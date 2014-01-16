(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Jan 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Finance's (MPM
Finance) National Long-Term Rating at 'A-(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The rating reflects Fitch's expectation that MPM Finance will receive support
from its parent, PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Tbk (MPM; A(idn)/Stable), in times
of need.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that MPM will continue to
support MPM Finance in case of need.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's view of a high propensity of timely support from MPM is underpinned by
MPM Finance's strategic importance to the former's automotive business. This is
underlined in MPM's 100% ownership of MPM Finance. MPM Finance has an important
role in MPM's automotive business as it provides car financing services.
MPM Finance's asset quality weakened with non-performing loans (NPLs) increasing
to 2.6% of total net manage receivables at end-September 2013 (end-2012: 1.7%).
This is mainly due to the weaker finances of borrowers from the commodity
sector. MPM Finance's management has implemented measures to improve its asset
quality, including setting up a special team to focus on recovering existing
NPLs and strengthening its collection processes.
In the near to medium term, Fitch expects profitability to be under pressure as
credit impairment is likely to increase in the near to medium term due to the
prolonged slowdown in the commodity sector. .
RATING SENSITIVITIES
MPM Finance's rating will move in tandem with that of its parent MPM. Any
decline in MPM's ownership or support for MPM Finance, or a weakening of MPM
Finance's strategic importance to MPM would exert downward pressure on the
rating.
