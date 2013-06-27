(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk's (BTPN) ratings, including its National Long-Term 'AA-(idn)' rating with Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. Key Rating Drivers The National Long-Term Rating reflects BTPN's sound profitability and strong capitalisation relative to its domestic peers. The rating also takes into account the bank's exposure to high-risk micro-financing, particularly in an economic downturn, and a weaker deposit franchise than higher-rated banking peers. In May 2013, Sumitomo Mitsui Bank Corporation (SMBC) acquired 24.26% of BTPN's shares and plans to increase its shareholding to 40% subject to approval from the regulator. In Fitch view, SMBC acquisition has no impact on the rating of BTPN at this point given they are not yet a majority shareholder of the bank. Fitch will monitor evidence of SMBC's support for BTPN should they increase their stake in the bank to 40% BTPN enjoys strong reserve coverage of its non-performing loans (NPLs) and adequate capital buffer. This is underpinned by a dominant franchise in pension loans. However, high loan growth and micro finance lending's vulnerability to interest rate increases could result in deterioration in asset quality. Rating Sensitivities Positive rating action may result from continued strong profitability alongside low NPLs following strong loan growth in the last three years. Conversely, significant deterioration in asset quality and weakening profitability may lead to negative rating action. The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's expectation that BTPN will largely maintain a steady risk profile over the near-to-medium term, underpinned by a benign domestic economy, manageable corporate leverage and low interest rates. Fitch also takes comfort from Bank Indonesia's increasingly proactive stance to prevent excessive risks building up within the system. The following ratings of BTPN have been affirmed: - National Long Term rating at 'AA-(idn)'; Outlook Stable - Bond I/series B 2014 at 'AA-(idn)' - Bond II/series B 2015 at 'AA-(idn)' - Bond III/series A 2013 and series B 2015 at 'AA-(idn)' - Bond programme I/Trance I series A 2014 and series B 2016 at 'AA-(idn)' - Bond programme I/Trance II series A 2015 and series B 2017 at 'AA-(idn)' - Bond programme I/Trance III series A 2016 and series B 2018 at 'AA-(idn)' - Bond programme II/Trance I series A 2016 and series B 2018 at 'AA-(idn)' Contacts: Primary Analyst Iwan Wisaksana Director PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Level 20 Prudential Tower Jl. Jend. 