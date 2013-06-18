(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based NTPC Limited's (NTPC) Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed
NTPC's senior unsecured rating and its USD2bn medium-term note programme at 'BBB-'. The ratings
continue to be constrained by the ratings of its parent, State of India (BBB-/ Stable).
Key Rating Drivers
Robust business model: NTPC's ratings benefit from its regulated business model
which ensures stable operational cash flows. The company has low off-take risks
due to the presence of long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) that allow for
the pass-through of fixed costs as well as fuel costs under capacity and energy
charges, respectively. Its returns are regulated based on invested capital and
a rate of return as per a transparent regulatory model.
NTPC's plants are eligible to receive full capacity charges if their
availability factor (AF) is above 85%; in the event the AF is below this
threshold, capacity charges are pro-rated according to actual availability. The
company's coal-fired plants had an average AF of 87.6% in the financial year to
March 2013 whereas its gas-based plants reported an average AF of 93.1%. Few
coal-fired plants, especially those in the east, had AFs of less than 85% due to
coal shortages, and only account for a small proportion of the total installed
capacity of NTPC.
Dominant market position: NTPC is the largest power generation company in India
with 25% share of total power generated in the country and 16% of the installed
capacity. Of India's total installed capacity 68% is thermal of which NTPC
accounts for 24%. The company represents 24% of the country's coal based
capacity and 20% of its overall gas-based capacity.
Fuel shortage: Coal shortage is a risk for the power industry, including NTPC.
Domestic coal production has not kept pace with growth in coal-based power plant
capacity over the years. This has led to shortage of coal at various coal-based
power plants. This has resulted in plant load factors (PLFs) for coal-based
plants on an overall India basis to decline to 70% in FY13 (FY12: 73%). While
NTPC has fared better its PLF has fallen to 83% in FY13 from 85% in FY12.
However, coal supply risk is to some extent mitigated by NTPC's coal agreements
for its plants (80% of its overall capacity) commissioned before March 2009 with
Coal India Ltd (CIL). It is still finalising agreement for plants commissioned
post March 2009 with CIL, though it has signed MoUs for them. NTPC has six coal
mining licenses, of which one is likely to start operations from 2013.
Weak counterparties: Most of NTPC's customers are distribution companies
(discoms) of State Electricity Boards (SEB), with weak financial profiles and
high level of losses. Despite their weak finances, NTPC has had 100% recovery of
its dues for the past 10 years. The payables are backed by letters of credit
(LC) equivalent to 105% of average monthly billing as well as by the tri-partite
agreement between NTPC, Reserve Bank of India and state governments which run
till 2016. In addition, NTPC accounts for a large share of the electricity
requirements of its customers; given the importance of NTPC's supply, its
customers tend to prioritise payments to the company to assure continued supply
of electricity.
High capital expenditure: Over the next four years to 2017, NTPC expects to
commission around eight GWs of power plant capacity in addition to its 35.9GWs
of installed capacity at FYE13. All its expansions have PPAs, allocated land,
environmental clearances, and fuel linkages in place. While operating cash flows
are strong and stable, high capex will lead to negative free cash flow
generation over this period.
Robust credit metrics & liquidity: NTPC's financial leverage as measured by net
debt/ EBITDA was 2.54 x at FYE13, albeit up from below 2.0x prior to FY12. Fitch
expects its credit metrics to deteriorate on high capex and resultant negative
free cash generation; however, Fitch expects its net leverage to remain below
3.5x over the medium term, which is comfortable for its 'BBB' standalone rating.
NTPC's liquidity position is comfortable given its high cash balance of INR168bn
at FYE13.
Sovereign linkage: NTPC is rated a notch below its standalone profile of 'BBB',
as its ratings are constrained by that of its 75% owner - the Indian State
(BBB-/Stable). Fitch assesses that despite a reduction of sovereign ownership
from 84.5% in February 2013, strategic linkages and the state's ability to
control operating and financial policies of NTPC remain strong. Provided that
the linkages remain intact, Fitch will provide a one-notch rating uplift on the
standalone credit profile of NTPC if the company's standalone ratings were to
fall below that of the sovereign.
Rating Sensitivities
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
-An upgrade of the sovereign rating
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- A downgrade of the sovereign rating