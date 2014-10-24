(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, London, 24 October
2014: Fitch Ratings
has affirmed Italy's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB+'. The issue ratings on Italy's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks
on the Long-term
IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AA+' and
the Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Italian economy is in a prolonged slump and growth prospects
are weak. GDP
is currently close to its 2000 level and 9% below its peak in
2008. It
contracted again in 1H14, in contrast to Fitch's previous
expectation of a weak
recovery, after 0.1% growth in 4Q13. Fitch forecasts GDP to
contract by 0.2% in
2014, followed by growth of 0.6% in 2015 and unemployment to
remain above 12%
until 2016. Nominal GDP growth will also remain very weak over
the medium term,
and is unlikely to exceed significantly the 1.2% average of the
2005-2013
period.
General government gross debt (GGGD) was exceptionally high at
128% of GDP in
2013, compared with the 'BBB' category median of 40%. Fitch
forecasts it will
peak at 134% of GDP in 2015 and remain above 120% until 2022.
This implies a
decade-long period of limited fiscal flexibility to respond to
potential adverse
shocks. A return to GDP growth and maintaining large primary
budget surpluses
will be key to reducing the debt ratio.
The government has revised its target for the general government
deficit to 3%
of GDP in 2014 (from 2.6% in the April Stability Programme) and
2.9% in 2015
(from 1.8%), little changed from 2013 and 2012. The government
estimates that
the structural fiscal deficit will widen by 0.3% of the GDP in
2014 and remain
little changed in 2015. It argues that an easing in fiscal
consolidation is
required to prevent a recessionary spiral and to support
structural reforms.
Inflation has declined further this year to -0.1% in September
2014 from 0.6% in
January 2014. Both headline and core inflation (HICP excluding
energy and
unprocessed food) are at historical lows and below the eurozone
average.
Persistently low inflation leads to slow nominal GDP growth,
increasing the real
value of the large public debt stock.
Italy's creditworthiness is supported by a large, fairly
wealthy, high
value-added and diversified economy, with moderate levels of
private sector
indebtedness and a sustainable pension system.
The Italian sovereign has continued to benefit from a
significant improvement in
financing conditions since mid-2012. Yields of 10-year sovereign
bonds declined
to 2.3% in 3Q14, a historical low. Furthermore, Italy
demonstrated financing
flexibility and resilience during the sovereign debt crisis and
the average life
of GGGD has stabilised at 6.4 years.
Italian banks have strengthened their capital during 2014,
taking advantage of
benign market conditions ahead of the publication of the ECB's
comprehensive
assessment, by raising EUR10.5bn fresh equity. This limits
fiscal contingent
risks for the sovereign amid the weak economic environment.
Although there is a
risk that some Italian banks may need to take further actions to
meet capital
shortfalls after the results of the comprehensive assessment are
published we
believe any capital shortfall should be manageable and largely
met by private
sources . Italian banks have high levels of NPLs and face a
challenging economic
environment.
Italy's current account surplus in 2014-2016 will likely
increase from the 1% of
GDP recorded in 2013, the first since the global financial
crisis. The weaker
euro exchange rate could boost extra-eurozone exports, in
particular to the US
and the UK, the two most dynamic advanced economies, while
export demand from
emerging economies is unlikely to increase. Domestic demand will
remain anaemic,
constraining import growth while falling oil prices will improve
the economy's
terms of trade. However, net external debt is 54% of GDP, well
above the 'BBB'
category median of 5%.
The government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is making progress
with an agenda
of structural and fiscal reforms, which if implemented
successfully could have
some positive impact on growth over the medium-term. It also
aims to introduce
further tax cuts, funded by expenditure reductions over the
medium term. The
victory of the governing Partito Democratico in the European
Parliamentary
elections in May 2014 is indicative of public support for the
government's
reform agenda. Nevertheless, there are political risks to
implementation.
The introduction of the new, ESA 2010, national account
methodology resulted in
a 4.7pp decline of Italy's GGGD/GDP ratio in 2013. The change is
due to an
increase in the level of GDP, driven mainly by reclassification
of research and
development expenditure, while the nominal debt level has not
changed compared
with the previous, ESA95 accounting rules. This explains why the
GGGD/GDP peak
is 1pp lower than in Fitch's April 2014 review, despite adverse
macroeconomic
and fiscal projections.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.
Factors that may, individually or collectively, result in a
negative rating
action are:
-Reduced confidence that GGGD/GDP will peak in 2015
-A failure of the economy to return to growth
-Political turmoil disrupting economic and fiscal policies, or
weakening
political support for fiscal consolidation over the medium term
Factors that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
positive rating action
are:
-GGGD/GDP peaking in 2015 and being placed on a firm downward
path thereafter
-Sustained and broad-based economic recovery, including an
acceleration in
nominal GDP growth
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that a GDP contraction of 0.2% in 2014 will be
followed by 0.6%
growth in 2015 and 1% in 2016. Fitch remains cautious regarding
the potential
benefits of structural reforms and maintains its view that the
growth potential
of the Italian economy would not exceed 1% over the medium term
even after the
currently proposed structural reform measures are implemented.
The Italian
economy has so far failed to benefit from recent modest fiscal
and monetary
stimuli, heightening risks surrounding the recovery.
Fitch assumes the European Commission will not impose sanctions
on Italy during
the negotiations on the 2015 budget. Italy's compliance with the
new fiscal
governance framework is supported by progress in most of the
areas mentioned in
the recommendations of the EU Council on Italy's national reform
programme in
June 2014. However, Italy will not meet the recommendation of a
declining debt
ratio in 2015 or a 0.5% reduction in the structural balance, key
pillars of the
EU's reinforced fiscal rules, which also have a direct impact on
debt dynamics.
Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation,
such as that
experienced by Japan from the 1990s. Fitch also assumes the
gradual progress in
deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level
will continue;
key macroeconomic imbalances within the currency union will be
slowly unwound;
and eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy over the
medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gergely Kiss
Director
+44 20 3530 1425
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Committee Chairperson
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1046
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.