May 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Interlink Roads Pty
Ltd's senior secured bank debt facilities at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.
The facilities comprise:
AUD432m tranche A due December 2015
AUD288m tranche B due December 2016
AUD13m standby facility due December 2015
Interlink operates the mature M5 Motorway in Sydney, Australia under a
concession agreement with the Roads and Maritime Services agency of the New
South Wales government. In 2012 the concession term was extended by 3.3 years,
to 2026, as part of the agreement with the government to widen the road.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'A-' rating is supported by the M5's continued importance as an integral
link in Sydney's orbital road network providing a key linkage between the Sydney
sea port and airport to the expanding warehousing and distribution
infrastructure to the west of the city. Traffic and revenue have performed
strongly since tolling commenced in August 1992 such that this now mature road
has reached capacity at peak times.
For the nine months to 31 March 2013 toll revenue increased 6.0% y-o-y,
primarily driven by toll rate hikes for cars (in November 2011) and for trucks
and buses (in November 2012). Average daily traffic (ADT) decreased by 0.7%
during the period due to disruption from the current road-widening project
although this is better than Fitch's estimates at the time of last review.
Therefore, Fitch has assigned a "stronger" attribute for volume risk (equivalent
to low volume risk). In addition, price risk is deemed to be "mid-range" due to
provisions in the concession that permit toll increases which track inflation
albeit in increments.
The widening project began in July 2012 and is expected to take two and a half
years, under a fixed-price and fixed-time contract with Abigroup Contractors Pty
Limited. The project is currently within budget and on schedule for December
2014 completion. Fitch notes the strong experience of Abigroup and of its
parent company guarantor, Land Lease Corporation Limited, as well as the
contractual terms protecting Interlink in the case of cost or time overruns.
Fitch's assessment of completion risk is 'mid-range'.
Once the expansion is completed, the expected traffic ramp-up in combination
with the 3.3 year concession extension should provide ample capacity to repay
debt. Based on Interlink's planned amortisation schedule during 2017-2024
Fitch's rating case projected minimum loan life cover ratio is 1.61x including a
two-year debt free tail before concession maturity. This level is consistent
with an 'A' category rating. Overall, Fitch considers the debt service attribute
to be 'mid-range'.
Interlink is exposed to refinancing risk on bullet maturities which are
short-dated for infrastructure assets. In Fitch's global portfolio, these are
unusual features for 'A' category rated road concessions but typical of
Australian road projects. In addition, Interlink and its main sponsor Transurban
Group (Transurban Finance Company Pty Limited rated 'A-'/Stable) have a track
record of refinancing maturing facilities with adequate buffer before the due
dates, supported by Transurban's strong bank relationships. Finally, cashflow
sensitivity analysis shows that Interlink could absorb significantly increased
debt pricing if necessary. Overall, Fitch has assessed Interlink's debt
structure as 'mid-range'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Interlink's ratings would come under downward pressure in the event of a
material delay or cost overrun in completion of the widening project (to the
extent that these are not covered by the contractor), a delay in commencement of
amortisation beyond 2017, a prolonged weakening in traffic or reduced access to
debt markets for refinancing.