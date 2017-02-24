(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ING Bank
NV's Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and Viability Rating at
'a+'. The Outlook on
the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
In addition, Fitch has assigned 'A+(dcr)' Derivative
Counterparty Ratings (DCRs)
to ING Bank, ING Group NV and ING Belgium as part of its
roll-out of DCRs to
significant derivative counterparties in western Europe and the
US. DCRs are
issuer ratings and express Fitch's view of banks' relative
vulnerability to
default under derivative contracts with third-party,
non-government
counterparties.
The rating actions are part of a portfolio review of major Dutch
banking groups
rated by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
ING Bank's ratings reflect its solid and stable financial
metrics, strong
execution of its strategy and a robust and diverse company
profile. The ratings
are underpinned by a significant capital buffer kept at ING
Group's level and
Fitch's expectation that it will be maintained. The ratings also
factor in ING
Bank's gradually improving earnings, balanced funding profile
and moderate
impaired loans ratio.
ING Bank's capital ratios are moderate compared with similarly
rated peers, but
additional capital is held at ING Group, where the group is
supervised and its
capital targets are set. Fitch expects that this capital buffer
will largely be
retained, and that capital will be fungible between the Group
and the Bank. ING
Group's fully loaded common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at
14.2% at
end-2016 compared with 12.6% at ING Bank. The reported leverage
ratio (4.8% at
ING Group at end-2016, 4.2% at ING Bank) is sound in a European
context.
ING Bank's operating profitability is underpinned by its vast
Benelux franchise
coupled with geographic diversification resulting in
consistently solid earnings
generation. The bank has managed to protect its net interest
margin despite low
interest rates. We expect margin pressure to increase gradually
since the room
for further funding cost cuts has diminished in light of already
very low rates
paid on customer deposits. However, we expect sound operating
profitability to
be maintained as continued cost focus and low loan impairment
charges offset
these pressures.
The bank's impaired loans/gross loans ratio (2.4% at end-2016)
is in line with
similarly rated European peers', reflecting a large and
well-performing mortgage
loan book and a diversified wholesale banking book. Asset
quality is underpinned
by the bank's product and geographical diversification,
resulting in low
volatility of loan losses through the cycle. Fitch expects asset
quality to
remain resilient in 2017, supported by relatively benign
economic conditions in
the bank's main markets and by low interest rates, which reduce
the borrowers'
debt servicing burden.
The stable funding profile reflects ING Bank's strong franchises
in some
deposit-rich jurisdictions, such as Belgium and Germany. To
supplement its
funding, ING Bank also regularly taps the wholesale market, to
which it has
ready access. Its wholesale funding maturities are reasonably
spread over time,
and the bank's ample liquidity buffer further mitigates
refinancing risk.
ING Group is the designated resolution entity for the group. As
a result, we
expect a higher share of senior debt to be issued out of the
holding company and
downstreamed to the bank to meet the upcoming total
loss-absorbing capacity
(TLAC) and minimum requirement for eligible liabilities and own
funds (MREL)
requirements.
ING Group's ratings are aligned with those of the main operating
entity ING
Bank, which is its only significant asset. This is driven by the
regulatory
focus on the group as a consolidated entity and by high
fungibility of capital
between the holding company and the bank.
The Short-Term IDR of 'F1' maps to the lower of the two options
for the 'A+'
Long-Term IDR. While Fitch believes ING Bank's funding and
liquidity profile is
sound, it is not outperforming similarly rated peers'.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated Tier 2 debt securities issued by ING Bank and
ING Group are
notched down from the respective VRs, in accordance with Fitch's
criteria. The
subordinated debt securities are rated one notch below the
bank's or the group's
VRs to reflect the higher-than-average loss severity of this
type of debt.
ING Bank's Tier 2 notes that allow the issuer to exchange these
notes for
similar instruments issued by its parent (ING Group), are
notched off the lower
of ING Bank's and ING Group's VRs, which act as anchor ratings.
Additional Tier 1 instruments issued by ING Group are rated five
notches below
its VR. The notching reflects higher loss severity risk of these
securities
compared with senior unsecured debt (two notches) as well as
high risk of
non-performance (an additional three notches).
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Fitch considers ING Belgium as a core subsidiary of ING Bank.
This opinion is
based on Belgium being a home market to ING Bank, a high level
of management and
operational integration, ING Bank's full ownership and the
considerable
reputation risk for the parent in the event of a subsidiary's
default. We also
believe that ING Bank has sufficient capital resources and
flexibility outside
ING Belgium, including access to capital in ING Group, to be
able to provide
support in case of need. As a result ING Belgium's Long-Term IDR
is equalised
with ING Bank's.
DCRS
A DCR has been assigned to ING Bank, ING Group and ING Belgium
due to their
significant derivatives activity. The DCRs are at the same level
as the
Long-Term IDRs because under Dutch and Belgian legislation,
derivative
counterparties have no preferential status over other senior
obligations in a
resolution scenario.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The Support Ratings of '5' and Support Rating Floors of 'No
Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that senior creditors cannot rely on receiving full
extraordinary
support from the sovereign in the event that ING Bank becomes
non-viable. The
EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the
Single Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks provide a framework for
resolving banks that
is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses,
if necessary,
instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRS, DCRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings are underpinned by our expectation that capital
buffers held at the
group level will be maintained, while revenues and cost
efficiency will continue
to gradually improve. Setbacks to these expectations would be
negative for the
rating. Downward pressure on ING Bank's ratings would also most
likely result
from significantly increased risk appetite in higher-risk
markets or sectors, or
less prudent liquidity or capital management. Given the high VR,
a further
upgrade is unlikely.
Given that ING Group's VR is aligned with that of ING Bank, its
ratings are
sensitive to broadly the same factors as ING Bank's VR. While
not Fitch's
expectation, ING Group's ratings are also sensitive to a
build-up of double
leverage at the holding company.
ING Belgium's ratings are sensitive to changes in ING Bank's
ratings. Although
not expected, the ratings are also sensitive to weakening of ING
Bank's
propensity to provide support.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Upgrades of the Support Ratings or upward revisions of the
Support Rating Floors
would be contingent on a positive change in the Dutch
sovereign's propensity to
support its banks. This is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital instruments are all
notched down from
the ING Bank's or ING Group's VRs in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily
sensitive to a
change in the respective anchor VR.
The rating of ING Bank's Tier 2 notes that allow exchange for
similar
instruments issued by ING Group is sensitive to changes in ING
Bank's VR or any
notching of ING Group's VR below that of its main operating
company.
Additional Tier 1 securities issued by ING Group are also
sensitive to Fitch
changing its assessment of the probability of their
non-performance risk
relative to the risk captured in ING Group's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
ING Group
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Derivative counterparty rating: assigned at 'A+(dcr)'
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'A+'
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A'
Additional Tier 1 securities (US456837AE31, US456837AF06,
XS1497755360):
affirmed at 'BBB-'
ING Bank
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Derivative counterparty rating: assigned at 'A+(dcr)'
Long-Term senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'A+'
Short-Term senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
Market-linked notes: affirmed at 'A+(emr)'
ING Belgium
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Derivative counterparty rating: assigned at 'A+(dcr)'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
