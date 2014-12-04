(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed the National Long-Term Rating and National Short-Term Rating of PT BFI Finance Indonesia (BFI) at 'A+(idn)' and F1(idn), respectively. The Outlook is Stable.. A full list of rating actions may be found at the end of this commentary. 'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category. 'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS - National and Debt Ratings BFI's ratings are driven by its standalone performance as one of the largest independent finance companies in Indonesia. The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's views that BFI will sustain its strong internal capital generation, while maintaining its leverage which is among the lowest of its peers. A higher interest rate environment and more challenging operating conditions for the automotive sector have resulted in slower financing growth and lower recovery rates in 1H13-3Q14. However, BFI still posted a solid financial performance in the first nine months of 2014 on the back of efforts to manage its asset quality. Profitability remained higher compared to its peers with annualized return on assets (ROA) at 6.3% in the first nine months of 2014. BFI has successfully managed its funding costs to maintain its net interest margins. Its active risk management and stringent underwriting have helped it to keep its non-performing loan (NPL) ratios (1.7% at end-September 2014) and credit costs steady. The company's capitalisation was stronger than its peers with an equity/asset ratio of about 41% at end-Sep14 and 2013 due to strong internal capital generation. BFI's low leverage compared to its peers with debt to equity ratio at 1.4x at end-September 2014 and end-2013 should support its business development in the near to medium term. Fitch expects BFI's financial performance to remain solid, although the operating conditions should continue to remain challenging in the next one to two years. BFI's bonds under its senior unsecured programme are rated at the same level as the company's National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings. This is because they constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the finance company and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. RATING SENSITIVITIES - National Ratings Any significant deterioration in BFI's profitability and capitalisation is likely to exert downward pressure on its ratings. In addition, the company's ratings are likely to be negatively impacted if its asset quality worsens significantly as the company continues to pursue high lending growth amidst challenging operating conditions in the automotive sector. A rating upgrade is less likely given its reliance on wholesale funding - leading to inherently higher liquidity risk. Any changes in BFI's National Long-Term and Short-Term ratings would affect the issue ratings. The full list of rating actions follows: - National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(idn)'; Stable Outlook - National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)' - Bond Programme I BFI Finance and its tranches under the programme affirmed at 'A+(idn)' - Bond Programme II BFI Finance and its tranches under the programme affirmed at 'A+(idn)' and 'F1(idn)' - Medium Term Notes BFI Finance Indonesia I 2012 affirmed at 'A+(idn)' 