Dec 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed ING Bank N.V.'s (ING, A+/Negative/F1+) EUR29.7bn hard-bullet covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The 'AAA' covered bond rating is based on ING's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' and an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk). Fitch relies on the asset percentage (AP) communicated in the investor report of 80.2%, providing a buffer compared with Fitch's breakeven AP of 81% for the 'AAA' rating.

The Stable Outlook reflects that, all else equal, the covered bond rating can absorb up to a two-notch downgrade of ING's IDR.

The D-Cap of 4 continues to be driven by Fitch's risk assessment as moderate for three out of five components: asset segregation, liquidity gap & systemic risk, and the privileged derivatives components, which are the joint weakest of the D-Cap components. The systemic and the cover pool specific alternative management components are assessed as low risk.

The moderate risk assessment for the liquidity gap & systemic risk component reflects Fitch's view of mitigants against liquidity gaps in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund and a 12-month pre-maturity test for the hard bullet bonds.

The 'AAA' breakeven AP remains at 81%. Deterioration in the asset quality and increased refinancing spreads over the last 12 months were offset by reduced maturity mismatches between the cover pool and the covered bonds.

There are currently 163 hard bullet bonds outstanding totalling EUR29.7bn, up from EUR27.5bn in November 2012. The bonds are issued in euro, US dollar, Norwegian krone and Swiss francs. The WA spread on the bonds has remained largely stable (66bps over Euribor). The WA life of the bonds has marginally decreased to 7.4 years from 7.9 years. Interest and currency risk is hedged internally with ING Bank N.V.

At end-November 2013, the cover pool consisted of 449,330 mortgages with a total outstanding balance of EUR42.4bn, up from EUR40.4bn in November 2012. The cover assets have a WA life of 21.3 years and WA seasoning increased to 8 years from 7.5 years. Of the borrowers 68% are on interest-only repayments. The pool is geographically diversified over the Netherlands, with the highest concentrations in Zuid-Holland at 21.9%, Noord-Holland at 21.2%, Noord-Brabant at 12.8% and Gelderland at 12.3%.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) ING's IDR is downgraded by at least three notches to 'BBB+' or below; or (ii) the D-Cap falls by at least three categories to 1 (very high risk) or 0 (full discontinuity); or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increases above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 81%.

Given the dynamic nature of the programme, the composition and credit quality of the cover pool may change over time. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which van change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore, it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.