(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
April 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National Fund Credit
Ratings and National Fund Volatility Ratings of the following South African
money market funds (MMFs) managed by Investec Asset Management (IAM):
Investec Corporate Money Market Fund (ICMMF)
National Fund Credit Rating affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'; National Fund Volatility
Rating affirmed at 'V1(zaf)';
Investec Money Market Fund (IMMF)
National Fund Credit Rating affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'; National Fund Volatility
Rating affirmed at 'V1(zaf)';
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
The affirmations of the National Fund Credit Ratings are driven by the funds'
high and stable credit quality, as reflected by the funds' weighted average
rating factors (WARFs) and rating distributions. Consistent with the agency's
rating criteria the National Fund Credit Ratings factor in a one notch downward
adjustment to reflect concentration risk, a structural feature of the South
African market.
The affirmations of the National Fund Volatility Ratings are driven by the
funds' low exposure to interest rate risk and spread risk, as reflected in their
short maturity profiles.
ASSET CREDIT QUALITY:
The weighted average credit quality of these funds is high, taking into
consideration the short maturities of invested assets and has remained
relatively stable over time. The funds primarily invest in issuers rated in the
'F1+(zaf)'/'AA(zaf)' rating category. No securities in the portfolios of either
fund were subject to Rating Watch Negative or Rating Outlook Negative as of the
February 2013 portfolio holdings.
CONCENTRATION:
In Fitch's opinion, these funds are concentrated, like other South African money
market funds rated by the agency, with the top three issuer exposures
consistently in excess of 50% of portfolio holdings. In line with its applicable
rating criteria, Fitch typically adjusts the WARF-implied Fund Credit Rating of
funds it deems concentrated by one or more notches. Without concentration risk
these funds could achieve 'AAA(zaf)' National Fund Credit Ratings.
The concentrated holdings reflect the funds' investment mandates and the
structural characteristics of the South African market, with a limited supply of
treasury bills, and the five largest banks having a combined market share of
around 90%, according to Fitch's estimates. The IMMF may also invest in asset
backed commercial paper conduits. However, these conduits are generally fully
supported by the major South African banks and, as a result, provide limited
diversification.
Without a structural evolution of the South African market which results in a
more diverse, high quality and liquid issuance market, it is highly unlikely
that Fitch could rate any money market fund higher than 'AA+(zaf)' in South
Africa
PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISK:
Both funds have low exposure to interest rate risk and spread risk, as reflected
by short maturity profiles, with the result that the market risk factors (i.e. a
risk-adjusted duration measure) for these funds are low, consistent with
'V1(zaf)' National Fund Volatility Ratings. As per regulation, the funds'
weighted average duration (i.e. factoring in next interest rate reset date) is
capped at 90 days and weighted average life (i.e. based on portfolio securities'
final maturity dates) at 120 days and no investment may have a maturity of
greater than 396 days.
FUND PROFILES:
Both funds are regulated by South Africa's Financial Services Board under the
Collective Investment Schemes Control Act of 2002 (CISCA, specifically Notice 80
of 2012).
The IMMF is also Regulation 28 compliant, making it an eligible investment for
South African pension schemes. Regulation 28 caps maximum issuer exposure at 25%
whereas the maximum issuer exposure permitted under CISCA is 30%.
Both funds invest in fixed- and floating-rate money market instruments including
negotiable certificates of deposit, promissory notes and fixed deposits issued
primarily by the major South African and foreign banks with local operations.
As of end February 2013 the IMMF had ZAR25.6bn in assets under management (AUM)
and the ICMMF ZAR2.7bn.
THE ADVISOR:
Fitch considers IAM suitably qualified, competent and capable of managing these
funds. IAM is a part of the Investec Group (NR), which also includes Investec
Ltd ('BBB-'/Stable/'F3'). As of December 2012 IAM had ZAR886.8bn in AUM,
including ZAR282.6bn in fixed income (around 32% of AUM). The funds are
co-managed by Lisa MacLeod and Vivienne Taberer both of whom have deep
experience and tenure with IAM. The portfolio managers are part of IAM's global
fixed income investment team, with 15 South Africa specialist fixed income
investment professionals. Fitch views positively the rigour of IAM's credit
analysis and its structured investment process, notably the use of its
proprietary money market model.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Funds in the 'AA(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating category are considered to
have very high underlying credit quality. The fund's assets are expected to
maintain a weighted-average portfolio rating of 'AA(zaf)'.
Funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are considered to have low sensitivity to market risk. On
a relative basis, total returns of funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are expected to exhibit
high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of market
scenarios. The National Fund Volatility Rating does not address the sensitivity
of a bond fund to extreme risks that may result from reduced liquidity in
secondary markets during certain periods of time.
Comparisons between different National Fund Rating scales or between an
individual national and international scale are inappropriate.
The ratings assigned to the funds may be sensitive to material changes in the
credit quality or market risk profile of the funds. A material adverse deviation
from Fitch criteria for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be
downgraded by Fitch. Specifically, Fitch would expect to downgrade the National
Fund Credit Ratings in the event of sustained deterioration in credit quality,
largely tied to its credit opinion on the South African banking industry. Given
the short maturity profiles of these funds the National Fund Volatility Ratings
are expected to be stable. However, should interest rates or market volatility
in South Africa structurally change then Fitch would expect to downgrade the
National Fund Volatility Ratings.
RATING CRITERIA:
Fitch rates MMFs in South Africa under its global bond fund rating criteria.
This reflects the differences the agency perceives between South African MMFs
and other Fitch-rated MMFs under its international and national MMF rating
criteria. Specifically, the high level of concentration in these funds, a
structural characteristic of the South African market, is inconsistent with
Fitch's view of the risk profile of a MMF. The agency also notes regulatory
differences between the US and European MMFs (subject to Rule 2a-7 in the US and
ESMA guidelines for MMFs in Europe) and the regulatory regime in South Africa.
For additional information about Fitch rating criteria applicable to bond funds,
please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web
site at www.fitchratings.com.