(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
April 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japfa's National Long-Term rating and its IDR1.5trn
2012 bonds due in 2017 at 'A+(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
Market leadership: The ratings reflect Japfa's position as Indonesia's
second-largest supplier of animal feed and day-old-chick (DOC) by market share
and its established track record. This provides the company with flexibility to
pass on to customers increases in raw material costs and foreign exchange
fluctuations, and protect profit margins. Japfa benefits from low procurement
costs relative to peers as it sources about 70% of its corn requirement
domestically.
Period of high capex: Japfa is entering a period of high investments as it plans
to spend about IDR3.9trn on capex over the next two years. About 40% of these
capex is allocated for DOC breeding farm expansions, which will accordingly
drive expansion in feed production capacity. By 2014, Japfa expects DOC and feed
capacity to increase by 34% and 19%, respectively. Fitch views these expansions
positively in light of continued favorable demand for poultry products in
Indonesia and as necessary for Japfa to defend its market share.
With most of capex funded by debt, Fitch expects leverage - as measured by net
debt/EBITDA - will increase to above 2.5x in the next 24 months (2012: 1.9x).
Fitch takes comfort from the company's ability to scale back capex plan if
necessary and from its well-distributed debt maturity profile with the bulk of
debt not due until 2017. As the capex plans run their course, Fitch expects the
company to deleverage to below 2.5x, and maintain a financial profile consistent
with its ratings.
Inherent industry risks: The ratings are constrained by the cyclicality of
commodities as main raw materials, and business sensitivity to disease
outbreaks. Nevertheless, flexibility to pass on raw material costs and improved
health security measures as well as diversified breeding locations are important
mitigating factors.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- Increase in the leverage to above 2.5x on a sustained basis
- Decrease in EBITDA margin to below 8% (end-2012: 10.9%) on a sustained basis
- Inability to pre-fund capex plans
Positive: Positive rating action is not expected over the medium-term due to
inherent industry risks and the company's capex plans.