Fitch Ratings has affirmed Instituto de Finanzas de Cantabria's (ICAF) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F2'. The Outlook is Negative.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

ICAF's ratings are based on its clear link to the Autonomous Community of Cantabria (BBB/Negative/F2), and on the explicit financial support from the regional government stated in its charter. ICAF's objectives are to contribute to the sustainable economic and social development of the region and carry out the financial management and supervision of Cantabria's public sector entities (PSEs).

In December 2011, the new executive of the Autonomous Community of Cantabria reviewed ICAF's charter under Law 5/2011. In Fitch's view, the link is even clearer than it was before this review. Fitch considers that the Autonomous Community of Cantabria now explicitly guarantees any obligations and liabilities that ICAF has with any third parties. The regional government will provide the relevant economic resources to meet these obligations. Fitch also understands that in the extreme event that ICAF had to be liquidated, such an outcome would not occur before all its liabilities had been met.

ICAF meets all the criteria under the agency's methodology to be classified as a dependent entity of the region. Since November 2011, the national regulator has classified ICAF as an entity belonging to the regional government's administrative sector. The consequence for the Autonomous Community of Cantabria is that the deficits incurred by ICAF as well as its debt will now be included in its fiscal targets. Therefore, the regional administration will monitor any deviations from ICAF's initial budget.

ICAF's purpose is also to facilitate and rationalise the financial management of Cantabria's PSEs. Cantabria plans to reduce its number of PSEs and their level of funding from Cantabria, which may further reinforce the role of ICAF within the region's public sector. ICAF reports directly to the region's department of Economy and Finance, which plays an important role in overseeing ICAF's strategic plan. The President of ICAF is, by law, the councillor of the region's Department of Economy and Finance.

In 2012, ICAF reported an operating loss of EUR5.1m mainly due to losses on loans. At end of 2012, more than 80% of ICAF's credit risk was from the public sector, with a large exposure to the University of Comillas. This project benefits from long-term funding from the European Investment Bank. ICAFs outstanding debt was EUR93m at end of 2012, made up of EIB loans and two bond issues that mature in 2017 and 2028. This EUR93m could be eligible to be covered by the Liquidity Fund available for the administrative sector of the autonomous community of Cantabria.

Regional law 14/2006 and more recently law 5/2011 entitle the regional government to monitor ICAF's financial reporting, as it monitors other public entities which are part of its public sector.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A change in ICAF's legal status, which is somewhat unlikely; any doubts about the continued likelihood or timeliness of support from the region; or a downgrade of Cantabria's ratings would automatically be reflected in a change in ICAF's ratings.