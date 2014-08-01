(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Iceland's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issue Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' and
'BBB+',
respectively. The issue ratings on Iceland's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds were also affirmed at 'BBB' and 'BBB+'
respectively. The Outlooks
on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling was
affirmed at 'BBB' and
the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Iceland's ratings are underpinned by its high level of income
per capita, and
indicators of governance and human development akin to the
highest-rated
sovereigns.
Iceland has a strong political consensus on the long-term
objective of public
debt reduction, the commitment of which would be reinforced by
the approval of
the proposed organic budget law. The Icelandic Treasury recently
issued
euro-denominated bonds amounting to EUR750m (around ISK116bn),
the first
euro-denominated issue since 2006. The Treasury has used the
funds to prepay
outstanding bilateral loans provided by Nordic countries in the
aftermath of the
financial crisis of 2008/2009.
Despite these developments, public finances remain a rating
weakness. The
government debt to GDP ratio at end-2013 was estimated at 94.7%,
more than
double the 'BBB' median of 40%. Iceland has run primary
surpluses since 2012.
Fitch expects further primary surpluses going forward, which
will help bring the
debt ratio down to 81.4% by 2016.
The legacy of the financial crisis weighs on Iceland's external
position.
External debt is much higher than that of rated peers, pending
the resolution of
the estates of failed banks. At end-2013 net external debt was
over five times
GDP. In comparison, the 'BBB' median was 8.6% of GDP. While the
central bank's
foreign exchange reserves (ISK480.5bn, around 26% of GDP)
outweigh official
foreign debt obligations, the private sector's foreign debt
repayment schedule
poses a risk to external sustainability.
Capital controls, which remain in place, also weigh on Iceland's
credit profile.
The authorities have reiterated that the removal of capital
controls is
contingent on ensuring that there will not be excessive
balance-of-payments
pressures arising either from the unwinding of 'locked-in'
non-residents' krona
assets (amounting to around EUR2.1bn, 18% of GDP) or from the
mismatch between
domestic/foreign claims and assets of failed banks' estates.
Economic activity picked up sharply last year. Real GDP growth
in 2013 rose to
3.3% (from 1.5% in 2012), with net external demand - and
especially
tourism-related revenues - as the main driver of growth. We
expect domestic
demand to take over as the main growth driver over the forecast
horizon, and
expect GDP growth to be 2.8% this year, and rising to just over
3% in the
following two years. Inflation has fallen back sharply in 1H14,
to 2.4% in July
from 4.2% in December. This will ease debt burdens in the
economy, given the
widespread use of index-linked debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate near-term developments with a high
likelihood of leading to
a rating change. However, future developments that could,
individually or
collectively, result in a positive rating action include:
-Continued steady falls in the public debt and external debt
ratios
-Greater clarity about the evolution of the process for lifting
capital
controls, for example in the context of negotiated agreements on
repayments to
the failed banks' estates
-A longer track record of monetary and exchange rate stability
in the context of
continued economic growth
The main factors that could lead, individually or collectively,
to a negative
rating action are:
-Weakening debt dynamics, either from a worse-than-expected
economic
performance, or from a weakened commitment to fiscal
consolidation
-An increase in policy uncertainty, linked, for example, to
policy actions that
could adversely affect the business climate
-Crystallisation of significant contingent liabilities from the
financial
system, especially the Housing Finance Fund (HFF), above the
amounts already
assumed in Fitch's debt sensitivity analysis. State guarantees
are sizeable,
totalling ISK1,233bn (around 66% of GDP) at end-May 2014. The
HFF accounts for
about three-quarters of these guarantees.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions.
Fitch assumes that capital controls will ultimately be eased in
an orderly
manner. This is not incorporated into the agency's macroeconomic
forecasts for
up to 2016.
For its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a nominal GDP
growth rate of
5%, an average primary balance of 3.7% of GDP, an average
effective interest
rate of 5.4% and an annual nominal exchange rate depreciation of
2% over
2017-2023. Recapitalisations of HFF equivalent to 0.2% of GDP
each year are
assumed over the next five years.
Under these assumptions, gross government debt as a share of GDP
would decline
to 64% by 2023.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Michele Napolitano
Director
+44 20 3530 1536
Committee Chairperson
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.