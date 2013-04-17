(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on the Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) including its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Key Rating Drivers: --IPG's ratings reflect its position in the industry as one of the largest global advertising holding companies, its diverse client base, and the company's ample liquidity. --The ratings incorporate the cyclicality of the advertising industry and potential top-line volatility due to client wins or losses in any given year. IPG has reduced its U.S. exposure to U.S. advertising cycles by diversifying into international markets and marketing services businesses. Roughly 45% of IPG's revenue is generated outside of the U.S. In 2012, IPG faced organic revenue headwind challenges of roughly 3% due to the loss of clients in 2011. Going into 2013, Fitch expects the headwinds to be minimal and is projecting organic growth of 2%-3%, slightly above Fitch's current U.S. GDP forecast of 1.9%. --The risk of revenue cyclicality is balanced by the scalable cost structures of IPG and the other global holding advertising companies. However, IPG still lags its peers in consolidated EBITDA margin. As of Dec. 31, 2012, Fitch calculates EBITDA margin of 12.5%, which compares to 15.2% for Omnicom Group, Inc. Fitch expects EBITDA margin of roughly 13% by year-end 2013. Fitch also expects IPG to achieve peer-level margins over the next four to five years, assuming low- to mid-single-digit organic revenue growth over this timeframe. -- The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that IPG will manage unadjusted gross leverage to a level below 2.5x. Leverage Debt and leverage at Dec. 31, 2012 included $800 million in senior notes issued in November 2012 ($300 million due 2017 and $500 million due 2023). Use of proceeds from these notes was the planned redemption of the $200 million in convertible notes and $600 million 10% notes: --In March 2013, holders of the 4.75% convertible notes elected to convert to common equity. The company announced a $200 million increase in its share repurchase authorization to offset the dilution from the conversion. --The company intends to exercise its early redemption option (in July 2013 when it becomes callable at 105%) on its $600 million 10% senior notes due 2017. While these transactions are leverage neutral, IPG will benefit from the materially reduced interest costs (approximately $44 million in savings). IPG's total debt outstanding at Dec. 31, 2012 was $2.4 billion ($1.6 billion pro forma for the $800 million in 2013 redemptions). IPG has $221.5 million in preferred securities that receive 50% equity credit under Fitch's criteria. Fitch calculates unadjusted gross leverage, pro forma for the 2013 redemptions, at 2.0x. LIQUIDITY Fitch views IPG's liquidity as solid. IPG's liquidity position is supported by a cash balance of $2.6 billion as of year-end 2012, in addition to $985 million of availability under its $1 billion revolving credit facility due May 2016. Free cash flow (FCF) for 2012 was $73 million, which included a working capital drain of $297 million. Working capital has led to a drain of approximately $300 million for the last two years. This drain has been driven in part by working capital timing, organic revenue declines in the U.S. region (particularly in business lines that generate positive working capital) and organic growth in international regions. Fitch expects continued working capital drain in 2013 at levels similar to the past two years. Fitch expects IPG to maintain sufficient liquidity to handle seasonal working-capital swings. Fitch expects 2013 FCF in the range of $150 million to $200 million, which incorporates capital expenditures of $150 million. In addition, IPG increased its quarterly common dividend to $0.075/share, which will have a $20 million to $25 million negative effect on FCF in 2013 (for total annual cash dividend payments of $125 million). IPG's U.S. pension plan was $25 million underfunded as of the end of 2012. IPG should have no issues meeting any required U.S. pension plan funding. In February of 2013, IPG announced an additional $300 million share repurchase authorization. In April, it announced an additional increase of $200 million to offset the converted notes mentioned previously. The rating incorporates Fitch's belief that the company will deploy liquidity, including FCF, toward share repurchases and acquisitions in a disciplined manner. Rating Sensitivities: --A public commitment by the company to maintain gross unadjusted leverage below 2.0x coupled with peer level EBITDA margins could warrant upgrade consideration. --Fitch is comfortable with management's willingness and ability to maintain its 'BBB' rating; however, a change in the company's posture toward maintaining adequate bondholder protection over the near and long term could affect the rating negatively. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: IPG --IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'; --Bank credit facility at 'BBB'; --Cumulative convertible perpetual preferred stock at 'BB+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Rolando Larrondo Director +1-212-908-9189 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Shawn Gannon Associate Director +1-212-908-0223 Committee Chairperson David Peterson Senior Director +1-312-368-3177 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' Aug. 8, 2012; --'Rating Advertising Holding Companies' Aug. 9, 2012; --'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' Dec. 12, 2012. 