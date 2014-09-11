(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed PT
Modernland Realty Tbk's (Modernland) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating at 'B' with
a Stable Outlook. Simultaneously the agency has also affirmed
Modernland's
senior unsecured rating and rating on its outstanding notes at
'B' with a
Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes are issued by wholly owned
subsidiaries
Modernland Overseas Pte Ltd and Marquee Land Pte Ltd and
guaranteed by
Modernland and certain subsidiaries.
The company's core businesses are in developing industrial
estates and
residential townships in Cikande Tangerang and East Jakarta,
respectively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Low Recurring Income, Volatile Cash Flows: Modernland has the
lowest recurring
income among its Indonesian peers in the 'B' rating category
(those rated 'B-',
'B' and 'B+'). In 2013, recurring EBITDA was only IDR23bn
(USD1.95m) or 13% of
its interest expense. This leaves the company vulnerable to
default should cash
flows become volatile and property demand decrease. The large
proportion of
industrial property in the company's sales (2013: 37% of
marketing sales)
highlights its more volatile cash flows relative to higher-rated
peers because
industrial property is more cyclical than residential sales.
Modernland's
volatile cash flows will continue to constrain its ratings over
the medium term
because Fitch does not expect its recurring income to increase
meaningfully and
the company has yet to establish a track record in residential
property
development.
Execution Risk Reduced: Fitch believes the execution risk at the
Jakarta Garden
City project (JGC) has declined after Modernland's successful
new launch
following the acquisition of the project from Keppel Land.
Modernland launched
smaller houses, which are more affordable to middle-class
buyers, in contrast to
Keppel Land's previous focus on upscale residential types. As a
result, 200
units launched in May 2014 have been fully sold; and management
plans more
launches in September and November. However, Modernland needs to
demonstrate
successful execution over a longer period before Fitch would
consider the
company as being diversified in terms of projects and property
types.
Low Development Risks: Modernland's rating also reflects cash
flow flexibility
and lower development risks because it is able to pre-sell
properties before
they are completed. Indonesian developers in general benefit
from a lenient
operating environment in which they can start pre-selling and
generate cash
flows without minimum construction in place. In Modernland's
case, its flagship
developments in Cikande and JGC already have established
infrastructure and
require minimal cash flows to generate presales. As of June
2014, Modernland had
324 hectares of land inventory at Cikande and 231 hectares in
JGC, sufficient
for about nine and 25 years of development, respectively.
Land Sales Support Liquidity: Modernland's short-term liquidity
profile is
largely supported by proceeds from one-off land sales that will
total about
IDR2trn for 2014. In 2013, Modernland sold 170 hectares of land
to PT Alam
Sutera Realty Tbk (ASRI; B+/Stable) and 8.5 hectares to PT Aeon
Mall Indonesia
to develop a mall in JGC, and in 2Q14 it sold 110 hectares of
industrial land in
Cikande to PT SHS International. ASRI is paying for its land in
instalments
until 2016, SHS is paying in instalments until 1Q15 and Aeon is
paying in a
one-time amount by end-2014.
Extended Debt Maturity: In August 2014 Modernland issued USD191m
of new notes
due in 2019. The proceeds were primarily used to refinance
existing debts,
including 62% of the USD150m notes due in 2016. This has
substantially reduced
refinancing risks in 2016, and allows the company to accumulate
cash from
development sales as additional buffers.
Profits Mitigate Currency Risk: About 80% of Modernland's debt
is denominated
in US dollars, while the majority of its earnings are in
Indonesian rupiah. This
exposes company to currency risks primarily in coupon payments
because the
company plans to hedge the principal of the notes. Modernland's
healthy margins
for its development property sales mitigate this currency risk.
The margins are
likely to remain high given the favorable long-term industry
outlook and the
company's large, low-cost land inventory that is sufficient for
more than five
years of development.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Heightened liquidity pressures such as inability to refinance
maturing debts
or cash balance not sufficient to cover short-term debts.
- Decline in presales/ gross debt to below 40% on a sustained
basis (2014F: 53%)
No positive rating action is expected in the next 24 months due
to its volatile
cash flows and small development scale.
The ratings on the following instruments have also been
affirmed:
USD58m senior unsecured notes due in 2016 at 'B'
USD191m senior unsecured notes due in 2019 at 'B'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shahim Zubair, CFA
Associate Director
+65 6796 7227
Ftich Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Erlin Salim
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6811
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 28 May 2014 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.