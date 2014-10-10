(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the region
of Ile-de-France's (IDF) Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'AA+' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also
affirmed the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. A full list of rating
actions is
available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect IDF's robust budgetary margins, its strong
capacity to
self-finance sizeable capex, its fairly high debt levels and its
sound debt
coverage ratios. They also take into account the region's strong
socio-economic
profile and prudent financial management. The Stable Outlook
incorporates
Fitch's base case forecast of a slight erosion of IDF's
budgetary margins and
weakening debt coverage ratios in the medium term, which will
still be
compatible with the current ratings.
IDF is France's main political, administrative and economic
centre. It hosts 19%
of the national population, its economy accounts for 31% of
France's GDP and its
GDP per capita is 82% above the EU average, the fifth-highest
among EU regions.
The region benefits from a large, well-qualified workforce and
high-quality
infrastructure. Its resilient economy has allowed the region to
contain its
unemployment rate at 8.6% in 4Q13, below the national average of
9.8%.
IDF's operating margin has been consistently strong, averaging
27% p.a. since
2009. Fitch expects the operating margin to ease to near 24%
over the medium
term, mainly due to the impact of the announced cuts in State
transfers and, to
a lesser extent, IDF's contribution to the regional equalisation
fund.
Nevertheless, Fitch believes IDF will be able to maintain an
operating
performance that is still compatible with the current ratings
due to the dynamic
new office creation fee and a pick-up in corporate value-added
contributions
(cotisation sur la valeur ajoutee des entreprises - CVAE) from
2015. IDF's
ability to control operating expenditure is supported by
stringent cost control
measures and some flexibility IDF has on about 20% of total
operating spending.
In 2013, transfers represented 77% of total operating
expenditure - two-thirds
of which related to statutory operating grant to the Syndicat
des Transports
d'Ile-de-France (STIF), the regional transport authority - while
staff cost
accounted for another 15%.
Capital expenditure is expected to remain heavy over the medium
term, averaging
close to EUR1.6bn per year until 2016, as the region plans to
finance a number
of infrastructure projects, notably transport programmes. The
region's
self-financing capacity (SFC; current balance plus capital
revenue to capital
expenditure excluding debt repayment), which reached 77% in
2013, is expected to
remain high until 2016, supported by a consistently sound
current margin and
steady capital grants.
At end-2013, direct debt accounted for 6.3 years of the current
balance and 134%
of current revenue, while the operating margin covered interest
paid by 6.1x.
Fitch forecasts the debt payback ratio will approach the
agency's negative
rating trigger of eight years by 2016. IDF has strong access to
capital markets,
by frequently tapping its EUR5bn EMTN programme. In April 2014,
its EUR600m 12
year-bullet bond issue was oversubscribed. IDF's debt does not
include any
high-risk products.
Short-term liquidity needs are covered by a EUR724m revolving
credit line and a
EUR1bn commercial paper (billet de tresorerie) programme. IDF's
public sector
entities' (PSE) debt, including that of STIF, is expected to
increase to EUR578m
in 2014, from EUR170m in 2013. In Fitch's view STIF has a sound
risk profile as
it is self-supporting, largely funded by dynamic earmarked tax
revenue and by
statutory contributions from other local and regional
governments.
Fitch considers the region's financial management as highly
efficient,
particularly in terms of its forecasting ability, which allows
IDF to control
its annual budget and debt commitments. Debt and liquidity
management is
conservative.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Inadequate self-financing of capital expenditure, leading to
weaker debt metrics
than projected, with a debt payback ratio consistently above
eight years would
be negative for IDF's ratings. A downgrade of the sovereign
would also be
reflected in IDF's ratings.
An upgrade of the sovereign could be mirrored in IDF's ratings,
provided the
region maintains its strong budgetary performance and sound debt
coverage
ratios.
The rating actions are as follows:
- Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'AA+';
Outlook Stable
- Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
- EUR5bn EMTN programme: affirmed at 'AA+'/'F1+'
- EUR1bn BT programme: affirmed at 'F1+'
- Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'AA+'
