April 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Pertamina (Persero)'s
(Pertamina) Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook. Its
senior unsecured rating and existing senior unsecured notes have also been
affirmed at 'BBB-'.
Key Rating Drivers
Equalised with sovereign: Pertamina's ratings are aligned with those of its
parent, The Republic of Indonesia (BBB-/Stable), due to strong legal, operating
and strategic linkages, as per Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Linkage
methodology. Pertamina is one of the most important state-linked entities in
executing Indonesia's national energy policy and is the country's sole refiner
and dominant retailer of petroleum products.
Public service obligation: The company performs a public service obligation by
selling certain refined products below market prices, for which it is
compensated through a government subsidy. Over 50% of Pertamina's sales are
derived from the sale of these subsidised products, and its EBITDA would be
negative if not for this compensating subsidy. Fitch expects the support
Pertamina receives in the form of subsidy reimbursements to remain intact in the
foreseeable future, as raising prices of the subsidised products remains
politically challenging.
Deteriorating credit metrics: Fitch expects Pertamina's credit metrics to weaken
from 2012 levels. The company intends to materially step up its investments and
capex to increase upstream production and refinery operating flexibility in the
medium term. Pertamina's funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage was
1.2x and FFO interest coverage was 14x in 2012.
Adequate Liquidity: Despite likely negative free cash flows in the next few
years, Fitch expects Pertamina's liquidity to remain adequate due to access to
bank funding and debt markets given its strong state linkages.
Rating Sensitivities
Positive: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to a
positive rating action include-
- Positive rating action on Indonesia provided there is no weakening of its
legal, operational and strategic ties with government
Negative: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to a
negative rating action include-
- Negative rating action on the sovereign
- Weakening of links with government. Fitch, however, sees this as a remote
prospect in the medium term