(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Imperial Tobacco
Group PLC's (Imperial) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior
unsecured rating at 'BBB' and Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The
Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable. The senior unsecured ratings of the
debt of Imperial's
subsidiaries, Imperial Tobacco Finance PLC and Altadis Emisiones
Financieras
have also been affirmed at 'BBB'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's confidence that amid an
accelerated volume
decline in the core EU tobacco market, the company should be
able to defend its
profits thanks to the still strong pricing power of the industry
and its
resumption of cost-rationalisation programmes. Although we no
longer expect
Imperial to sustain growing free cash flow (FCF) generation, FCF
is sufficient
to cover shareholder distribution budgets. Leverage remains
comfortable for the
current 'BBB' rating and enjoys adequate headroom for the
expected magnitude of
adverse industry developments.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fourth-Largest Tobacco Company
Although the smallest and the least geographically diversified
of the four
global players, Imperial benefits from a portfolio of mid- to
low-priced
cigarette brands and make-your-own products, which provides
advantages in the
high-price environments of its core markets. Imperial's ratings
reflect its
size, brands and strength in the consolidated global tobacco
industry, with
strong positions in the cash-generative UK, German and French
markets.
Challenging Core EU Market
The fragile consumer spending environment in Southern Europe and
the increase in
illicit trade in the EU are affecting Imperial's consolidated
volume
performance. Due to its heavy exposure to the region (70% of
total FY12
profits), these dynamics are a cause of concern for Imperial's
profits. The
company's H113 volumes dropped by 5.9%, with tobacco net
revenues reporting a 2%
decline and operating profit contracting by 5.2% in organic
terms. Fitch expects
overall FY13 performance to benefit from price increases
introduced during the
second half but believes the company's operating profile has
mildly deteriorated
due to its vulnerability to the downsides of the EU tobacco
market.
Resilient Profits
Fitch expects Imperial will be able to maintain broadly stable
revenue and
profit growth, thanks to a combination of price increases that
should compensate
for volume declines in the EU together with product mix
improvements and volume
growth in emerging markets. Cost rationalisations, through a
programme that
targets GBP300m annual savings by 2018, should also support
profitability.
Regulatory Pressures Continue
The ratings factor in the progressive increase of regulation in
the sector. This
includes the gradual extension of smoking and advertising
restrictions to the
less regulated developing markets of Eastern Europe and Asia.
The Australian
plain packaging legislation could have adverse effects if it was
replicated
across the world although we see this risk as low at present.
Conversely, we
expect limited adverse effects from the new EU Directive.
Substantial Cash Flow
The ratings are supported by the group's stable and substantial
funds from
operations (FFO; FY11-FY12: GBP2bn). Fitch expects pre-dividend
FCF (excluding
any exceptional working capital swings) to remain stable at
approximately
GBP1.5bn to GBP1.9bn, hence sufficient to cover dividends
(GBP1bn in FY12 and
growing in the high single digits) and annual share repurchases
of GBP0.5bn.
Stable to Declining Leverage
Imperial's FFO adjusted net leverage reduced slightly over
FY10-FY12 to 3.4x
from 3.6x and lease-adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR reduced
to 2.7x from
3.0x. Although there could be a mild increase in leverage in
FY13, Fitch expects
Imperial's credit metrics to remain compatible with its 'BBB'
rating.
Adequate Liquidity
The company's liquidity profile undergoes swings in relation to
the collection
and payment of excise duties affecting tobacco manufacturers.
For Imperial these
can be as much as GBP0.9bn intra year. Imperial has revolving
credit facilities
amounting to GBP3.6bn as well as access to the commercial paper
market to meet
such liquidity requirements. Imperial repaid a EUR0.5bn bond in
early October
2013. It also has GBP1.0bn maturing in November 2013 and
GBP0.6bn due in
September 2014. The two 2013 maturities have already been
pre-financed through
USD2.25bn bonds issued earlier in 2013. We expect the 2014 debt
maturity will be
addressed by a combination of cash generated from operations as
well as new
financing.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- EBITDA contracting as a result of pricing and cost
optimisation not adequately
compensating volume declines
- Major acquisition or more aggressive shareholder distribution
policies
- Net lease adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR above 3.0x
equivalent to net
lease-adjusted debt/FFO above 3.5x for more than 12-18 months
- FFO fixed charge cover ratio below 4.0x
- Annual FCF margin dropping below 3%
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- Net lease-adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR at around 2.0x -
2.3x maximum
equivalent to net lease-adjusted debt/FFO sustainably below 3.0x
subject to:
- FCF growing to consistently above GBP700m
- Stable or growing EBITDA, with competitive environment not
posing concerns
- FFO fixed charge cover ratio above 6.0x
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Fitch Italia SpA
Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Ching Mei Chia
Director
+44 20 3530 1068
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Corporate Rating Methodology' dated 5
August 2013 is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.