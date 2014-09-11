(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Modernland Realty Tbk's (Modernland) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'B' with a Stable Outlook. Simultaneously the agency has also affirmed Modernland's senior unsecured rating and rating on its outstanding notes at 'B' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes are issued by wholly owned subsidiaries Modernland Overseas Pte Ltd and Marquee Land Pte Ltd and guaranteed by Modernland and certain subsidiaries. The company's core businesses are in developing industrial estates and residential townships in Cikande Tangerang and East Jakarta, respectively. KEY RATING DRIVERS Low Recurring Income, Volatile Cash Flows: Modernland has the lowest recurring income among its Indonesian peers in the 'B' rating category (those rated 'B-', 'B' and 'B+'). In 2013, recurring EBITDA was only IDR23bn (USD1.95m) or 13% of its interest expense. This leaves the company vulnerable to default should cash flows become volatile and property demand decrease. The large proportion of industrial property in the company's sales (2013: 37% of marketing sales) highlights its more volatile cash flows relative to higher-rated peers because industrial property is more cyclical than residential sales. Modernland's volatile cash flows will continue to constrain its ratings over the medium term because Fitch does not expect its recurring income to increase meaningfully and the company has yet to establish a track record in residential property development. Execution Risk Reduced: Fitch believes the execution risk at the Jakarta Garden City project (JGC) has declined after Modernland's successful new launch following the acquisition of the project from Keppel Land. Modernland launched smaller houses, which are more affordable to middle-class buyers, in contrast to Keppel Land's previous focus on upscale residential types. As a result, 200 units launched in May 2014 have been fully sold; and management plans more launches in September and November. However, Modernland needs to demonstrate successful execution over a longer period before Fitch would consider the company as being diversified in terms of projects and property types. Low Development Risks: Modernland's rating also reflects cash flow flexibility and lower development risks because it is able to pre-sell properties before they are completed. Indonesian developers in general benefit from a lenient operating environment in which they can start pre-selling and generate cash flows without minimum construction in place. In Modernland's case, its flagship developments in Cikande and JGC already have established infrastructure and require minimal cash flows to generate presales. As of June 2014, Modernland had 324 hectares of land inventory at Cikande and 231 hectares in JGC, sufficient for about nine and 25 years of development, respectively. Land Sales Support Liquidity: Modernland's short-term liquidity profile is largely supported by proceeds from one-off land sales that will total about IDR2trn for 2014. In 2013, Modernland sold 170 hectares of land to PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk (ASRI; B+/Stable) and 8.5 hectares to PT Aeon Mall Indonesia to develop a mall in JGC, and in 2Q14 it sold 110 hectares of industrial land in Cikande to PT SHS International. ASRI is paying for its land in instalments until 2016, SHS is paying in instalments until 1Q15 and Aeon is paying in a one-time amount by end-2014. Extended Debt Maturity: In August 2014 Modernland issued USD191m of new notes due in 2019. The proceeds were primarily used to refinance existing debts, including 62% of the USD150m notes due in 2016. This has substantially reduced refinancing risks in 2016, and allows the company to accumulate cash from development sales as additional buffers. Profits Mitigate Currency Risk: About 80% of Modernland's debt is denominated in US dollars, while the majority of its earnings are in Indonesian rupiah. This exposes company to currency risks primarily in coupon payments because the company plans to hedge the principal of the notes. Modernland's healthy margins for its development property sales mitigate this currency risk. The margins are likely to remain high given the favorable long-term industry outlook and the company's large, low-cost land inventory that is sufficient for more than five years of development. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Heightened liquidity pressures such as inability to refinance maturing debts or cash balance not sufficient to cover short-term debts. - Decline in presales/ gross debt to below 40% on a sustained basis (2014F: 53%) No positive rating action is expected in the next 24 months due to its volatile cash flows and small development scale. 