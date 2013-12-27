(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Iguatemi Empresa de
Shopping Centers SA's (Iguatemi) ratings as follows
--National Long-term ratings at 'AA+ (bra)';
--BRL450 million unsecured debentures at 'AA+ (bra)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Iguatemi's credit ratings incorporate the company's stable and
predictable cash
flow generation, solid liquidity, low net leverage, and
diversified property
revenue base. Working capital requirements are low, as tenants
are responsible
for most of the maintenance expenses. The ratings take into
consideration
Iguatemi's organic growth strategy and aggressive capital
expenditure (capex)
plan for 2013 through 2014 that should result in the company
having negative
free cash flow (FCF) generation and a modest increase in net
leverage.
Iguatemi's solid liquidity position and large pool of
unencumbered assets should
ensure adequate funding for the capex plan.
Key rating drivers include the development of the Brazilian
macroeconomic
environment in which the company operates. The Stable Outlook
reflects Fitch's
expectation that Iguatemi will complete its capex plan as
scheduled and reach
annual EBITDA levels around BRL450 million by the end of 2014.
The Stable
Outlook also incorporates the view that the company's liquidity
will remain
solid, with a cash position around BRL1 billion during 2014, and
that its net
leverage will remain below 2.5x during the next 24 months ended
September 2015.
The ratings also consider a positive medium- to long-term view
of the Brazilian
mall industry based on its fundamentals. The sector has
demonstrated resilience
to past slowdowns due to its revenue and rent-contract
structures that
incorporate fixed- and inflation-adjusted components, which
reduce the
volatility in revenues and cash flow generation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Diversification and Operational Trend Incorporated:
The ratings of Iguatemi also reflect its business position and
property
diversification in the Brazilian shopping center market with
participations in
16 shopping centers and three office towers. The company manages
a total gross
leasable area (GLA) of 556 thousand square meters (m2) and owns
340 thousand m2
of gross leaseable area (GLA) as of Sept. 30, 2013.
The company's operational metrics have remained stable.
Iguatemi's tenants'
sales totaled BRL 6.6 billion during the first nine months of
2013, representing
an increase of 16% over the same period in 2012. Iguatemi has
maintained high
occupancy levels above 96% and default rates below 2% during the
last three
years. The company's same store rent increased 8.8%, 14.1%,
8.8%, and 8.4%
during the last four quarters ended in the third quarter of
2013. In addition,
its lease portfolio has staggered lease expiration dates, with
approximately 60%
of the company's lease portfolio having expiration dates longer
than two years.
The vast majority of leases coming due in the next two years are
expected to be
renewed. In addition, the company has a low tenant
concentration, as the top 20
tenants account for less than 10% of its revenues.
Predictable Business:
EBITDA margins are expected to remain stable at around 72%. The
company's
revenues are stable given the characteristics of its lease
portfolio, which
provide it with a stable base of fixed-rent income and lease
expirations.
Fixed-rent payments account for about 60% of Iguatemi's net
revenues, while
tenant reimbursements represent an additional 10% of total net
revenues. These
tenant payments cover Iguatemi's property management costs and
taxes
comfortably, resulting in stable EBITDA margins of about 72%
during the last
three years. Iguatemi's net revenues for the LTM ended Sept. 30,
2013, and
fiscals 2012 and 2013 were BRL442 million, BRL411 million, and
BRL330 million,
respectively. Cash flow generation, as measured by EBITDA, was
BRL 329 million
during LTM Sept. 30, 2013, representing an increase of 18%
versus the same
period of 2012 (EBITDA of BRL278 million during the LTM Sept.
30, 2012).
2015 Owned GLA Target of 462 thousand m2:
The company's negative FCF has been driven by its capex plan.
For LTM September
2013, the company's FCF was negative BRL488 million as cash
flows from
operations, capex, and dividends paid were BRL231 million,
BRL655 million and
BRL65 million, respectively, during the period. The company has
an aggressive
capex plan that will result in expansions of existing
developments, as well as
greenfield projects. The company is expected to spend BRL1.1
billion - net of
key money - on developments between 2013 and 2015. These
investments should lead
to the company's own GLA reaching approximately 462 thousand m2
by the end of
2015.
Solid Liquidity, High Level of Unencumbered Assets:
Iguatemi's liquidity is strong as a result of its solid cash
position,
manageable debt payment schedule, and high levels of
unencumbered assets. The
company's cash position was BRL1.3 billion as of Sept. 30, 2013,
which
comfortably covers its scheduled debt payments of BRL180 million
and BRL272
million due during the next 12 and 24 months ended in September
2014 and
September 2015, respectively. Iguatemi is expected to maintain a
cash position
of around BRL1 billion during 2014.
The company's owned GLA was 340 thousand m2 as of Sept. 30,
2013, and had a
market value of approximately BRL6 billion. Iguatemi maintains a
high level of
unencumbered assets; approximately 20% of its total owned GLA
has been used as
collateral for secured debt of BRL237 million by Sept. 30, 2013.
The company
maintains total GLA of approximately 290 thousand m2 which is
unencumbered.
These assets provide financial flexibility as they could be used
in the future
to help access financing, if needed.
Moderate Net Leverage:
As of Sept. 30, 2013, Iguatemi had BRL1.9 billion of total debt,
which was
composed of local debentures (BRL1.2 billion), BNDES financing
(BRL 394 million)
and bank loans (BRL 348 million). The company's secured debt,
BRL237 million,
represents approximately 12.5% of the company's total debt.
Iguatemi's total
debt is entirely denominated in local currency, which reduces
foreign exchange
risk as its revenues are also denominated in local currency.
The company's net leverage, measured as total net debt/EBITDA,
has remained
stable during LTM September 2013; the ratio was 1.9x as of Sept.
30, 2013 and
1.8x as of Sept. 30, 2012. The ratings incorporate Iguatemi's
financial strategy
to maintain net leverage levels below 2.5x over the medium term.
Positively
factored into the ratings is Iguatemi's ability to keep its
capital structure
stable while growing the business. During LTM Sept. 2013, the
company increased
its total debt by BRL500 million and completed an equity
increase for the total
amount of BRL 395 million.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Iguatemi's rating could be positively affected by significant
improvement -
above expectations already incorporated - in its cash flow
generation, leverage
and liquidity metrics. A negative rating action could result
from some
combination of the following: lower cash flow generation as
measured by EBITDA,
and/or significant incremental debt associated with acquisition
activity
resulting in a deterioration of the company's credit profile.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jose Vertiz
Director
+1-212-908-0641
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza,
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jose Romero
Director
+11-55-11-4504 2600
Committee Chairperson
Ricardo Carvalho
Senior Director
55-21-4503-2627
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.