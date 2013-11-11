(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Investcorp Bank B.S.C. (Investcorp) at 'BB'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. A full list of ratings follows this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating affirmation reflects the company's successful refinancing of 2013 debt maturities and new debt issuance last year, both of which have lengthened its funding profile at a cost commensurate with its rating. The ratings also reflect an enhanced fee income stream through increased private equity and real estate deal flow, improved leverage, and continued reduction in more volatile hedge fund co-investments. It should be noted that assets under management (AUM) fees declined by 8% due to falling AUM, while deal fees rose sharply by 73% through increased private equity and real estate placement and realizations. During 2012, Investcorp entered into a $529 million forward-start debt facility, with contractual amortizations in September 2013 and 2014 and final maturity in September 2015. The facility was provided by a syndicate of banks. Fitch notes that the new facility has stricter and more creditor-friendly net worth and leverage covenants; conversely, liquidity covenants were relaxed. In November 2012, Investcorp S.A. issued $250 million in unsecured five-year notes maturing on Nov. 1, 2017. Proceeds of the forward-start facility and debt issue were used to repay maturing obligations in March and April 2013 and extend debt maturities. It should be noted that Investcorp recently repurchased $100 million of the $515 million in preferred stock at a slight premium. Based on its economic capital model, Investcorp has a sufficient capital cushion to cover this potential purchase and its regulatory capital ratio is well above the required minimum. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Investcorp's liquidity, leverage and funding profile have stabilized and could improve over the medium term, absent a material market stress. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch believes that near-term rating upside is likely limited due to Investcorp's volatility in profitability (particularly asset-based income associated with private equity and hedge fund investments), a significant proportion of high-cost preferred stock in the capital base, and its wholesale funding structure. A one-notch upgrade could be achievable over the longer term if Investcorp is able to successfully increase the proportion of fee income, decrease more volatile asset-based income and improve fixed charge coverage. This assumes that leverage metrics continue to improve, liquidity grows and the level of co-investments continues to decline according to management's plans. Should Investcorp be unable to generate sufficient earnings to cover fixed charges, reverse continued net AUM outflows, and/or maintain the recent decline in co-investments, ratings could be downgraded. Furthermore, if the sovereign rating of Bahrain (rated 'BBB', Outlook Stable by Fitch) was downgraded significantly, Investcorp's ratings would be downgraded, as Fitch does not envision rating the issuer above the sovereign ratings. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Investcorp Bank B.S.C. --Long-term IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'bb'; --Support Rating at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'. Investcorp S.A. --Long-term IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BB'. Investcorp Capital Ltd. --Long-term IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BB'. Contact: Primary Analyst Ed Thompson Senior Director +1-212-908-0364 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Ilya Ivashkov, CFA Director +1-212-908-0769 Committee Chairperson Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Investment Manager and Alternate Funds Criteria' (Dec. 17, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.