(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Italian
Province of Brescia's (Brescia) Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+' and its Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'F2'. The Outlook is Stable.
The ratings reflect Brescia's still satisfactory budgetary
performance,
supported by a wealthy economy and continued spending control,
which partially
offsets budgetary pressure stemming from national fiscal
adjustment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects Brescia's operating margin to decline to 12% in
2014 (EUR21m) from
18% in 2013, due primarily to contributions to the consolidation
of the national
budget. We expect operating margin to remain at around this
level over the
medium term.
However growing contributions required by the central government
could challenge
the region's ability to maintain the operating performance,
reflecting limited
flexibility both on spending and revenue. Brescia's revenue
remains reliant on
the auto sector, whose first signs of recovery support Fitch's
operating revenue
projection of 8% CAGR for 2014-2016.
In Fitch's forecast, investments, mainly on non-deferrable
maintenance of
schools and roads, will be tailored to match available non-debt
resources or
EUR15m-EUR20m per year. Despite our forecast of EUR10m new
borrowing in
2015-2016, we expect debt to steadily decline towards EUR390m by
2016 from about
EUR500m in 2010, with the payback ratio (direct debt-to-current
balance)
declining to 30 years from 20 years. Notwithstanding the
expected weakening of
the operating margin, debt sustainability should remain
compatible with the
ratings.
Brescia's strong tax compliance should help preserve the
region's sound
liquidity position which totalled EUR160m in early November
2014. This covers
debt service requirements by over 5x, mitigating risks stemming
from Brescia's
debt to current revenue of 230%. However, liquidity may decline
if local and
regional government gain more spending leeway from a relaxation
of the stability
pact in Italy.
The wealthy local economy, as indicated by a GDP per capita
about 20% above the
EU28 average, shields Brescia's tax proceeds from sharp
fluctuations. Fitch
expects GDP to return to modest growth in 2015, on rising
exports (35% of GDP)
in sectors including clothing, chemicals, and food processing.
This is expected
to sustain the employment rate (64% in 2013; Italy: 56%) and
hold back
unemployment, which although rising towards 8.5%, remains below
the national
average of 12.5%.
Even though the province will effectively be relegated to a
second tier entity
without elected officials from the beginning of 2015, Fitch
believes that the
limited changes in the responsibilities and funding sources will
not materially
affect the budget size and composition. However, increasing
demands from the
national fiscal adjustment may generate some pressure on the
reformed provincial
system, jeopardising full debt service sustainability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Failure to control spending leading to a debt service coverage
ratio
persistently below 1x (2013: 1.3x) may result in a downgrade or
in the Outlook
being revised to Negative. A sovereign downgrade could also
prompt a rating
downgrade.
Conversely, an upgrade would be contingent on a similar action
on the sovereign
ratings, and provided that the province continues to perform in
line with
Fitch's expectations, in terms of operating margin and debt
metrics.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
