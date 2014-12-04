(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
Indonesia has
affirmed the National Long-Term Rating and National Short-Term
Rating of PT BFI
Finance Indonesia (BFI) at 'A+(idn)' and F1(idn), respectively.
The Outlook is
Stable.. A full list of rating actions may be found at the end
of this
commentary.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - National and Debt Ratings
BFI's ratings are driven by its standalone performance as one of
the largest
independent finance companies in Indonesia. The Stable Outlook
is based on
Fitch's views that BFI will sustain its strong internal capital
generation,
while maintaining its leverage which is among the lowest of its
peers.
A higher interest rate environment and more challenging
operating conditions for
the automotive sector have resulted in slower financing growth
and lower
recovery rates in 1H13-3Q14. However, BFI still posted a solid
financial
performance in the first nine months of 2014 on the back of
efforts to manage
its asset quality.
Profitability remained higher compared to its peers with
annualized return on
assets (ROA) at 6.3% in the first nine months of 2014. BFI has
successfully
managed its funding costs to maintain its net interest margins.
Its active risk
management and stringent underwriting have helped it to keep its
non-performing
loan (NPL) ratios (1.7% at end-September 2014) and credit costs
steady. The
company's capitalisation was stronger than its peers with an
equity/asset ratio
of about 41% at end-Sep14 and 2013 due to strong internal
capital generation.
BFI's low leverage compared to its peers with debt to equity
ratio at 1.4x at
end-September 2014 and end-2013 should support its business
development in the
near to medium term. Fitch expects BFI's financial performance
to remain solid,
although the operating conditions should continue to remain
challenging in the
next one to two years.
BFI's bonds under its senior unsecured programme are rated at
the same level as
the company's National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings. This is
because they
constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured
obligations of the
finance company and rank equally with all its other unsecured
and unsubordinated
obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - National Ratings
Any significant deterioration in BFI's profitability and
capitalisation is
likely to exert downward pressure on its ratings. In addition,
the company's
ratings are likely to be negatively impacted if its asset
quality worsens
significantly as the company continues to pursue high lending
growth amidst
challenging operating conditions in the automotive sector. A
rating upgrade is
less likely given its reliance on wholesale funding - leading to
inherently
higher liquidity risk.
Any changes in BFI's National Long-Term and Short-Term ratings
would affect the
issue ratings.
The full list of rating actions follows:
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(idn)'; Stable
Outlook
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)'
- Bond Programme I BFI Finance and its tranches under the
programme affirmed at
'A+(idn)'
- Bond Programme II BFI Finance and its tranches under the
programme affirmed
at 'A+(idn)' and 'F1(idn)'
- Medium Term Notes BFI Finance Indonesia I 2012 affirmed at
'A+(idn)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Ira Febrianty
Analyst
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Financial Institution
DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
+62 21 2988 6810
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "Finance and Leasing Companies Ratings Criteria",
dated 12
December 2012, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies",
dated 10 August
2012, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October
2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
National Scale Ratings Criteria
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
