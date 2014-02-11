(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, February 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (IBRD) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook and its Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following key rating factors: - IBRD's ratings are primarily driven by intrinsic strengths, including its robust capitalisation. At end-June 2013, the equity-to-assets ratio was 12.2% and Fitch's calculated usable-to- required capital ratio was 18x. Capitalisation increased in the financial year to June 2013, due to a limited rise in the loan portfolio, retained earnings and additional capital injections under an on-going capital increase. While slightly higher than peers, the debt-to-equity ratio was moderate at 375.8% at June-2013, and slightly improved from a year earlier (406.3%). - As part of a capital increase approved in 2011 Fitch expects IBRD to receive another USD3.2bn paid-in capital by 2016. However, capitalisation should not materially improve as Fitch expects the loan portfolio to increase, albeit at a more moderate pace than in FY09-FY12. The bank also intends to maintain yearly transfers to the International Development Association (IDA), another branch of the World Bank Group focused on concessional lending. - IBRD traditionally holds fewer treasury assets than its 'AAA' peers; treasury assets covered 97.9% of short-term liabilities at end-June 2013 while the ratio is frequently around 200% for peers. However, IBRD's diversified, unchallenged market access and short-term duration of treasury assets limit liquidity risk, which Fitch considers as low. IBRD's risk management of treasury assets is cautious with the estimated average rating of treasury assets at 'AA' at end-June 2013. - Credit risk of the loan portfolio is excellent. Loans extended to investment-grade borrowers accounted for 79.3% of gross loans at end-June 2013, higher than peers. As IBRD's loan portfolio is exclusively directed to sovereigns, it is protected by its preferred creditor status; at end-June 2013, the only non-performing loan (NPL) was to Zimbabwe (0.3% of gross loans). Loans to Iran (0.5% of gross loans) were temporarily placed in non-accrual status in July because of technical difficulties in servicing debt under enhanced sanctions, but the arrears were cleared in September 2013. - IBRD's main risk stems from a high concentration of its loan portfolio. At end-June 2013, the largest and five largest loans accounted respectively for 37.7% and 162.4% of equity. Though high compared with commercial banks, such concentration is in line with 'AAA'-rated multilateral development banks (MDBs). The five largest borrowers (Mexico, Turkey, China, India, and Brazil) were all investment-grade at end-June 2013 and were geographically diversified. - Shareholder support, which is a secondary rating driver, is strong. The estimated average rating of callable capital was 'A' and 48.4% of callable capital was provided by member states rated 'AA-' or above at end-June 2013. Willingness to support is also strong: reputational risk of not honouring commitments to the World Bank group is high given the international visibility of the institution. Given that the rating is more reliant on intrinsic strengths than on support, it would be resilient to a downgrade of the US (AAA/RWN) to the 'AA' rating category. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that downside risks to the 'AAA' rating are currently not material. However, the negative ratings triggers that could, individually or collectively affect IBRD's ratings, are the following: - A prolonged, significant decline in capitalisation resulting from a materialisation of credit risk, particularly an invalidation of the bank's preferred creditor status on one of the largest exposures - A structural decline of liquidity associated with weakening market access KEY ASSUMPTIONS The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of assumptions as follows: - Fitch assumes that borrowing member states, even if experiencing severe difficulties (such as Argentina (CC)), will preserve the bank's preferred creditor status should they decide to default selectively to their creditors - Fitch assumes that IBRD will maintain a cautious stance on risk management and governance An adverse change to the above assumptions could be detrimental to IBRD's ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Amelie Roux Director +33 1 44 29 92 82 Fitch France SAS 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Theresa Paiz Senior Director +1 212 908 0534 Committee Chairperson Eric Paget-Blanc Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 33 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Rating Multilateral Development Banks', dated 23 May 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Multilateral Development Banks here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.