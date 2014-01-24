(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Indonesia-based
mobile telecommunications operator P.T. XL Axiata Tbkâ€™s (XL)
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB'.
Simultaneously, Fitch
has affirmed XLâ€™s National Long-Term Rating at â€˜AAA(idn)â€™.
The Outlook is
Stable.
â€˜AAAâ€™ National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Support from Parent: XLâ€™s â€˜BBBâ€™ rating is closely aligned
with its 66.5% parent
Axiata Group Berhadâ€™s (Axiata) credit strength. Fitch rates XL
on a top-down
basis according to its parent and subsidiary rating criteria
dated 5 August
2013, given its strategic and financial importance to its
parent. XL is Axiataâ€™s
fastest-growing subsidiary and it accounted for 36% and 37% of
Axiataâ€™s revenue
and EBITDA, respectively, during the nine months ending
September 2013.
Fitch believes that Axiata has sufficient credit strength to
support XL with a
cash injection should this be required, given its conservative
credit profile
and established cash-generative Malaysian operations. The
linkages were further
strengthened in November 2013 when Axiata committed to extend a
USD500m
shareholder loan to XL to partly fund a proposed acquisition of
a 95% stake in
PT Axis Telecom (Axis), Indonesiaâ€™s fifth-largest mobile phone
operator by
revenue market share. XL is financing the USD865m acquisition
via debt.
The acquisition is subject to regulatory and shareholdersâ€™
approval and it is
expected to be completed by end-March 2014.
Weakening Standalone Credit Profile: XLâ€™s 2014 funds flow from
operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage will deteriorate to 2.7x-2.8x
(estimated 2013: 2.1x
and 2012: 1.6x), while operating EBITDAR margin will decline to
around 40%
(estimated 2013: 43% and 2012: 49%) as it consolidates the
unprofitable Axisâ€™s
operations, which generate about USD260m in annual revenues.
However, we expect XL to deleverage during 2015-17 based on its
ability to
generate free cash flows (FCF) of around 4%-5% of its revenues,
after capex
peaked in 2013 and as it realises capex and opex savings from
the Axis
acquisition.
Improved Market Position: After the acquisition, XLâ€™s revenue
market share will
increase to 22%, ahead of second-largest operator, PT Indosat
Tbk (BBB/Stable)
with 18%. The acquisition will provide XL with 15MHz in the
1800MHz spectrum, 14
million additional subscribers and 1,600 telecom towers. XLâ€™s
standalone credit
profile factors in a track record of above-industry average
revenue growth and
an ability to generate FCF. Its focus on data-fuelled revenue
growth and its
early investment in data-related infrastructure should enable it
to gain market
share in the medium term.
Capex Peaked in 2013: Fitch believes that XLâ€™s capex peaked in
2013 and will
decline starting 2014 as it realises capex savings from the Axis
acquisition and
slows data-related investments given current low utilisations on
its network. XL
will return to positive FCF in 2014 after reporting negative FCF
during 2012-13.
We estimated 2013 capex to be at the lower end of XLâ€™s
guidance of
IDR8trn-IDR9trn.
Industry Consolidation: Fitch also expects XLâ€™s 2015 operating
EBITDAR margin to
improve as the industry consolidates or smaller telcos raise
tariffs given their
unsustainable business models. Code Division Multiple Access
(CDMA) operators,
including PT Bakrie Telecom (C) and PT Smartfren (CC(idn)),
continue to struggle
to gain market share and face liquidity problems. Fitch also
expects Indosat and
market leader PT Telekomunikasi Indonesian Tbk (BBB-/Stable) to
shut their CDMA
segments and reallocate the spectrum for GSM use.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
- an upgrade in Fitchâ€™s credit view of Axiata will benefit
XLâ€™s International
Ratings. However, an upgrade of the Foreign-Currency IDR would
be contingent on
the Country Ceiling being upgraded. XLâ€™s Foreign Currency IDR
is currently at
the same level as the Country Ceiling.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- a downgrade of Indonesiaâ€™s Country Ceiling, which would lead
to a downgrade in
XLâ€™s Foreign-Currency IDR
- weakening of linkages with Axiata
- a downgrade of Fitchâ€™s credit view of Axiata
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Nitin Soni (International ratings)
Associate Director
+65 67967235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec City Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Olly Prayudi (National Ratings)
Analyst
+62 21 2902 6412
Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Prudential Tower 20th Floor
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79
Jakarta 12910
Secondary Analysts
Olly Prayudi (International ratings)
Analyst
+62 21 2902 6412
Nitin Soni (National Ratings)
Associate Director
+65 67967235
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable criteria, â€œCorporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkageâ€� dated 5 August 2013 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
