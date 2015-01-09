(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA/SYDNEY, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed PT Tower
Bersama Infrastructure Tbk's (TBI) Long-Term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BB'. At the same time, Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed the
National
Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(idn)'. The Outlooks for the ratings are
Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default
risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherent
differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated
issuers or
obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Low Ratings Headroom: The affirmation of the ratings assumes
that the company's
FFO-adjusted net leverage will reduce to around 4x by the end of
2015 and below
that in the following year. If these targets are not met, we are
likely to take
a negative rating action.
Margin Dilution, Solid Liquidity: TBI's EBITDA margin will
decline to around
74%-75% from 82% in 2014. Margin erosion will happen due to
consolidation of PT
Dayamitra Telekomunikasi's (Mitratel) lower-margin business of
reselling space
on towers it does not own, while margins in the tower lease
business remain
stable. TBI's liquidity is supported by high cash flow
visibility with locked-in
revenues of USD2.2bn at end-September 2014, which we expect will
increase after
the acquisition of Mitratel.
Minimal Exposure to BTel's Weakness: TBI's tenancy composition
will remain solid
with investment-grade telcos accounting for more than 80% of
total revenue. The
tenancy mix will further improve after the acquisition of
Mitratel, where PT
Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel; AAA(idn)/Stable) is the
principal tenant. PT
Bakrie Telecom Tbk's (BTel) liquidity problems will not
significantly affect
TBI's leverage because the former accounted for only 3% of TBI's
revenue at
end-September 2014.
Robust Industry Outlook: Fitch believes that the growth in the
telecommunications tower industry will remain solid in 2015 and
2016. The growth
will be supported by the network expansion of three largest
telcos: Telkomsel,
PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL; BBB/Stable), and PT Indosat Tbk
(BBB/Stable). We also
believe that the industry dynamics will remain unchanged with no
significant
downward revision of leases, following XL's sale of some of its
towers to PT
Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch expects no positive rating action as the company's
leverage will remain
high in the medium term.
Negative: Future developments that could individually or
collectively lead to
negative rating actions include:
- A debt-funded acquisition, or lease defaults by weaker telcos,
or significant
dividend payments leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage remaining
above 4.0x on a
sustained basis.
The full list of rating actions follows:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Stable Outlook
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Stable Outlook
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(idn)'; Outlook Stable
Foreign currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB'
USD300m guaranteed senior unsecured notes issued by TBG Global
Pte Ltd affirmed
at 'BB'
National senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA-(idn)'
IDR4trn bond programme affirmed at 'AA-(idn)'
IDR190bn tranche I under the IDR4trn bond programme affirmed at
'AA-(idn)'
In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and
provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is
different than the
original rating committee outcome.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology - Including
Short-Term
Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014
and "National
Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
