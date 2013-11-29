Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Israel - Rating Action ReportLONDON, November 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Israel's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A'
and 'A+'
respectively. The issue ratings on Israel's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A' and 'A+'
respectively. The Outlook
on the Long-term foreign currency IDR has been revised to
Positive from Stable.
The Outlook on the Long-term local currency IDR is Stable. The
Country Ceiling
has been affirmed at 'AA-' and the Short-term foreign currency
IDR at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook on Israel's Long-term foreign
currency IDR reflects
the following key rating drivers and their relative weights:
Medium
- The fiscal deficit is forecast to come in well below target
this year. Based
on data for the first 10 months Fitch predicts that the central
government
deficit will be 3.4% of GDP in 2013 versus a target of 4.3% of
GDP and a 2012
outturn of 3.9% of GDP. Performance has been driven by a
combination of
consolidation measures, under-execution of budgeted spending and
one-off
factors.
- The new government has turned around the fiscal position and
is committed to a
credible medium-term programme for further deficit reduction.
Tax hikes and
spending cuts are planned for 2014 and a proposal to tighten the
ceiling on real
expenditure growth (one of two fiscal rules) is being examined.
The modest
reprofiling of the consolidation programme in late November does
not alter
Fitch's view on the official commitment to reduce the deficit.
- Public debt sustainability has improved. Improved fiscal
performance combined
with an upward revision to nominal GDP has lowered the debt/GDP
ratio. Fitch
expects the GDP ratio to fall to 65.4% of GDP in 2015, closer to
the
authorities' long-term target of 60% of GDP.
- Gas production has begun smoothly, new discoveries have been
made and an
export policy (although not the modality of exports) has been
agreed. Gas output
has allowed a reduction in energy imports, which has contributed
to a fall in
the trade deficit of 0.8% of GDP over the first 10 months of
2013 and is likely
to boost GDP by a similar amount over the year. A greater
certainty and
stability of energy supply will bolster the manufacturing
sector. Fiscal
revenues from gas are currently low.
Israel's 'A' IDR also reflects the following key rating drivers:
- Near-term risks of a military conflict with Iran have eased
following the P5+1
deal. Israel will be vigilant in ensuring Iran sticks to its
commitments in the
deal and any transgression could provoke a military response.
There has been
minimal direct spill-over from the conflict in Syria, although
the course of the
conflict and the impact on other neighbouring states remains
uncertain. There
has been little progress on peace talks with the Palestinians
since they
restarted earlier this year.
Progress has been made in tackling structural weaknesses. In
particular, a
reduction in allowances should encourage greater participation
in the labour
force. Measures to reduce concentration in the private sector
are under way.
The authorities have taken advantage of favourable market
conditions to lengthen
the average maturity of debt and tap the international market.
Debt management
and high domestic and external financing flexibility are a
rating strength.
Israel's strong and well-developed institutions and education
system have led to
a diverse and advanced economy. Human development indicators and
GDP per capita
are high and the business environment promotes innovation,
reflected in several
major FDI transactions in the hi-tech sector this year.
Political risk is a constraint on Israel's ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Positive Outlook reflects the following risk factors that
may, individually
or collectively, result in an upgrade:
- A sustainable narrowing of the fiscal deficit consistent with
fiscal rules,
especially the deficit ceiling.
- Continued progress in reducing the debt/GDP ratio towards the
category peer
median level.
- A sustained easing in geopolitical risk.
The current Outlook is Positive. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity analysis does
not currently anticipate developments with a material
likelihood, individually
or collectively, of leading to a downgrade. However, future
developments that
may, individually or collectively, lead to a revision of the
Outlook to Stable
include:
- A sustained deterioration of the debt/GDP ratio.
- A serious encroachment of the Syrian conflict or a renewed
intensification of
hostilities with Iran.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
A high level of political risk is factored into Israel's rating.
Current
regional conflicts are assumed to continue, but their impact on
Israel not to
worsen materially. Fitch does not expect a military conflict
between Israel and
Iran. Fitch assumes civil war in Syria will continue without
seriously
destabilising neighbouring states or directly spilling over into
Israel. Fitch
does not assume any breakthrough in the peace process with the
Palestinians or
exclude the possibility of renewed conflict with Hamas in Gaza.
Fitch assumes that the ruling coalition will hold together and
remain committed
to lowering the deficit over the forecast period.
Gas supply and associated revenue streams are assumed to flow in
line with the
authorities' assumptions. Production at Tamar is expected to
continue
uninterrupted. Fiscal revenues will be low and there will be no
exports during
the forecast period.
Fitch assumes that the financial sector will remain stable in
the face of rising
house prices.
Fitch assumes that the global economy will improve gradually
over the forecast
period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Gergely Kiss
Director
+44 20 3530 1425
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August 2012 and
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
www.fitchratings.com.
