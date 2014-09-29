(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
National Long-Term Rating of PT Mandiri Tunas Finance (MTF) at
'AA(idn)'. The
Outlook is Stable. Fitch also assigned the company a National
Short-Term Rating
of 'F1+(idn)'.
MTF's ratings reflects Fitch's assessment of continued support
from and linkage
with its controlling shareholder, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
(Mandiri;
AAA(idn)/Stable). The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's
expectation that Mandiri
will continue to support MTF in case of need.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default
risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherently
differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated
issuers and
obligations.
'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - National Ratings
MTF's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of high propensity of
support from
Mandiri, if needed. This view is reinforced by MTF's strategic
positioning to
support Mandiri's expansion in Indonesia's growing consumer
financing market and
linkages between the parent and subsidiary. These linkages are
evident in the
shared name, management control, substantial funding support
through
without-recourse joint financing, operational alignment (in
terms of risk
management) and MTF's use of Mandiri's branch network. Mandiri
owns 51% of MTF.
As part of Mandiri's consumer business chain, MTF plays a
pivotal role in
handling Mandiri's retail car loans portfolio. MTF's
contribution to Mandiri's
total consumer loans increased to 34% at end-1H14 from only 11%
in 2009.
Nevertheless, it accounted for only 4% of Mandiri's total loans.
Joint financing
with Mandiri formed a significant 70% of MTF's total
receivables. The sizeable
joint financing allows MTF to offer competitive lending rates to
its customers
as well as manage its gearing ratio below the regulatory maximum
of 10x. MTF's
debt to equity ratio was at 6.9x at end-1H14.
Fitch expects MTF's asset quality to be under pressure given the
challenging
operating conditions, with heightened competition and higher
interest rates.
Nevertheless, Fitch believes MTF's asset quality will remain
manageable because
the company focuses on financing purchases of new cars, where
borrowers are more
likely to make payments on time. MTF's underlying profitability
remained
satisfactory in 1H14, although its net interest margin narrowed
as competition
increased in the market. Fitch expects competition to remain
high in the near
future.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - National Ratings
Any significant dilution in Mandiri's ownership or perceived
weakening of
support for MTF would exert downward pressure on MTF's ratings,
including the
possibility of multi-notch downgrades. However, Fitch sees this
prospect as
remote in the foreseeable future, given MTF is a strategically
important
subsidiary to Mandiri, especially for its consumer business
development.
A material increase in ownership, leading to greater integration
between parent
and subsidiary, and stronger control by Mandiri of MTF could
narrow the
two-notch differential between the two entities' ratings.
