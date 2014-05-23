(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Israel's
Long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and 'A+',
respectively. The
Outlook on the Long-term foreign-currency IDR is Positive and
the Outlook on the
Long-term local currency IDR is Stable. The issue ratings on
Israel's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'A' and
'A+', respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'AA-' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Israel's IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:
Fiscal consolidation remains on track. The central government
deficit narrowed
to 3.2% of GDP in 2013 compared with a budgeted 4.3% of GDP and
a 2012 deficit
of 3.9% of GDP, due to tightening measures and various one-off
factors. Revenue
strength resulted in a small surplus in 1Q14, compared with a
deficit of 0.5% of
GDP in 1Q13. Political commitment to consolidation appears
strong and a fiscal
rule has been tightened. Fitch forecasts a further narrowing of
the central
government deficit to 2.5% of GDP in 2015.
Debt is relatively high, at 67.4% of GDP at end-2013 compared
with the 'A'
median of 52.3% of GDP, but it is forecast to stay on a downward
trend.
Financing flexibility is high, with deep and liquid local
markets, access to the
international capital market (including a euro-denominated
issuance in January
2014), and an active diaspora bond programme and US government
guarantees in the
event of market disruption. Debt management is also a relative
strength.
The external balance sheet is stronger than peers. The start of
gas production
has caused a structural improvement in the balance of payments
that will support
continued current account surpluses, which are forecast to
average 2.6% of GDP
over 2014 and 2015. Large inflows of foreign direct investment
(FDI) and
intervention in the foreign exchange market have also lifted
reserves, pushing
the net creditor position to a new high at the end of 2013.
Growth is faster than peers and is picking up after likely
bottoming in 3Q13.
Real GDP growth was 3.3% in 2013, but at around 2.6% excluding
gas, was the
lowest since 2009. Growth is forecast to average 3.5% of GDP in
2014 and 2015.
Domestic demand should improve as the impact of fiscal
consolidation fades and
monetary policy remains supportive. Rising global demand should
support export
growth despite the impact of currency appreciation, and
investment should
benefit from greater housing construction.
Geopolitical risk is a constraint on Israel's rating. Some
neighbouring
countries do not formally recognise Israel's existence and there
are
intermittent conflicts with military groups in surrounding
countries and
territories. Tensions with Iran are high. The conflict in
neighbouring Syria
poses risks to Israel and to other neighbouring countries that
could impact
Israel, although direct spill-over has so far been minimal.
Israel's strong and well-developed institutions and education
system have led to
a diverse and advanced economy. Human development indicators and
GDP per capita
are high and the business environment promotes innovation.
Buoyant hi-tech
sector growth has led to service exports averaging over 10%
during the past
three years, despite currency strength, and net inflows of FDI
averaged 2.6% of
GDP over 2012 and 2013, almost double the peer median.
Steps are being taken to tackle structural weaknesses. A law has
been passed
that will reduce concentration of ownership in the private
sector. Increasing
labour force participation from ultra-orthodox men and Arab
women, partly in
response to government initiatives, is holding down wage
inflation. In both
areas there is significant scope for further progress.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Positive Outlook reflects the following risk factors that
may, individually
or collectively, result in an upgrade:
- A sustainable narrowing of the fiscal deficit consistent with
fiscal rules.
- Continued progress in reducing the debt/GDP ratio towards the
category peer
median level.
- A sustained easing in geopolitical risk.
The current Outlook is Positive. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity analysis does
not currently anticipate developments with a material
likelihood, individually
or collectively, of leading to a downgrade. However, future
developments that
may, individually or collectively, lead to a revision of the
Outlook to Stable
include:
- A sustained deterioration of the debt/GDP ratio.
- A serious worsening of geopolitical risk.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
A high level of geopolitical risk is factored into Israel's
rating. Current
regional conflicts are assumed to continue, but their impact on
Israel not to
worsen materially. Fitch does not expect a military conflict
between Israel and
Iran. Fitch assumes civil war in Syria will continue without
seriously
destabilising neighbouring states or directly spilling over into
Israel. Fitch
does not assume any breakthrough in the peace process with the
Palestinians or
exclude the possibility of renewed conflict with Hamas in Gaza.
Fitch assumes that the ruling coalition will hold together and
remain committed
to lowering the deficit over the forecast period.
Gas supply and associated revenue streams are assumed to flow in
line with the
authorities' assumptions. Production at Tamar is expected to
continue
uninterrupted. Fiscal and export revenues from gas will be low
during the
forecast period.
Fitch assumes that house price inflation will ease and that
house price
movements will not destabilise the financial sector.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Matteo Napolitano
Director
+44 20 3530 1189
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.