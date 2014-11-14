(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Italian Province of Brescia's (Brescia) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. The ratings reflect Brescia's still satisfactory budgetary performance, supported by a wealthy economy and continued spending control, which partially offsets budgetary pressure stemming from national fiscal adjustment. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch expects Brescia's operating margin to decline to 12% in 2014 (EUR21m) from 18% in 2013, due primarily to contributions to the consolidation of the national budget. We expect operating margin to remain at around this level over the medium term. However growing contributions required by the central government could challenge the region's ability to maintain the operating performance, reflecting limited flexibility both on spending and revenue. Brescia's revenue remains reliant on the auto sector, whose first signs of recovery support Fitch's operating revenue projection of 8% CAGR for 2014-2016. In Fitch's forecast, investments, mainly on non-deferrable maintenance of schools and roads, will be tailored to match available non-debt resources or EUR15m-EUR20m per year. Despite our forecast of EUR10m new borrowing in 2015-2016, we expect debt to steadily decline towards EUR390m by 2016 from about EUR500m in 2010, with the payback ratio (direct debt-to-current balance) declining to 30 years from 20 years. Notwithstanding the expected weakening of the operating margin, debt sustainability should remain compatible with the ratings. Brescia's strong tax compliance should help preserve the region's sound liquidity position which totalled EUR160m in early November 2014. This covers debt service requirements by over 5x, mitigating risks stemming from Brescia's debt to current revenue of 230%. However, liquidity may decline if local and regional government gain more spending leeway from a relaxation of the stability pact in Italy. The wealthy local economy, as indicated by a GDP per capita about 20% above the EU28 average, shields Brescia's tax proceeds from sharp fluctuations. Fitch expects GDP to return to modest growth in 2015, on rising exports (35% of GDP) in sectors including clothing, chemicals, and food processing. This is expected to sustain the employment rate (64% in 2013; Italy: 56%) and hold back unemployment, which although rising towards 8.5%, remains below the national average of 12.5%. Even though the province will effectively be relegated to a second tier entity without elected officials from the beginning of 2015, Fitch believes that the limited changes in the responsibilities and funding sources will not materially affect the budget size and composition. However, increasing demands from the national fiscal adjustment may generate some pressure on the reformed provincial system, jeopardising full debt service sustainability. RATING SENSITIVITIES Failure to control spending leading to a debt service coverage ratio persistently below 1x (2013: 1.3x) may result in a downgrade or in the Outlook being revised to Negative. A sovereign downgrade could also prompt a rating downgrade. Conversely, an upgrade would be contingent on a similar action on the sovereign ratings, and provided that the province continues to perform in line with Fitch's expectations, in terms of operating margin and debt metrics. Contact: Primary Analyst Sergio Ciaramella Director +39 02 87 90 87 275 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Federica Bardelli Analyst +39 02 87 90 87 261 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria', dated 23 April 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.