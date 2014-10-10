(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/BARCELONA, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Italian City of Busto Arsizio's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Negative. The affirmation reflects Busto Arsizio's wealthy socio-economic profile and its resilient revenue structure. The Negative Outlook also reflects uncertainties about the impact of the upcoming national spending review, including a likely curtailment of national subsidies that may delay the restoration of the city's operating balance to a level that would fully cover debt-servicing requirements. KEY RATING DRIVERS Debt: Fitch believes that debt will grow to EUR36m by 2016, from EUR32m in 2013, to partially finance new investments and extraordinary maintenance work, although it should continue to represent 52%-54% of operating revenue. The increase in debt should result in interest expenses growing to 2.6% of revenue (from 2%), although the operating balance should provide adequate debt service coverage in the medium term. Economy: Unemployment in the city is lower than the national level (9% vs. 12.5% in 2013), supported by a high number of medium-sized firms located in its territory (representing a sizeable share of the companies in the Region of Lombardy), as well as by a major helicopter manufacturer Agusta Westland. The city's labour force should further benefit from Busto Arsizio's proximity to the City of Milan, which will be hosting the world EXPO in 2015. The area remains among the most productive and wealthiest in Italy, with a solid economy with a GDP per capita that is 16% higher than the national average. In Fitch's view, this will prevent considerable fluctuations in revenue collection, should tax rates increase. Fiscal performance: Fitch expects current revenue to grow modestly towards EUR67m in 2014 from EUR60m in 2013, due to the adoption of the new service tax, which partially offsets curtailments in State transfers. Urbanisation fees, affected by persistent weakness of the construction sector, are also expected to remain below 2012 levels and average 1.5% of budget size in 2014-2016, contributing only modestly to a likely recovery of the operating margin closer to 10% in the medium term, from 7% in 2013. Institutional Framework: The introduction of a new service tax, which replaces and includes, among other items, the property tax from 2014, in Fitch's view, will not have significant impact on Busto's operating margin. The redesigned property and waste collection taxes aim to raise the financial autonomy of cities, making them less dependent on national subsidies which, in the case of Busto Arsizio, are expected to account for about 5% of the budget in the medium term, down from 15% in 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES A debt service coverage ratio below 1x, as well as a substantial deterioration in economic conditions impacting budgetary performance could prompt a downgrade. Also a downgrade of the sovereign could be reflected on Busto Arsizio's ratings. Contacts: Primary Analyst Federica Bardelli Analyst +39 02 87 90 87 261 Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A. Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Sergio Ciaramella Director +39 02 87 90 87 216 Committee Chairperson Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 84 10 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. THE ISSUER DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS, OR PROVIDE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, BEYOND THE ISSUER'S AVAILABLE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE. Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14 August 2012 and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria' dated 23 April 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.