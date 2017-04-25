(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Inversiones y
Representaciones S.A. (IRSA) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer
Default Rating
(LT IDR) at 'B'. Fitch has also upgraded IRSA's Local-currency
IDR (LC IDR) to
'BB-' from 'B+' and its senior unsecured notes to 'B+/RR3' from
'B/RR4'. The
Rating Outlook on the corporate ratings is Stable.
The upgrade of the LC IDR is due to IRSA's resilient operating
performance
during the past five years, despite high inflation and
challenging economic
conditions. The upgrade of IRSA's notes to 'B+'/'RR3' reflects
above-average
recovery expectations for these obligations, as it is Fitch's
belief that a
default on debt denominated in a foreign currency by IRSA would
be driven by
exchange controls rather than a deterioration of its solid
financial profile or
strong business position.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Constrained by Argentina Economic Environment
IRSA's Long-Term Foreign Currency (FC) IDR continues to be
constrained at 'B' by
the country ceiling assigned to Argentina. Country ceilings are
designed to
reflect the risks associated with sovereigns, placing
restrictions upon private
sector corporates, which may prevent them from converting local
currency (LC) to
any foreign currency (FC) under a stress scenario, and/or may
not allow the
transfer of FC abroad to service FC debt obligations.
Strong Business Position
The company's ratings reflect IRSA's solid business position as
one of the
largest owners and managers of real estate assets in Argentina.
IRSA through its
subsidiary IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRSA PC, LT IDR
'B'/Outlook
Stable) owns 16 shopping centers (15 managed by IRSA) in
Argentina with a total
GLA of 337,000 square meters (sq.m.) and six premium offices
with 77,252 sqm as
of Dec 31, 2016. IRSA PC's cumulative tenants' sales in the
shopping centers
segment totaled ARS 17.8 billion during the six-month period
ended in Dec. 31,
2016, a 20% increase over the prior year's same period.
Strong Parent-Subsidiary Linkage:
Importantly, both IRSA and IRSA PC own key parcels of land in
strategic areas of
Buenos Aires, which could be sold to improve the company's
liquidity or for new
developments. Despite lower leverage at its subsidiary IRSA PC,
the LC IDRs of
IRSA and IRSA PC have been linked at 'BB-'. This linkage
reflects factors that
align the credit quality of the company and the fact that IRSA
PC's upstream
dividends represent a relevant part of IRSA's cash flow
generation.
Debt Related to Operations outside Argentina Non-recourse
IRSA gained control of the Israeli conglomerate IDB Development
Corporation Ltd.
(IDBD) during October 2015. The debt of IDBD is non-recourse to
IRSA and Fitch
excludes its debt from the credit metrics calculation of IRSA.
IDBD is one of
the largest conglomerates in Israel. It participates through
various
subsidiaries in industry sectors such as: real estate (Property
& Building
Corporation), supermarkets (Shufersal), insurance (Clal Holdings
Insurance
Enterprises), and telecommunications (Cellcom), among others.
Manageable Liquidity and Unencumbered Assets
IRSA's liquidity is viewed as adequate considering the company's
capacity to
cover interest expenses. It has a manageable debt service
schedule with no
material debt principal payments due during 2017 and 2018,
credit access. Fitch
expects the company to continue accessing the credit market and
to maintain an
interest coverage ratio in the 2x to 2.5x range during
2017-2018. The company's
asset value is estimated at around USD1.8 billion. Most of these
assets have not
been used to collateralize debt.
Stable Margins, High Occupancy
The company maintains a high-quality property portfolio
resulting in
consistently stable margins and high occupancy rates. As of Dec.
31, 2016, the
company's occupancy level in the shopping center and premium
offices segments
were solid at 98.4% and 100%, respectively. The company owns and
manages six
premium office buildings in the City of Buenos Aires and owns
certain properties
for future development in Buenos Aires and several provincial
cities. The
company's Adjusted EBITDA (excluding operations in Israel) was
ARS 2.2 billion
for the last 12 month period ended Dec. 31, 2016. The company
consistently kept
an EBITDA margin (not adjusted by income from expenses and
collective promotion)
of around 60% in the past several years.
Leverage Expected to Remain Stable
Fitch expects IRSA's gross leverage (measured as total adjusted
debt to adjusted
EBITDA ratio) to remain around 4.5x during 2017-2018. As of Dec
31,2016, IRSA
had total debt of ARS11.1 billion or USD698 million, which
consists primarily of
the IRSA PC's USD360 million unsecured notes due in March 2023;
IRSA PC's USD
185 million local bonds due in September 2019; and, IRSA's
USD71.4 million
unsecured notes due in July 2020. The company's debt structure
is primarily
unsecured.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
--Adjusted EBITDA margin in the 55% to 60% range in fiscal year
end (FYE) 2017 -
2018;
--Adjusted net leverage (measured as total adjusted debt to
adjusted EBITDA)
ratio around 4.5x in FYE 2017 - 2018;
--Interest coverage (EBITDA/gross interest expenses)
consistently above 2x in
FYE 2017-2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could be triggered by a downgrade of the Argentine
sovereign rating
or a significant deterioration of IRSA's credit metrics leading
to an interest
coverage ratio consistently below 2x.
Conversely, an upgrade of the Argentina sovereign rating could
trigger a
positive rating action.
