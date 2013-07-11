(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SYDNEY, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Metrodata Electronics Tbk's (Metrodata) National Long-Term rating at 'BBB+(idn)' with Stable Outlook and simultaneously withdrawn the rating. The rating has been withdrawn as Fitch considers the rating is no longer relevant to the agency's coverage. Fitch will no longer provide ratings and analytical coverage of the company. Metrodata's rating reflects its position as the largest IT distributor in Indonesia with more than 1,500 active dealerships. The company accounts for approximately 20% of Lenovo, HP, and ASUS's sales in Indonesia. The rating is supported by Metrodata's conservative metrics with low leverage (2012 adjusted net debt/EBITDAR: below 0.2x) and strong coverage (2012 funds from operations interest coverage: 8.9x). Metrodata's rating is constrained at its current level due to its low operating EBITDAR margins (2012: 5.5%), small size (EBITDAR: IDR287bn), low industry barriers and increasing working capital requirements from a growing revenue base. Fitch believes that Metrodata's liquidity will remain adequate given its strong access to funding, with short-term banking lines from more than five banks. Its successful repayment of IDR76.5bn of sukuk ijarah due on 4 July 2013 underlined its adequate liquidity. Contacts: Primary Analyst Olly Prayudi Analyst +62 21 2902 6412 Fitch Ratings Indonesia Prudential Tower 20th Floor Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79 Jakarta 12910 Secondary Analyst Nitin Soni Associate Director +65 67967235 Committee Chairperson Matt Jamieson Senior Director +61 2 8256 0366 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology' dated 8 August 2012, are all available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.