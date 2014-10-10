(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/BARCELONA, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Italian City
of Busto Arsizio's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB+' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F2'. The Outlook is
Negative.
The affirmation reflects Busto Arsizio's wealthy socio-economic
profile and its
resilient revenue structure. The Negative Outlook also reflects
uncertainties
about the impact of the upcoming national spending review,
including a likely
curtailment of national subsidies that may delay the restoration
of the city's
operating balance to a level that would fully cover
debt-servicing requirements.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Debt: Fitch believes that debt will grow to EUR36m by 2016, from
EUR32m in 2013,
to partially finance new investments and extraordinary
maintenance work,
although it should continue to represent 52%-54% of operating
revenue. The
increase in debt should result in interest expenses growing to
2.6% of revenue
(from 2%), although the operating balance should provide
adequate debt service
coverage in the medium term.
Economy: Unemployment in the city is lower than the national
level (9% vs. 12.5%
in 2013), supported by a high number of medium-sized firms
located in its
territory (representing a sizeable share of the companies in the
Region of
Lombardy), as well as by a major helicopter manufacturer Agusta
Westland. The
city's labour force should further benefit from Busto Arsizio's
proximity to the
City of Milan, which will be hosting the world EXPO in 2015. The
area remains
among the most productive and wealthiest in Italy, with a solid
economy with a
GDP per capita that is 16% higher than the national average. In
Fitch's view,
this will prevent considerable fluctuations in revenue
collection, should tax
rates increase.
Fiscal performance: Fitch expects current revenue to grow
modestly towards
EUR67m in 2014 from EUR60m in 2013, due to the adoption of the
new service tax,
which partially offsets curtailments in State transfers.
Urbanisation fees,
affected by persistent weakness of the construction sector, are
also expected to
remain below 2012 levels and average 1.5% of budget size in
2014-2016,
contributing only modestly to a likely recovery of the operating
margin closer
to 10% in the medium term, from 7% in 2013.
Institutional Framework: The introduction of a new service tax,
which replaces
and includes, among other items, the property tax from 2014, in
Fitch's view,
will not have significant impact on Busto's operating margin.
The redesigned
property and waste collection taxes aim to raise the financial
autonomy of
cities, making them less dependent on national subsidies which,
in the case of
Busto Arsizio, are expected to account for about 5% of the
budget in the medium
term, down from 15% in 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A debt service coverage ratio below 1x, as well as a substantial
deterioration
in economic conditions impacting budgetary performance could
prompt a downgrade.
Also a downgrade of the sovereign could be reflected on Busto
Arsizio's ratings.
