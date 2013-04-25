LONDON, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Israel's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and local currency IDR at 'A+'. The Outlook on both ratings is Stable. The agency has affirmed the Country Ceiling at 'AA-' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Israel's sovereign ratings reflects the following factors: Israel has strong and well developed institutions and a diverse and advanced economy. Human development indicators and GDP per capita are significantly higher than peers, and the education system and business environment promotes innovation. The macro-economic policy framework is well developed and has been supportive. Growth is stronger than the 'A' median and has been more resilient and less volatile than peers. Although the economy weakened over 2012, the start of gas production is expected to lift real GDP growth to 3.7% in 2013 from 3.2% last year. Against this, political risk is high. Domestic politics is fractious and governments have often been short-lived. The recently installed coalition brings together parties with diverse objectives and interests and is so far untested. In addition, Israel is in a hostile region. Troubled relations with countries in the region necessitate high defence spending and can cause sporadic disruptions to economic activity. The risk of a military strike against Iran's nuclear programme is possible, although not Fitch's base case, and would have uncertain consequences. Public finances are the other main rating weakness. Debt is high, albeit stable, and reducing it will be hampered by large fiscal deficits, due to revenue shortfalls and increased spending pressures. Fitch expects the gross public debt/GDP ratio will continue to fall slightly during 2013 and 2014, although at 72.3% of GDP at end-2012 it is around double the median for the 'A' category. Revenue weakness pulled the central government deficit to 4.2% of GDP in 2012 from 3.3% of GDP in 2011 and the general government deficit to 5.2%. The new government has a mandate to reduce the deficit, although it faces significant spending pressures that derailed the last government. Debt management capabilities are a strength. Israel has access to a diversified and deep domestic investor base, reducing the need for foreign funding. The country can also tap various sources of external finance and has tried and tested options in the event of disruption to external market access. The start of offshore gas production will support real growth and the external position in 2013 and provide greater predictability of energy supply. The displacement of expensive fuel imports should be sufficient to return the current account to surplus this year and strengthen the net creditor position. Due to the structure of development and production contracts and planned rises in the domestic electricity price, the main economic benefits and the start of significant fiscal revenues, and potentially export revenues, fall beyond the rating horizon. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently well balanced. The main factors that could lead to positive rating action, individually or collectively, are: - An improvement in the debt/GDP ratio closer to the official target of 60%, based on a reduced fiscal deficit. - A material reduction in political risk. The main risk factors that could lead to negative rating action, individually or collectively, are: - A flare-up in external hostilities. In the event of an Israeli attack on Iran, the likely retaliation would prompt a negative rating action. The extent of the action would depend on the economic and physical damage Israel suffered and the situation at the end of hostilities. Serious disruption stemming from events in Syria could also be negative for the rating. - A sustained deterioration of the debt/GDP ratio. KEY ASSUMPTIONS A high level of political risk is factored into Israel's ratings. Current regional conflicts are assumed to continue, but not get materially worse. In particular, Fitch does not expect a military conflict between Israel and Iran. Nonetheless, the longer concerns centred on Iran's nuclear programme go unresolved, the greater the risk of conflict. Fitch assumes that civil conflict in Syria will not result in serious military aggression towards Israel, or destabilise neighbouring states, emboldening anti-Israeli elements. Fitch does not assume any breakthrough in the peace process with the Palestinians or exclude the possibility of renewed conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Fitch assumes sufficient political will is in place to implement fiscal consolidation. Containing spending growth and introducing new revenue-raising measures are expected, with the government using non-fiscal measures to deal with the economic concerns that dominated the election. Gas supply and associated revenue streams are assumed to flow in line with the authorities' assumptions. Production at the Tamar field, which began in March, will reach full capacity in H213. Significant fiscal revenue from Tamar should grow after 2016. Output from the larger Leviathan field is expected to start in 2016. Contact: Primary Analyst Paul Gamble Director +44 20 3530 1623 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Richard Fox Senior Director +44 20 3530 1444 Committee Chairperson Ed Parker Managing Director +44 20 3530 1176 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology', dated 13 August 2012 and 'Country Ceilings' dated 13 August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.