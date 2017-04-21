(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
affirmed the
National Ratings of Indonesia-based PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
(BCA), PT Bank
Danamon Indonesia Tbk (Danamon) and BCA's subsidiary PT BCA
Finance (BCAF). At
the same time, Fitch has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) of BCA,
Danamon and PT Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk (Panin). The rating
Outlooks are Stable. A
full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
'AAA(idn)' Long-Term National Ratings denote the highest ratings
assigned by
Fitch on its national rating scale for that country. This rating
is assigned to
issuers or obligations with the lowest expectation of default
risk relative to
all other issuers or obligations in the same country.
'AA(idn)' Long-Term National Ratings denote expectations of very
low default
risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same
country. The default
risk inherently differs only slightly from that of the country's
highest rated
issuers or obligations.
'F1(idn)' Short-Term National Ratings indicate the strongest
capacity for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. Under the agency's National Rating scale, this
rating is assigned
to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same
country. Where the
liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the
assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VIABILITY RATINGS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
BCA's IDRs, Viability Rating (VR) and National Ratings reflect
Fitch's view that
its strong credit fundamentals will continue to be underpinned
by its business
model, which focuses on low-risk transactional banking. The
fundamentals will
remain comparable with higher-rated peers' in emerging markets.
However, the
credit profile also reflects BCA's operating environment, where
the developing
financial market is more susceptible to systemic liquidity and
funding risk than
in developed markets. BCA has demonstrated resilient and strong
performance
during 2016's challenging operating conditions, with improved
profitability and
sound asset quality. It benefited from high interest rates
thanks to its large
low-cost current and savings deposits (CASA) base. BCA's common
equity Tier-1
capital ratio remains sound at 21.3% at end-2016, supported by
strong internal
capital generation.
Danamon's IDRs, VR and National Ratings reflect its satisfactory
company
profile, its solid consumer finance franchise and benefits from
its ultimate
parent, Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, which is wholly-owned by the
Singapore
sovereign (AAA/Stable). Its relatively weaker funding profile
and internal
capital generation are counterbalanced by a strong capital
profile (common
equity Tier-1 capital ratio at 20.1% at end-2016). The ratings
also consider its
moderate asset quality, as reflected in its non-performing loan
ratio of 3.1% at
end-2016, in line with the industry average of 2.9%. Funding and
liquidity
weaknesses are highlighted by the bank's reliance on high-cost
non-CASA deposits
and above-peer loan-to-deposit ratios.
Panin's IDRs and VR reflect its modest earnings that are lower
than those of
higher-rated Indonesian banks, although this is counterbalanced
by improved
capital and satisfactory asset quality. Panin's core capital is
strong, with a
common equity Tier-1 ratio of 18.5% at end-2016. Despite a
weaker operating
environment, the bank's profitability was resilient in 2016
thanks to manageable
asset quality with lower-than-peers credit costs. Our assessment
also captures
the bank's domestic franchise as a family-controlled mid-sized
bank.
BCAF's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of a strong
probability of support
from its parent in times of need. The ratings also incorporate
Fitch's
assessment of BCAF's role as a core subsidiary supporting BCA's
business
expansion in Indonesia's consumer financing market. BCAF's
important role in
managing BCA's entire portfolio of car loans makes it integral
to BCA's consumer
business chain. The car loan portfolio constituted a significant
37% of BCA's
consumer loans at end-2016. BCA's support is manifested in the
common brand name
it shares with BCAF, the provision of funding, and operational
alignment, such
as utilisation of BCA's branch network. Business referrals from
BCA also remain
significant at around 40% of BCAF's new financing in 2016.
SUPPORT RATINGS and SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors for BCA, Danamon
and Panin reflect
Fitch's view of a moderate probability of extraordinary state
support being made
available, if needed. Fitch believes these three banks are
systemically
important to Indonesia as BCA, Danamon and Panin are the third-,
eighth- and
seventh-largest banks in Indonesia by assets, respectively.
BCA's higher Support
Rating Floor reflects Fitch's view of its higher systemic
importance as the
transactional banking leader in Indonesia, with much higher
market share of
industry assets (10.1% at end-2016) relative to Danamon and
Panin (both around
3.0%).
ISSUE RATINGS
BCAF's senior bonds are rated at the same level as BCAF's
National Long- and
Short-Term Ratings in accordance with Fitch criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VIABILITY RATINGS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
BCA's ratings are sensitive to a stronger operating environment.
Deeper and less
volatile financial markets, sustained improvements in the
economy or a higher
sovereign rating could trigger a VR upgrade if they further
strengthened the
bank's financial profile. BCA's ratings would also be sensitive
to a
considerable change in its business model, resulting in greater
appetite for
risk. However, Fitch believes this scenario is unlikely in the
near term because
of management's prudent approach, especially with regards to
asset quality, core
capitalisation and liquidity.
Danamon's ratings are sensitive to deterioration in its
financial profile,
including asset quality and profitability. Rating upside for
Danamon may result
from material improvement in its franchise, leading to improved
funding and
liquidity metrics while maintaining sound capitalisation similar
to that of
higher-rated peers.
For Panin, rapid loan expansion, which could negatively affect
its capital and
funding position in a difficult economy, may result in a
downgrade to the bank's
VR. However, as Panin's 'BB' IDR is at the same level as its
Support Rating
Floor, the IDR will not be affected by a downgrade of the bank's
VR unless
considerations underpinning its 'BB' SRF also weaken. Sustained
improvements in
its ability to generate capital and profitability would be
positive for its VR.
Any significant dilution in BCA's ownership or perceived
weakening of support
for its subsidiary would exert downward pressure on the ratings
on BCAF,
including the possibility of multi-notch downgrades. However,
Fitch sees this
prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given BCAF's core
role in BCA's
consumer business strategy. There is no rating upside as the
rating is already
at the highest point on the scale.
SUPPORT RATINGS and SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
A change in Fitch's view of the government's ability and
willingness to provide
extraordinary support would affect these banks' Support Ratings
and Support
Rating Floors. Fitch will review the potential impact on SRs and
SRFs as more
key details and supporting regulations for the Financial System
Crisis
Prevention and Mitigation Law become available during 2017.
ISSUE RATINGS
Any changes in BCAF's National Long- and Short-Term Ratings
would affect the
issue ratings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
BCA:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Danamon:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
Panin:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
BCAF:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah senior debt issuance affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' and
'F1+(idn)'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Ambreesh Srivastava (International Ratings)
Senior Director
+65 67967218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay, South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Iwan Wisaksana (BCA's National Ratings)
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Financial Institution
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Gary Hanniffy, CFA (Danamon's National Ratings)
Director
+62 21 2988 6808
Tomi Rustamiaji (BCAF's National Ratings)
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6810
Secondary Analysts
Iwan Wisaksana (BCA's International Ratings)
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
Gary Hanniffy, CFA (Danamon's International Ratings)
Director
+62 21 2988 6808
Priscilla Tjitra (Panin's International Ratings)
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6809
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
