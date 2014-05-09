(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
for Instituto
del Fondo Nacional de la Vivienda para los Trabajadores
(INFONAVIT) as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'A-';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Support rating at '2';
--Support rating floor at 'BBB+';
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
IDRS AND NATIONAL SCALE RATINGS
KEY RATING DRIVERS
INFONAVIT's IDRs remain aligned with the sovereign's and reflect
the high
probability that the entity will receive support from Mexico's
federal
government if needed, although there is no explicit guarantee.
The ratings also
consider the high importance of INFONAVIT as the main mortgage
lender in Mexico.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any movements on the sovereign rating, which currently has a
Stable Outlook,
would trigger changes to INFONAVIT's IDRs. INFONAVIT's ratings
could change
(reflecting its intrinsic financial profile) if Fitch perceives
a decrease in
its strategic importance to the federal government. In Fitch's
view, this
scenario could take place only over the medium term, once the
housing deficit in
Mexico is fulfilled.
SUPPORT AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch affirmed INFONAVIT's Support rating and Support rating
floor at '2' and
'BBB+', respectively, given the entity's role in Mexico. Fitch's
support rating
floors indicate a level below which the agency will not lower
the entity's
long-term IDRs as long as the assessment of the support factors
does not change.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A potential upgrade or downgrade of INFONAVIT's Support rating
and Support
rating floor would be driven by a change in Mexico's sovereign
rating and/or a
change in the expected propensity of support from the Mexican
government.
CREDIT PROFILE
INFONAVIT was created by the Mexican government in 1972, as an
autonomous entity
with fiscal authorities focusing to provide housing solutions
specially to low
income workers in the private sector. The institute is also part
of the National
Pension Fund System (SAR) since 1992.
As of December 2013, INFONAVIT's gross loan portfolio amounted
MXN 917,790.7
million (USD 70,186.3 million), and it was integrated for 4.2
million of loans.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gilda de la Garza
Associate Director
+52 818 399 9160
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
64920 Monterrey, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Senior Director
+52 818 399 9146
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013).
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
National Scale Ratings Criteria
