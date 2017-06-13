(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Islamic
Development
Bank's (IsDB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)'s at 'AAA'
with a Stable
Outlook. The Short-Term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+'. The
trust certificates
issued by IDB Trust Services Ltd and guaranteed by IsDB have
also been affirmed
at 'AAA'.
The ratings reflect the intrinsic strengths of IsDB; in
particular its
'excellent' capitalisation, low solvency risks and 'excellent'
liquidity
compared with other regional multilateral development banks
(MDBs). It is
important to note that the IsDB has changed its financial year
end from Lunar
Hijri to Solar Hijri (equivalent to Gregorian calendar) and so
the end-2016
financial statements used in this rating assessment are based on
a 15-month
financial year.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are underpinned by the intrinsic strengths of IsDB;
most notably its
'excellent' levels of capitalisation. At 46.2% (end-2016),
IsDB's
equity-to-assets ratio is far above the 25% 'excellent'
threshold as outlined in
our supranational rating criteria and is one of the strongest in
the universe of
MDBs. Capitalisation has eroded in recent years (vs. 70.7% at
end-October 2010)
and leverage has risen (114.2% end-2016 vs. 37.2% at end-October
2010), in line
with the bank's steady growth in financing operations. The bank
further loosened
its leverage policy last year, increasing the internal limit for
debt/equity
ratio to 125% from 100%. In Fitch's view, leverage will continue
to increase in
coming years, but will remain below 'AAA'-rated peers' levels.
In terms of risks, Fitch assesses IsDB overall as 'low risk'.
Overall loan
performance has been strong, with the bank's non-performing loan
(NPL) ratio at
just 2.8% at end-2016, despite exposure to countries going
through deep
political troubles. However, the bank has large exposures to
sovereigns in
poorly rated countries, which translate into an average rating
of loans of 'B+'.
The bank's risk concentration is assessed at 'low risk', with
the five-largest
exposures accounting for 31% of total banking exposure. Equity
risk is 'low'
with equity participations accounting for 12% of total banking
exposure, which
Fitch views as a manageable risk for IsDB as it remains
contained activity and
is expected to continue to decline in the coming years.
The bank's risk management is conservative overall, and as such
is assessed as
'strong' with many prudential rules in place, including limiting
exposure to a
single country, a single sector and a single investee as a
proportion of the
portfolio. However, the provisioning of impaired assets is less
conservative
than other 'AAA' rated MDBs.
Liquidity is overall assessed at 'aaa', as liquidity buffers are
'excellent' and
are in line with 'AAA' rated peers. The quality of the bank's
treasury assets,
however, remains a weakness, as just 12% of treasury assets are
rated 'AA-' or
above, a ratio that is considerably below 'AAA' peers'. This
risk is mitigated
though by the high share of the treasury asset portfolio that is
rated
investment grade, as well as IsDB's excellent access to capital
markets.
IsDB's overall business environment is assessed as 'medium
risk', comprising
both the bank's business profile and operating environment
risks. The bank's
size of the non-sovereign sector (19.9% of total banking
exposure), size of
banking portfolio (USD18.6 billion) and strategy are all
assessed as 'medium
risk', in line with Fitch's supranational criteria. The bank's
quality of
governance, however, is assessed as 'low risk' to reflect the
bank's experienced
staff and prudential risk framework, which Fitch expects the
bank to maintain
over the coming years.
The credit quality of IsDB's countries of operations is assessed
as 'high risk'
owing to the bank's continued lending to a number of
sub-investment grade
countries, with just two of the bank's top 10 largest exposures
being rated
investment grade by Fitch. Our assessment for income per capita
in countries of
operations is now based on World Bank Income Group
classification, which shows
that over half of IsDB's countries of operations are ranked as
either 'low
income' or 'lower middle' income' and therefore scores a 'high
risk' in our
assessment. The political risk and business climate in the
bank's countries of
operations is assessed using the World Bank Governance
Indicators and, for IsDB,
is 'high risk'.
Overall, IsDB's business environment is assessed as 'medium
risk', with no
uplift made to our solvency assessment.
Capacity to support is not as strong as some other regional
MDBs; the average
rating of key shareholders, consisting of Saudi Arabia
(A+/Stable), Libya, Iran,
Nigeria (B+/Negative) and UAE, is 'BB+' and there remains no
callable capital by
countries rated 'AAA'/'AA+'. Shareholders have consistently
demonstrated their
propensity to support the bank through regular inflows of fresh
capital and,
despite the moderate size of the bank's balance sheet, IsDB is
an important tool
to channel sharia-compliant financing to member states.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Pressure on the ratings would arise from a pronounced weakening
of asset quality
or unexpected deterioration of capitalisation and leverage.
Deterioration in the quality of IsDB's treasury asset portfolio
could lead to
pressure on the bank's intrinsic rating and, in turn, IDR.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the member countries will participate in the
ongoing capital
increase and that lending growth will remain moderate over the
coming years.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nicholas Perry
Analyst
+44 203 530 1795
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Vincent Martin
Director
+44 203 530 1828
Committee Chairperson
Eric Paget-Blanc
Managing Director
+33 144 299 133
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Sources of information - The sources of information used to
assess these ratings
were IsDB financial statements, and other information provided
by IsDB.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Supranational Rating Criteria (pub. 18 May 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001