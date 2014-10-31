(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed PT Tower
Bersama Infrastructure Tbk's (TBI) Long-Term Issuer Default
Ratings at 'BB'. At
the same time, Fitch Ratings Indonesia affirmed the National
Long-Term Rating at
'AA-(idn)'. The Outlooks for the ratings are Stable. A full list
of rating
actions is at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation follows TBI's recent agreement with PT
Telekomunikasi Indonesia
Tbk (Telkom; BBB-/Stable) to acquire a stake in the latter's
tower business.
Although the deal will improve TBI's scale and tenancy mix,
Fitch believes that
TBI's high leverage limits any positive rating potential.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default
risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherently
differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated
issuers or
obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Largest Independent Tower Provider: TBI's recent agreement with
Telkom will
initially exchange the latter's 49% stake in PT Dayamitra
Telekomunikasi
(Mitratel; not rated) for 290 million new TBI shares. Mitratel
operates 3,928
towers serving 4,363 tenants.
The deal will make TBI Indonesia's largest independent
telecommunication tower
provider. TBI's tower portfolio will grow by 35% to 15,194,
putting it ahead of
its closest rival PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia
(BB/Positive). The
company expects to complete the deal in early 2015.
Improvement in Leverage: Fitch believes that TBI's leverage will
still be high
for its rating despite the deal. Mitratel had around IDR3,100bn
of debt and
IDR400bn of cash at end-June 2014, which will be consolidated
into TBI's
financial statements after the completion of the deal. Fitch
estimates that
TBI's FFO-adjusted net leverage will fall to around 4.0x-4.5x in
2015 (2013:
5.3x).
Solid Tenancy Mix: TBI's tenancy composition will improve with
contribution from
investment-grade telcos rising further above its 1H14 level of
82% of total
revenue. This will be driven by significantly higher
contribution from PT
Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel; AAA(idn)/Stable), which is
the principal
tenant of Mitratel's towers.
On the other hand, non-payment by weaker telcos, such as PT
Bakrie Telecom Tbk
(Restricted Default) and PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (Smartfren;
CCC(idn)), will
have less impact on TBI's leverage as their contribution to
total revenue will
fall to less than 5% (1H14: 5.5%).
Margin Decline: We estimate TBI's post-acquisition EBITDA margin
to decline to
around 78%-80% from around 82% at end-2013. The decline in
margin will be driven
by Mitratel's business reselling space on towers it does not
own, which is less
profitable than its tower rental business. Nonetheless, we
expect margin to
gradually improve as TBI increases its tenancy ratio by
collocating more
tenants.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch expects no positive rating action as the company's
leverage will remain
high in the medium term.
Negative: Future developments that could individually or
collectively lead to
negative rating actions include:
- A debt-funded acquisition of another tower portfolio or lease
defaults by
weaker telcos leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage remaining
above 4.0x on a
sustained basis.
The full list of rating actions follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating affirmed at
'BB'; Outlook
Stable
Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'BB';
Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(idn)'; Outlook Stable
Foreign currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB'
USD300m guaranteed senior unsecured notes issued by TBG Global
Pte Ltd affirmed
at 'BB'
National senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA-(idn)'
IDR4trn bond programme affirmed at 'AA-(idn)'
IDR740bn tranche I under the IDR4trn bond programme affirmed at
'AA-(idn)'
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
