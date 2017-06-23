(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Region of Valle
d'Aosta's (VdA) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'A-' with Stable Outlook and Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at 'F1'.
The long-term ratings on the region's senior unsecured bonds
have also been
affirmed at 'A-'.
The affirmation reflects the continuing high financial autonomy
of VdA due to
its special status. This underpins the region's sound budgetary
performance,
including a balanced health care sector, despite transitory
pressures from
revised revenue attribution as defined by the national
government. The
affirmation also reflects VdA's robust debt ratios, solid
liquidity, prudent
management and wealthy but small economy. The Stable Outlook
factors in our
expectation that VdA will maintain unchanged special status of
autonomy and
solid budgetary performance over the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Autonomy Underpins Ratings: VdA is eligible to be rated above
the sovereign
(BBB/Stable) by virtue of its institutional strength and high
financial
autonomy. VdA's constitutionally granted special status entitles
the region to
receive 100% of major national taxes (PIT, CIT and VAT).
The special status underpins the region's tax revenue resilience
and limits
dependence on state transfers, allowing the region to maintain
solid budgetary
performance while coping with the pressures stemming from
Italy's public
finances consolidation. The latter includes changed tax
attributions leading to
a nearly EUR140 million annual reduction in 2015-2017 compared
with 2014 levels
and contributions to national budget consolidation averaging
EUR200 million
annually until 2017. The latter will be reduced by 70% from 2018
onwards, more
than offsetting declining revenue.
Fitch believes that the two-notch buffer above the 'BBB'
sovereign rating (three
notches are the maximum allowed by Fitch criteria) captures
potential
intervention by the state and the subsequent risk of weakening
predictability of
inter-governmental relations.
Robust Operating Performance: Fitch expects VdA will maintain
healthy financial
flexibility through economic cycles via expenditure control and
resilient
revenue, benefitting from an additional 5% fiscal leeway. Last
year results
showed a 14% operating margin (12% in 2015), still down from 18%
in 2013-2014,
due to the contribution to national budget consolidation,
revised attribution
of excise duties on beer and energy and import duties, and
decreasing transfers
that are only partially compensated by a tight grip on operating
costs.
From 2018, due to a bilateral agreement on lower contributions
to the national
government, we expect operating margin to return to 2014 levels,
which will
provide the region with resources to self-fund part of its
capex.
The healthcare sector, absorbing less than 25% of operating
revenue, is expected
to remain balanced over the medium term with high quality
standards, due to
increasing regional transfers and structure rationalisation.
Sustainable Risk: The region successfully reduced its debt stock
to EUR175
million at end-2016 from EUR342 million in 2011, when net of the
sinking fund
for bullet bonds (accounting for EUR443 million) and EUR3.8
million debt
serviced by the state.
Despite the decision to self-fund its investment plan through
current surpluses,
reserves and through its development company Finaosta, Fitch's
central scenario
assumes VdA's direct debt to remain at around EUR200 million, or
less than 20%
of the budget, over the medium term, with new debt offsetting
principal
repayment.
Even including Finaosta's full financial debt of EUR370 million
(EUR175 million
drawn at end-2016), in Fitch's view, VdA's overall risk at below
50% of
operating revenue does not significantly affect the region's
creditworthiness.
Its robust cash-generating capacity, supported by excellent tax
collection
should allow liquidity to remain sound in 2017-2019. This is
broadly in line
with the region's average cash balance of EUR127 million in
2014-2016, covering
debt servicing by more than 2x.
Prudent Management: VdA maintains a stable and prudent budgetary
policy aimed at
reducing financial debt and maintaining a tight grip on costs.
Fitch expects VdA
to increase investment spending to EUR450 million in 2017-2019
from about EUR300
million in 2014-2016 to stimulate the regional economy while
maintaining a
balanced budget. Investment will focus on transportation,
schools, buildings,
agriculture, and tourism activities.
VdA's EUR120 million fund balance deficit (EUR200 million fund
balance surplus
in 2015) posted in 2016 was driven by an extraordinary revision
and reallocation
of payables and receivables. Fitch expects VdA to reverse the
deficit well ahead
of the 30-year deadline allowed by the national government, due
to its solid
budgetary performance.
Wealthy but Small Economy: Located in the north-west of Italy,
VdA is among the
smaller regions, with 127,000 inhabitants and a GDP of about
EUR4 billion.
However, VdA's GDP per capita, at nearly 30% above the EU
average, makes the
region one of the wealthiest in Italy and Europe. The economy is
driven by
tourism and industry, while exports of metals, machinery and
beverage, after
having declined in 2016, are recovering. Stable employment, at
around 66% and
above the national average (57%), contributes to the economy's
resilience and
supports the regional tax base.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating actions on Italy will be mirrored in VdA's ratings. This
is because
VdA's IDRs move in tandem with those of Italy due to the
compression from the
sovereign ratings on the region's standalone profile.
A downgrade could be triggered by unfavourable changes in the
region's statute
of autonomy. A prolonged economic downturn leading to a sharp
deterioration of
the operating margin on a sustained basis could also result in a
downgrade of
VdA's ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federica Bardelli
Associate Director
+39 02 879087 261
Fitch Italia SpA
Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Gian Luca Poggi
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 293
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Stefano Bravi, Milan, Tel: +39 02 879 087 281,
Email:
stefano.bravi@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
