April 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed ING Group's, ING Bank NV's (ING Bank), and ABN AMRO
Bank NV's (ABN AMRO) ratings. The Outlook on the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) is
Negative. A full list of ratings actions is at the end of this comment.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The affirmations of ING Bank and ABN AMRO's Viability Ratings (VRs) reflect
Fitch's opinion that while both banks' profitability is materially challenged by
elevated loan impairment charges (LICs), as would be expected in a low phase of
the economic cycle, their fundamentals have so far proven resilient. Both banks
reported significant improvement in their already solid capitalisation in 2012,
further streamlined their funding profiles and have continued to maintain large
liquidity buffers. The latter mitigates the risk associated with their
structural reliance on capital markets for funding.
The Netherlands has experienced poor economic conditions since H212 and Fitch
forecasts this will prevail until late this year. GDP contracted by 0.9% in 2012
and is forecast to fall by a further 1% in 2013. This has resulted in a number
of material challenges for Dutch banks, including the impact of rising
unemployment, higher company bankruptcies and significant strains in commercial
real estate. However, their strong domestic (and in the case of ING Bank, also
in neighbouring countries) franchises in retail and commercial banking have
provided them with resilient revenues.
The affirmation of ING Bank's, ING Group's and ABN AMRO's IDRs, Support Rating
Floors (SRFs), Support Ratings and senior debt ratings reflects Fitch's belief
that the Dutch state's willingness to support systemically important domestic
banks, and not impose losses on senior creditors remains strong given a still
unsettled eurozone crisis and related turbulences in the financial markets.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING and SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
ING Bank and ABN AMRO's IDRs are at their SRFs of 'A+'. The SRFs reflect Fitch's
expectation that there is an extremely high probability that the Dutch state
will support these institutions, given their respective systemic importance to
the domestic financial system.
ING Group is the holding group for ING Bank and ING's insurance operations. Its
SRF and Long-term IDR is currently notched down once from ING Bank's, indicating
Fitch's view that although still extremely high, the probability that the
holding company will receive support is slightly weaker than the bank's, given
that support could flow to the bank directly.
All the entities' IDRs, SRFs and senior debt ratings are sensitive to any change
in the Dutch state's ability or willingness to support them.
The Dutch state's ability to provide such support is largely dependent upon its
creditworthiness, which is reflected in its ratings ('AAA'/Negative). For
European banks, Fitch considers it appropriate to only have SRFs of 'A+' for
banks in 'AAA' countries that have shown a strong willingness to support senior
creditors. A sovereign downgrade by one notch would no longer be commensurate
with a 'A+' SRF. Should this take place, Fitch would likely downgrade ING Bank
and ABN AMRO's Long-term and Short-term IDRs by one notch.
Furthermore, there is a clear political intention within the EU to ultimately
reduce the implicit state support for systemically important banks, as
demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing
systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This will result in Fitch factoring
less support into banks' IDRs in the medium term. ING Bank's and ABN AMRO's SRFs
and, therefore, their Long-term and Short-term IDRs are highly sensitive to a
change in Fitch's view of the likelihood of authorities in Europe to provide
full support to creditors in their banks. The resolution of two major banks in
Cyprus demonstrates that there could be a more rapid removal of support than
previously anticipated. Given that ING Bank's VR is at 'a', any support-driven
downgrade would be limited to one notch.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VRs
ING Bank's 'a' VR continues to be driven its strong banking franchise,
especially in the Benelux, which provides the bank with solid and resilient
income streams and sizeable deposit gathering capacities. ING Bank is
essentially exposed to the health of the eurozone economies (with manageable
exposures to the peripheral countries, virtually all Spain and Italy) and, in
particular, to the economic conditions in the Netherlands, as its domestic
exposure represents around one-third of total lending. Although LICs eroded
close to 40% of pre-impairment operating profitability in 2012 (and will erode
earnings again in 2013), operating profitability remains acceptable given the
economic environment.
Wholesale funding reliance remains, but is lower than other Dutch banks,
benefiting from the geographical diversification of the bank's deposit base, and
access to capital markets has been resilient. ING Bank's liquidity position is
good despite liquidity being not fully fungible within the group. Aided by
deleveraging, capitalisation improved significantly in 2012, a necessary move
ahead of the repayment of residual state aid (EUR3.375bn including repayment
premium) and increased regulatory capital requirements from Basel III/CDR IV
regulations. Taking these and expected retained earnings into account, Fitch
views ING Bank's capitalisation as robust.
ING Bank's VR is sensitive to any effective or anticipated materially higher
economic stress in the Netherlands and/or in the eurozone, notably in Spain and
Italy (EUR30bn and EUR20bn of exposures at end-2012, i.e. 80% and 53% of equity,
respectively). Investor sentiment turning against the bank or any marked reduced
prudence in liquidity management would also be detrimental to its VR given ING
Bank's funding reliance on capital markets. Although not expected, any setback
in ING Group's ample on-going restructuring plan could also potentially create
negative pressure on ING Bank's VR.
ABN AMRO's 'bbb+' VR reflects its solid domestic franchise, moderate risk
profile, robust capitalisation, but also its funding reliance on
confidence-sensitive wholesale funding, a structural feature of Dutch banks.
This is mitigated by its liquidity position, which although materially composed
of retained securitisations, is solid. The bank's access to the capital markets
has been uninterrupted in recent years.
Downside risks from economic headwinds in the Netherlands weigh on ABN AMRO's VR
more than ING Bank because of its greater domestic focus. Any material revision
of the scale and length of the economic recession and the related impacts on the
bank's asset quality, capital and potentially its access to wholesale funding
would be detrimental to the bank's VR. The continued improvements in the banks'
fundamentals (in particular capitalisation and funding profile) indicate a
potential upgrade of the VR, provided the bank's capitalisation and liquidity
remain resilient to the current economic recession in the Netherlands.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - GOVERNMENT-GUARANTEED DEBT
ING Bank's and ABN AMRO's state-guaranteed debt securities are rated 'AAA',
reflecting the sovereign Dutch guarantee and so are sensitive to any change in
the Netherlands' rating.
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
Fitch considers ING Belgium as a 'core' subsidiary of ING Bank and its Long-term
IDR is equalised with ING Bank's, in line with the agency's criteria 'Rating FI
Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'. ING Belgium's IDR is sensitive to any
change in ING Bank's IDR.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of the subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by these
institutions are all notched down from their VRs in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relatively loss
severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Hence they are sensitive to any
change in the VRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
ABN AMRO
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-term senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+'
Short-term senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'F1+'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Non-innovative Tier 1 subordinated debt (XS0246487457): affirmed at 'BB'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt (XS0244754254): affirmed at 'BB+'
Dutch government guaranteed securities: affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+'
ABN AMRO Funding USA LLC
Short-term senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'F1+';
ING Group
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Subordinated perpetual preference shares (US456837AC74): affirmed at 'BB+'
ING Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+';
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+/F1+'
Short-term senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'F1+'
Market-Linked notes: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'A+/F1+'
Dutch government guaranteed securities: affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+'
ING Belgium
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+'
Market-linked notes: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Senior guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A+'
Fitch will shortly publish a special report on the major Dutch banks' exposure
to real estate lending and a report on these banks' 2012 results.