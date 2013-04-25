LONDON, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Israel's
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and local currency
IDR at 'A+'. The
Outlook on both ratings is Stable. The agency has affirmed the
Country Ceiling
at 'AA-' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Israel's sovereign ratings reflects the
following factors:
Israel has strong and well developed institutions and a diverse
and advanced
economy. Human development indicators and GDP per capita are
significantly
higher than peers, and the education system and business
environment promotes
innovation. The macro-economic policy framework is well
developed and has been
supportive.
Growth is stronger than the 'A' median and has been more
resilient and less
volatile than peers. Although the economy weakened over 2012,
the start of gas
production is expected to lift real GDP growth to 3.7% in 2013
from 3.2% last
year.
Against this, political risk is high. Domestic politics is
fractious and
governments have often been short-lived. The recently installed
coalition brings
together parties with diverse objectives and interests and is so
far untested.
In addition, Israel is in a hostile region. Troubled relations
with countries in
the region necessitate high defence spending and can cause
sporadic disruptions
to economic activity. The risk of a military strike against
Iran's nuclear
programme is possible, although not Fitch's base case, and would
have uncertain
consequences.
Public finances are the other main rating weakness. Debt is
high, albeit stable,
and reducing it will be hampered by large fiscal deficits, due
to revenue
shortfalls and increased spending pressures. Fitch expects the
gross public
debt/GDP ratio will continue to fall slightly during 2013 and
2014, although at
72.3% of GDP at end-2012 it is around double the median for the
'A' category.
Revenue weakness pulled the central government deficit to 4.2%
of GDP in 2012
from 3.3% of GDP in 2011 and the general government deficit to
5.2%. The new
government has a mandate to reduce the deficit, although it
faces significant
spending pressures that derailed the last government.
Debt management capabilities are a strength. Israel has access
to a diversified
and deep domestic investor base, reducing the need for foreign
funding. The
country can also tap various sources of external finance and has
tried and
tested options in the event of disruption to external market
access.
The start of offshore gas production will support real growth
and the external
position in 2013 and provide greater predictability of energy
supply. The
displacement of expensive fuel imports should be sufficient to
return the
current account to surplus this year and strengthen the net
creditor position.
Due to the structure of development and production contracts and
planned rises
in the domestic electricity price, the main economic benefits
and the start of
significant fiscal revenues, and potentially export revenues,
fall beyond the
rating horizon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced.
The main factors that could lead to positive rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- An improvement in the debt/GDP ratio closer to the official
target of 60%,
based on a reduced fiscal deficit.
- A material reduction in political risk.
The main risk factors that could lead to negative rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- A flare-up in external hostilities. In the event of an Israeli
attack on Iran,
the likely retaliation would prompt a negative rating action.
The extent of the
action would depend on the economic and physical damage Israel
suffered and the
situation at the end of hostilities. Serious disruption stemming
from events in
Syria could also be negative for the rating.
- A sustained deterioration of the debt/GDP ratio.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
A high level of political risk is factored into Israel's
ratings. Current
regional conflicts are assumed to continue, but not get
materially worse. In
particular, Fitch does not expect a military conflict between
Israel and Iran.
Nonetheless, the longer concerns centred on Iran's nuclear
programme go
unresolved, the greater the risk of conflict.
Fitch assumes that civil conflict in Syria will not result in
serious military
aggression towards Israel, or destabilise neighbouring states,
emboldening
anti-Israeli elements. Fitch does not assume any breakthrough in
the peace
process with the Palestinians or exclude the possibility of
renewed conflict
with Hamas in Gaza.
Fitch assumes sufficient political will is in place to implement
fiscal
consolidation. Containing spending growth and introducing new
revenue-raising
measures are expected, with the government using non-fiscal
measures to deal
with the economic concerns that dominated the election.
Gas supply and associated revenue streams are assumed to flow in
line with the
authorities' assumptions. Production at the Tamar field, which
began in March,
will reach full capacity in H213. Significant fiscal revenue
from Tamar should
grow after 2016. Output from the larger Leviathan field is
expected to start in
2016.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology', dated 13
August 2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 13 August 2012 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
