(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating
of the bonds
issued under ING Bank N.V.'s (A+/Stable/F1) mortgage covered
bond programmes at
'AAA' with a Stable Outlook, following the programmes' annual
review. These
relate to ING's hard- and soft-bullet programme (ING HSB) and
its soft-bullet
programme (ING SB).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bonds' 'AAA' rating are based on ING's Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A+', an IDR uplift of two notches, a payment
continuity uplift
(PCU) of six notches and a recovery uplift of two notches. The
combination of
the IDR and IDR uplift leads to a 'AA' floor rating for the
covered bonds on a
probability of default basis. A recovery uplift of two notches
is assigned, as
the AP relied upon by Fitch in its analysis provides more
protection than the
covered bonds' respective stressed credit loss in a 'AAA'
scenario.
The two-notch IDR uplift reflects that Dutch covered bonds are
exempt from
bail-in, that the risk of undercollateralisation at the point of
resolution is
deemed by Fitch to be low and that a resolution of ING is not
likely to result
in the direct enforcement of the recourse against the cover
pool. In addition,
the bank's Long-Term IDR is driven by its Viability Rating of
'a+'.
The PCU of six notches reflects the liquidity protection in
place for principal
payments on the covered bonds, in the form of a 12-month
maturity extension for
soft-bullet bonds and a 12-month pre-maturity test for
hard-bullet bonds,
together with at least three months' protection for interest
payments in the
form of a dynamic cash reserve.
The recovery uplift for the covered bonds issued under each
programme remains
two notches, as the overcollateralisation (OC) which Fitch takes
into account
compensates, in each case, for credit losses modelled in a
stress scenario
corresponding to the level of the assigned covered bonds
ratings. For ING HSB,
while the foreign-currency (FC) covered bonds are fully hedged
until maturity,
following a default of a covered bond, recoveries from the
euro-denominated
assets could expose covered bond-holders of non-euro-denominated
bonds to
foreign-exchange risk. Such FC exposure is deemed by Fitch not
to be
significant. ING SB's assets and liabilities are all denominated
in euros.
The breakeven AP for the 'AAA' rating of the covered bonds
issued under ING HSB
remains unchanged at 95%, reflecting the 'AAA' credit loss for
the covered
bonds, which is 5% based on the latest analysis on December 2016
data.
The breakeven AP for the 'AAA' rating of the covered bonds
issued under ING SB
remains unchanged at 93.5%, reflecting the 'AAA' credit loss for
the covered
bonds, which is 6.7% based on the latest analysis on December
2016 data.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating of the covered bonds issued under ING Bank
N.V.'s (ING) hard
and soft-bullet programme (ING HSB) and its soft-bullet
programme (ING SB) would
be vulnerable to a downgrade if the bank's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
is downgraded by seven or more notches to 'BB' or below.
Furthermore, a downgrade of ING's IDR by one notch or more, or a
reduction in
the recovery uplift to one notch, would no longer enable the
covered bonds to
reach a 'AAA' rating on a recovery-only basis. For the covered
bonds issued
under ING HSB, this may occur if the percentage of outstanding
foreign-currency
covered bonds increases above a level where Fitch would deem the
covered bonds
to be significantly exposed to recoveries from assets
denominated in a different
currency to that of the covered bonds. Under this scenario, the
'AAA' breakeven
asset percentage (AP) for the covered bonds rating would reflect
a scenario
where timely payment on the covered bonds is stressed in Fitch's
cash-flows
model. Should the new 'AAA' breakeven AP fall below the
relied-upon AP, the
rating could be downgraded.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bonds rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance. The
breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot
therefore be assumed to
remain stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Gallina
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1251
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
William Rossiter
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 47
Committee Chairperson
Carmen Munoz
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8408
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
