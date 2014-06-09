(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indian Railway
Finance Corporation Limited's (IRFC) Long-Term Foreign- and Local- Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IRFC's ratings are linked to the ratings of India (BBB-/Stable) due to IRFC's
legal and funding ties with the Ministry of Railways (MoR). Fitch has classified
IRFC as a dependent public sector entity. The company's strategy is dictated by
the government of India, which tightly monitors and controls it. IRFC plays an
important strategic role in India's railway sector because it is the sole
financing arm of the MoR.
The ratings derive strength from the MoR's ongoing support, as evidenced by
regular equity injections into IRFC since its formation. IRFC's debt/equity
ratio has been largely inside the 10x limit during the past three years. Fitch
expects further capital injections from the MoR if the ratio exceeds the limit.
The MoR injected INR6.0bn and INR6.3bn into IRFC in the financial year ending
March 2013 (FY13) and FY14, respectively.
IRFC is mainly involved in providing finance leasing to rolling stock such as
locomotives, passenger coaches, and freight wagons. It financed around 25% of
total funding to the MoR in FY13. Fitch expects IRFC to continue its
collaboration with the government. Due to the large capital expenditure budgeted
by the government, Fitch expects IRFC's debts to grow at 15%-20% per annum in
the next two-three years.
IRFC is wholly owned by the sovereign and its board of directors is appointed by
the government. The MoR signs a memorandum of understanding with IRFC annually
to set its operational and financial performance targets, which it reviews
quarterly. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India appoints auditors to
IRFC annually, enhancing government control.
Under the lease agreement between IRFC and the MoR, the MoR will cover any
financial shortfalls by making advance payments for leases if IRFC does not have
sufficient resources to redeem maturing bonds and/or repay loans. Fitch expects
that future standard lease agreements will continue to contain a similar
assurance, and that the MoR will provide funding to prevent liquidity mismatches
that could lead to an IRFC default.
IRFC's profitability is resilient and highly visible since its interest income
is charged on a cost mark-up basis, and the capital investment pipeline of the
Indian railway sector is strong. Fitch expects the company's net profit to
increase by around 10% per annum in the next two years, mainly due to the rise
of outstanding lease receivables. Its assets and liabilities are closely
matched. Its solid reputation in capital markets means the IRFC can easily
access domestic capital markets and banks for low-cost long-term funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action would stem from a similar change in the ratings of the
sovereign in conjunction with continued strong support from the state.
Significant changes to IRFC's legal status which would lead to a dilution of
control or likelihood/timeliness of support by the sovereign may result in the
ratings being notched down from the sovereign ratings.
The full list of rating actions follows:
IRFC
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
JPY12bn 2.85% term-loan due 2026 affirmed at 'BBB-'
JPY3bn 2.9% term-loan due on 2026 affirmed at 'BBB-'
USD200m 4.406% senior unsecured notes due 2016 affirmed at 'BBB-'
USD300m 3.417% senior unsecured notes due 2017 affirmed at 'BBB-'
USD500m 3.917% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at 'BBB-'