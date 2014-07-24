(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ING
Bank N.V.'s (ING
Bank) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Support Rating
Floor (SRF) at
'A+' and ING Group's Long-term IDR and SRF at 'A'. The Outlooks
on both
Long-term IDRs are Negative. At the same time, the agency has
affirmed ING
Bank's Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary. The rating actions follow a periodic review of major
Benelux banking
groups.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SRFs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
ING Bank's IDR and senior debt ratings are at its 'A+' SRF,
reflecting Fitch's
expectation that there is an extremely high probability that the
Dutch state
(AAA/Stable) will support the bank, given its systemic
importance to the
domestic economy and financial system.
ING Group is the holding group for ING Bank and ING's insurance
operations. Its
SRF and Long-term IDR are currently notched down once from ING
Bank's,
reflecting Fitch's view that while the probability that the
holding company will
receive support is also high, it is slightly weaker than the
bank's.
The Negative Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs reflect Fitch's view
there is a
clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for
financial
institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of
legislative, regulatory
and policy initiatives. We expect the EU's Bank Recovery and
Resolution
Directive (BRRD) to be implemented into national legislation in
2H14 or in 1H15.
We also expect progress towards the Single Resolution Mechanism
(SRM) for
eurozone banks in this timeframe. In Fitch's view, these two
developments will
dilute the influence the Netherlands have in deciding how Dutch
banks are
resolved and increase the likelihood of senior debt losses in
its banks if they
fail solvability assessments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SRFs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SENIOR
DEBT
The ratings are sensitive to a weakening of Fitch's assumptions
around the
ability or propensity of the Dutch State to provide timely
support to its
domestic banks. ING Bank's 'a' VR means, however, that any
support-driven
downgrade of the bank's Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings
would be limited
to one notch, by which point the ratings would be based on its
standalone
strength. ING Group's Long-term IDR would likely continue to be
notched from ING
Bank's, in line with Fitch's methodology, and thus any downgrade
would also be
limited to one notch.
The Support Ratings (SRs) and SRFs are primarily sensitive to
further progress
made in implementing the BRRD and the SRM. The directive
requires 'bail in' of
creditors by 2016 before an insolvent bank can be recapitalised
with state
funds. A functioning SRM and progress on making banks
'resolvable' without
jeopardising the wider financial system are areas of focus for
eurozone
policymakers. Once these are operational they will become an
overriding rating
factor, as the likelihood of banks senior creditors receiving
full support from
the sovereign if ever required, despite their systemic
importance, will diminish
substantially, unless mitigating factors arise in the meantime.
Fitch expects that the BRRD will be enacted into national
legislation in the
near term and progress made on establishing the SRM is looking
close to being
ready in the next one to two years. Our current base case is for
ING Bank's and
ING Group's SRs to be downgraded to '5' and their SRFs revised
down to 'No
Floor'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
ING Bank's VR reflects its strong franchise and diverse business
model (mostly
in the Benelux), which supports resilient earnings generation,
and its balanced
funding profile. The VR also factors in the bank's stabilising
impaired loans
ratio.
ING Bank's operating performance has remained resilient
'through-the-cycle' due
to its diversification by geography and sectors, as well as to
cost restraint.
Fitch expects loan impairment charges (LICs) will gradually
reduce throughout
2014 and 2015, although some lag effect is likely to remain
following recent
weak economic conditions and low growth in most of ING Bank's
markets.
ING Bank's impaired loans ratio is in line with similarly rated
European peers',
and Fitch expects impaired loans to peak in 2014. The bank's
impaired loans
coverage is fairly low, but ING Bank's largely collateralised
loan book offers
some buffer and the bank has a track record of LICs consistently
exceeding
write-offs.
ING Bank's funding profile is strong and benefits from the
bank's solid
franchise in deposit-rich jurisdictions, such as Belgium and
Germany. ING Bank
also regularly taps the wholesale funding market, to which it
has ready access.
Its liquidity position remains healthy, despite liquidity being
not fully
fungible within the group (although the EU banking union could
remove some
regulatory hurdles).
Consistent profitability, combined with some deleveraging, has
helped ING Bank
to boost capitalisation, as it reported a fully loaded Basel III
common equity
Tier 1 ratio of 10.1% at end-March 2014. Its leverage (tangible
equity-to-tangible assets of 3.7% at end-March 2014) is sound in
a European
context, and Fitch expects the bank will improve this further
during 2014 and
2015, notably through the issuance of additional Tier 1
instruments once their
tax treatment is voted in by the Dutch parliament.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Downward pressure on ING Bank's VR, while not expected, would
most likely be a
result of significantly increased risk appetite in higher-risk
markets or
sectors, or less prudent liquidity or, in particular, capital
management, if it
negatively affects the bank's access to and cost of wholesale
funding. Capital
is also vulnerable to collateral valuations given the fairly
modest reserve
coverage of impaired loans compared with peers. Given the
current high rating,
upside potential is limited.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER
HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated Tier 2 debt securities issued by ING Bank are
notched from the
bank's VR, in accordance with Fitch's criteria, and their
ratings are hence
broadly sensitive to the same factors that would affect the
bank's VR. The
subordinated debt securities are rated one notch below the
bank's VR to reflect
above-average loss severity of this type of debt.
The rating of the preference shares issued by ING Group is
notched down four
levels from the company's implicit intrinsic creditworthiness,
reflecting the
structural subordination of ING Group to ING Bank as its holding
company. The
notching reflects higher loss severity risk of these securities
when compared
with average recoveries (two notches) as well as high risk of
non-performance
(an additional two notches). The rating is hence broadly
sensitive to the same
factors as those that would affect ING Bank's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY
Fitch considers ING Belgium as a 'core' subsidiary of ING Bank.
This opinion is
based on Belgium being a home market to ING Bank, a high level
of management and
operational integration, ING Bank's full ownership and the
considerable
reputation risk for the parent in the event of a default of ING
Belgium. As a
result ING Belgium's Long-term IDR is equalised with ING Bank's,
in line with
the agency's criteria 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies'.
ING Belgium International Finance S.A. (ING Belgium IF) is a
Luxembourg-based
funding vehicle fully-owned by ING Belgium and the ratings of
the debt
securities issued by the vehicle are aligned with ING Belgium's
IDR, based on
Fitch's belief that there is an extremely high probability of
support from ING
Belgium if required. This belief is underpinned by ING Belgium's
guarantees on
securities issued by ING Belgium IF.
ING Belgium IF's senior debt rating is sensitive to changes in
ING Belgium's
IDR.
The ratings of the debt securities issued by Lion Connecticut
Holdings Inc. (a
US-based insurance holding company that is part of ING U.S.
Inc., rated
BBB/Positive) are aligned with ING Group's senior debt rating
and reflect
Fitch's belief that ING Group will meet its financial
obligations arising from
the guarantee it has extended to these securities. As the
securities' ratings
are aligned with ING Group's senior debt rating, changes to this
rating would be
reflected in the securities' ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
ING Group
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Subordinated perpetual preference shares (US456837AC74):
affirmed at 'BB+'
ING Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+';
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+/F1+'
Short-term senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'F1+'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'A+/F1+'
ING Belgium
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
ING Belgium International Finance
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+'
Lion Connecticut Holdings Inc.
Senior unsecured debt securities guaranteed by ING group
(US008117AG88,
US008117AH61 and US008117AJ28): affirmed at 'A'
