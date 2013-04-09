(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Lembaga
Pembiayaan Ekspor Indonesia's (Indonesia Exim) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) Rating at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook. A full list of
ratings is provided
at the end of this commentary.
Rating Action Rationale
Indonesia Exim's ratings are aligned with those of the
Indonesian sovereign,
reflecting Fitch's expectations of a very high propensity of
state support
(BBB-/Stable) in case of need. This support is based on its
important role as a
policy institution to support Indonesian exports, its 100% state
ownership and
control by the Ministry of Finance (MOF). Established under the
Act of the
Republic Indonesia number 2/2009, Indonesia Exim can only be
dissolved by a
Special Act. No Viability Rating is assigned as it is difficult
to assess such
policy-type institutions on a standalone basis.
The government has committed to maintain Indonesia Exim's
capital at a minimum
of IDR4tln and to distribute a maximum 10% of its surplus for
dividend and
employees compensation, as stipulated in the special Act 2/2009,
to support the
bank's policy role. State support has been reinforced through
the establishment
of a funding facility from MOF in 2011 from which it can draw in
times of need.
Rating Drivers and Sensitivities
An upgrade of the Indonesian sovereign rating may lead to a
corresponding change
to Indonesia Exim's ratings provided that its linkages to and
continued strong
support from the Indonesian government remain unchanged.
Downward rating
pressure could arise from a downgrade in the sovereign's rating
or from a
dilution in the perceived propensity of government support
although Fitch
believes this to be a remote prospect in the near- to
medium-term.
Indonesia Exim's euro medium term notes (EMTN) rating is rated
as the same
level as Indonesia Eximbank's IDR as they represent senior,
unconditional and
unsecured obligations of of the bank. Changes to Indonesia
Exim's IDR would lead
to similar changes to its EMTN rating.
Indonesia Exim's financial performance remained satisfactory,
with modest
profitability, improved asset quality and strong capitalisation.
Its
non-performing loan (NPL) ratio eased to 4.1% at end-9M12 but
remained higher
than the Indonesian commercial banks' average of 1.9% at
end-2012. Its policy
role makes loan quality fairy susceptible to the uncertain
global economic
climate. In view of its above average NPL ratio, maintaining
strong core capital
above 20% over the medium term is appropriate (end-9M12: 25.8%).
Fitch notes
that Indonesia Exim's funding facility from MOF and its
quasi-sovereign status
enhance its funding flexibility and mitigate funding risk during
volatile market
conditions.
The details of all rating actions are:
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook
- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
- Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
- USD1.5bn euro medium term note programme: affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD500m euro medium term notes under EMTN programme: affirmed
at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 67967218
Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-5 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Julita Wikana
Director
+62 21 2902 6405
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.