(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Indonesia-based PT
Bakrie Telecom's (BTEL) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings at 'CCC'. The May 2015 USD380m bond fully guaranteed by
BTEL has been
affirmed at 'CCC' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The Outlook
is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
Stretched liquidity: Fitch estimates that cash on hand and cash
generated from
operations will be insufficient to meet 2013's obligations
comprising USD15m of
bank loan amortisations, USD42m of finance lease principal,
USD25m equipment
payables, minimum USD60m interest payments and, at least, USD25m
of capex. Under
the terms of its USD bond, BTEL can raise fresh debt of only a
maximum of USD30m
as it continues to be in breach of an incurrence covenant. Its
consolidated
debt/last 12 months EBITDA was 5.2x at end-December 2012,
compared with the
incurrence covenant of 4.75x.
Any indication of cash generated from operations falling below
Fitch's current
expectations is likely to lead to a downgrade as the company's
liquidity
position is relatively weak even for a 'CCC' rating.
Deteriorating credit profile: Fitch expects BTEL's funds flow
from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage to remain over 5.0x for 2013 and
2014. EBITDA is
likely, at best, to remain flat as CDMA technology struggles to
maintain its
market share in a GSM-dominated industry. BTEL's EBITDA declined
by about 28% to
USD102m in 2012 from USD121m in 2011 and USD141m in 2010. The
decline was mainly
due to a reduction in subscribers to 11.6 million in December
2012 from 13
million in 2010, increased competition from GSM telcos and
higher operating
costs including higher frequency fees.
Low capex: BTEL has limited flexibility to expand its network
infrastructure in
2013. Its 2013 capex guidance of USD25m or 10%-11% of its
revenue is much lower
than Indonesia's top three GSM operators, which will invest at
least 25%-30% of
their revenues to expand their data franchises. As a result,
BTEL will struggle
to grow its data revenue and would likely lose its competiveness
against larger
GSM operators, by failing to invest adequately in its network to
support
fast-growing data traffic.
CDMA consolidation: Struggling CDMA operators - including BTEL
and PT Smartfren
Telecom Tbk (Smartfren, CC(idn)) - may participate in
consolidation, as they
face tight liquidity amid weak profitability. CDMA operators are
struggling due
to a lack of variety of CDMA handsets and a narrowing of the
tariff spread
between CDMA and GSM operators. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia
Tbk's (Telkom,
BBB-/Stable) CDMA unit, Flexi, which had discussed an
unsuccessful merger plan
with BTEL in 2010, could acquire one of the smaller CDMA
operators to strengthen
its customer base.
Rating Sensitivities
Positive: BTEL has limited upside given its liquidity
constraints. However,
future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- A significant improvement in business performance leading to
improved
liquidity, although Fitch regards this as unlikely
- An M&A transaction with a larger operator/stronger investor
which improves its
financial and operating performance
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Further deterioration in liquidity that confirms the company's
inability to
meet its 2013 obligations
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Associate Director
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec City Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Olly Prayudi
Analyst
+62 21 29026412
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.