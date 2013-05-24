(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ING
Bank A.S.'s (INGBT)
Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'
with a Stable
Outlook. At the same time, the agency has upgraded INGBT's
Viability Rating to
'bb+' from 'bb', reflecting improved performance and continued
sound asset
quality despite a fast growing loan book. A full list of rating
actions is at
the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND NATIONAL RATING
INGBT's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by potential support
from its sole
owner ING Bank NV (ING; 'A+'/Stable). The 'BBB' Long-term
foreign currency IDR
is capped at the Country Ceiling, and the 'BBB+' Long-term local
currency IDR
also takes into account country risks. Fitch believes the
Turkish subsidiary is
strategically important to ING, and the agency therefore factors
into its
ratings a high probability of parent support.
INGBT's 'AAA(tur)' National Rating reflects the agency's opinion
that, on a
relative scale, the issuer has one of the best credit profiles
in Turkey.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPOT RATING AND NATIONAL RATINGS
INGBT's IDRs could be upgraded or downgraded if there were
changes to Turkey's
Country Ceiling. The ratings could also be downgraded if there
was a multi-notch
downgrade of ING, or a sharp reduction in the parent's
commitment to the
subsidiary, neither of which is currently anticipated by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The upgrade of INGBT's VR reflects (i) improvements in the
bank's performance
ratios, which are now closer to those of peers, (ii) a somewhat
more balanced
funding profile, as a result of expanding retail customer
deposits, and (iii) a
slowing of the bank's growth to rates broadly in line with the
sector as a
whole. The VR is also supported by sound asset quality,
reasonable
capitalisation and comfortable liquidity. However, the bank's
moderate franchise
and still heavy reliance on parent funding continue to weigh on
the VR.
Key credit metrics for INGBT have improved in 2012; operating
performance is
similar to peers, as the bank started benefiting from the fast
growing higher
margin SME and retail portfolios. Cost efficiency is still
somewhat weaker than
peers with a cost/income ratio of 62% in 2012. Fitch believes as
the bank
continues to strengthen its franchise, efficiency ratios will
also catch up with
peers.
INGBT's impaired loan ratio has always been one of the lowest in
the sector,
even before the acquisition by ING, and it stood at 2.2% at
end-2012. Low
formation of new non-performing loans (NPLs), continued
recoveries and loan
growth contribute to the impaired loan ratio remaining low,
without major
write-offs. Amounts of restructured loans, foreclosed assets and
watch-list
loans are negligible. Fitch expects growth in impaired loans in
2013 as the loan
book seasons, however the agency does not expect the impact to
be material.
INGBT is becoming more deposit-funded (end-2012: 59% of
liabilities); however,
funding from its parent, including long-term facilities, was
still significant
at 28% of non-equity funding. INGBT has taken strides to
increase its retail
customer deposits and plans to gradually reduce its reliance on
parental
funding, which will be positive for the VR. Fitch expects this
process to be
gradual and challenging in light of strong competition for
deposits, and INGBT's
significant funding requirements given its loan growth plans.
Capitalisation is adequate, with the Fitch Core Capital (FCC)
ratio standing at
11.8% at end-2012. In Fitch's opinion, pressure on
capitalisation from planned
growth of risk-weighted assets is mitigated to some extent by
the parent's
willingness and capability to support the bank's future growth
plans.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The VR could be upgraded if performance improves further and
reliance on parent
funding is significantly reduced, while other credit metrics
remain sound. The
VR could be downgraded if there is a marked slowdown in the
economy, signs of
significant deterioration in the bank's asset quality or
underwriting, or a
clear deterioration in leverage and/or performance as the bank
continues to
grow.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Banu Cartmell
Director
+44 20 3530 11 09
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 14 64
Committee Chair
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated
August 2012, 'National Ratings Criteria' dated January 2011,
'Rating Financial
Institutions Above the Local Currency Sovereign Rating' dated
December 2012 and
'Rating Financial Institution Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies' dated August
2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
