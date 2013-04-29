(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT
Indosat Tbk's
(Indosat) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB'. The agency has also affirmed the Indonesia-based
company's National
Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable on the IDR
and the
National Long-Term Rating. Fitch has also assigned a
foreign-currency senior
unsecured rating of 'BBB'.
Key Rating Drivers
Support from Parent: Indosat's 'BBB' rating incorporates a
three-notch uplift
from its stand-alone credit profile of 'BB' due to its strategic
importance to
its parent - Ooredoo (Qatar Telecom Q.S.C, A+/Stable), which
holds a 65% stake.
Ooredoo's bond and loan documents contain a cross-default clause
covering
significant subsidiaries, including Indosat. Indosat is one of
Ooredoo's
fastest-growing subsidiaries and contributed 26% and 28% to
Ooredoo's
consolidated revenue and EBITDA respectively in 2012.
Solid Market Position: Indosat's stand-alone rating reflects its
position as the
second-largest Indonesian telco with a 19%-20% revenue market
share. Indosat has
55MHz of spectrum which is sufficient to support its growing
voice and data
services. In comparison market leader PT Telekomunikasi Selular
(BBB/Stable) has
60MHz and third-placed PT XL Axiata Tbk (BBB/Stable) has 30MHz.
Fitch believes
that Indosat will retain its market share in the medium term
despite smaller
telcos aggressively cutting data tariffs.
Top-Three to Dominate: Fitch believes that Indonesia's top-three
telcos will
capture most of the fast-growing data market given their strong
position in
voice and their ability to invest in data infrastructure. Weaker
telcos will
struggle to gain any meaningful market share due to low
profitability and
insufficient balance sheet strength to support infrastructure
investments needed
for data expansion.
Strong Credit Profile: Indosat's stand-alone credit profile
benefits from its
moderate 2012 funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net
leverage of 2.2x,
high operating EBITDAR margin of 49% and an ability to generate
free cash flows
(FCF). Fitch believes that Indosat is likely to generate at
least IDR1trn of
annual FCF from 2013 despite increasing capex to IDR8trn-8.8trn
to expand data
services.
However, Fitch anticipates Indosat's operating EBITDAR margin
will narrow by
100-150 basis points each year due to greater competition in the
data segment.
Comfortable Liquidity: Indosat's liquidity is adequate with cash
balance of
IDR3.9trn and committed undrawn revolving credit facilities of
IDR2.2trn
covering 2013's debt maturities of IDR4trn. Its access to the
capital markets
and local banks is solid given the links with Ooredoo.
Rating Sensitivities
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- International ratings may be upgraded if FFO-adjusted net
leverage falls below
1.5x on a sustained basis while the company continues to
generate positive
post-dividend FCF.
However, any upgrade of foreign-currency ratings would first
require an upgrade
of Indonesia's Country Ceiling to above 'BBB'.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Any weakening of the links between Indosat and Ooredoo
- FFO-adjusted net leverage rises above 2.5x on a sustained
basis.
The following instruments have had their rating affirmed:
- Indosat Palapa Co BV's 7.375% USD650m notes due 2020,
guaranteed by Indosat,
at 'BBB'.
- Indosat's 8.625% IDR1.2trn bond due 2019 at 'AAA(idn)'
- Indosat's 8.875% IDR1.5trn bond due 2022 at 'AAA(idn)'
- Indosat's 8.625% IDR300bn Sukuk Ijarah due 2019 at 'AAA(idn)'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts:
Nitin Soni (international ratings)
Associate Director
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec City Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Olly Prayudi (National ratings)
Analyst
+62 21 29026412
Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Prudential Tower 20th Floor
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79
Jakarta 12910
Secondary Analysts:
Olly Prayudi (international ratings)
Analyst
+62 21 29026412
Nitin Soni (National ratings)
Associate Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
