(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB-'. The issue ratings on Indonesia's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds and Islamic certificates (sukuk) are also affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'BBB' and the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Indonesia's 'BBB-' IDRs reflects the following key rating drivers: - The authorities' explicit and consistent preference for stability over economic growth since the "taper tantrum" related market pressures in the summer of 2013 has strengthened their macro-economic policy track record. Policy measures taken, especially by Bank Indonesia, including raising the policy rate by 175bp in total between June and November 2013 and a more flexible exchange rate, brought inflation back within the central bank's target range, lowered credit growth and allowed a build-up of foreign exchange reserves to USD112bn, roughly the same level as at end-2012. - Real GDP growth continues to be high compared with peers, even though the policy-induced rebalancing of the economy implies GDP growth rates lower than the 5.8% average of the past 10 years. Fitch expects real GDP growth to bottom out at 5.1% in 2014, before gradually picking up to 5.4% in 2015 and 5.9% in 2016. This compares favourably with the 'BBB' category median of 3.0%. Moreover, GDP growth is much less volatile in Indonesia compared with peers. - Adjustment of the current account has been limited so far, as import compression has been weak and a rise in exports as a reaction to a depreciated rupiah has not occurred. Commodity exports have been negatively affected by both implementation of a law partially restricting raw mining exports and lower international commodity prices. The non-oil and gas trade balance has, nonetheless, been in surplus for most of 2014. Fitch expects the current account deficit to remain broadly stable at 3.2% of GDP in 2014 and 2.9% of GDP in 2015. - Indonesia's high dependence on commodity exports and lack of current account adjustment makes it relatively vulnerable to external shocks like a general sustained deterioration in investor confidence in emerging economies. A stronger dependence on manufacturing exports would strengthen the external balances, as would a sustained strong inflow of FDI, which could facilitate productivity growth and lift potential GDP growth in the longer run. - The peaceful change of government in October 2014 has strengthened Indonesia's democratic track record. The new government has potential to bring change in terms of improving long-term growth prospects. Nonetheless, a lack of sufficient support in parliament may hamper agreement on more far-reaching reforms. Fitch will monitor the implementation of new policies and reforms, and the impact these will have on the economy and sovereign credit profile. - The new government intends to strengthen the investment climate. Potential for improvement is substantial in this regard through clearing infrastructure bottlenecks, cutting bureaucratic impediments for businesses, and ensuring the minimum wage is in line with productivity growth. Indonesia's ranking in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business indicators at the 36th percentile is low compared with the 'BBB' category median at the 65th percentile. - An expected fuel subsidy cut is not so much an issue about fiscal sustainability, but rather it would create fiscal space for growth-enhancing public investment and improvement in the external balances by narrowing the net oil deficit - to a limited extent - and more prominently through stimulating foreign investor confidence. - Fiscal prudence has led to strong fiscal balances compared with peers. The general government debt burden of 26% of GDP compares well with the 'BBB' category median of 40% of GDP. Adherence to a clear fiscal rule, setting a fiscal deficit limit at 3% of GDP, has helped Indonesia in times of market pressures. - The banking system continues to be well-capitalised and asset quality is relatively strong, indicated by a low gross NPL ratio of 2.2%. While Fitch's macro-prudential indicator (MPI) points to relatively high risk (MPI 3) because of strong credit growth in the past, there are no signs of strain for the system as a whole. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently well balanced. The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action, are: - A strengthening of the external balances, making Indonesia less vulnerable to sudden changes in foreign investor sentiment, for instance through lower commodity export dependence or higher FDI inflows. - Implementation of structural reforms or improvements in infrastructure that would allow for higher sustainable GDP growth. The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action, are: - A sharp and sustained external shock to foreign and/or domestic investors' confidence with the potential to cause external financing difficulties, for example, as a result of an undue change in the authorities' current cautious monetary policy strategy. - A rise in the public debt burden caused by discontinuation of adherence to the fiscal policy rule. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The ratings and outlooks are sensitive to a number of assumptions, including: - International prices of those commodities that form an important part of Indonesia's exports will not fall drastically. In particular, no economic crisis is assumed in Indonesia's key trading partner China. - The global economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's Global Economic Outlook. Contact: Primary Analyst Thomas Rookmaaker Director +852 2263 9891 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89, Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Andrew Colquhoun Senior Director +852 2263 9938 Committee Chairperson Paul Rawkins Senior Director +44 20 3530 1046 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Sovereign Rating Criteria" dated 12 August 2014 and "Country Ceilings" dated 28 August 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Sovereign Rating Criteria here Country Ceilings here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.