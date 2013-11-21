MILAN/BARCELONA/LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia's (FVG) Long-term
foreign and local
currency ratings at 'A' and its Short-term foreign currency
rating at 'F1'. The
Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Negative, mirroring those
on Italy's
sovereign ratings.
The rating action affects outstanding financial debt of about
EUR730m, including
subsidised state loans and bonds issued between 2001 and 2007
for an original
amount of EUR1.2bn (ISIN codes: XS0328780241, XS0273451822,
XS0205938730,
XS0238868805).
The rating affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation of low debt
levels as the
region can rely on its large EUR2bn fund balance to offset
budget deficit in the
medium term. Fitch expects operating margin to stabilise at 10%
in the medium
term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
FVG is rated above the Italian sovereign's, reflecting its
budgetary flexibility
that allows the region to maintain a healthy budget while coping
with external
pressures, including contributions to national budgetary
consolidation, and its
stronger economic profile with a GDP per capita estimated at 15%
above the
Italian average.
Fitch does not expect changes to FVG's statute of autonomy,
which entitles the
region to receive fixed shares of major national taxes, notably
91% of VAT, 60%
of personal income tax (PIT) and 45% of corporate income tax
(CIT). This revenue
structure supports tax resilience, while a larger set of
responsibilities
compared with ordinary regions allows a better revenue/spending
match.
Tax resilience is reflective of the region's wealthy economy
with its low
household debt and stable private consumption. It also supports
Fitch's
projection of 3% CAGR of revenue or on average EUR5bn for
2013-2015. This,
combined with on-going strict cost control on health care and at
local
governments, supports Fitch's view that FVG's operating margin
will gradually
stabilise at close to 10% in 2013-2015, or about its trend-line
of EUR500m. This
will be up from the 7.5% recorded in 2012 (or about EUR380m,
when adjusted for
the EUR70m tax revenue that the national government will likely
pay to FVG in
2014 following a Constitutional Court ruling to return to the
region revenue
stemming from tax rate increases, such as the VAT, that were
decided by the
national government.
Tax growth is likely to accelerate from 2015 on Fitch's
expectations of GDP
growth nationally and regionally. Fitch expects the region to
continue to
outperform the national economy, given its economic base in
sectors such as
internationally based insurance and export-oriented shipbuilding
and its stable
employment (unemployment rate of 7%, compared to a 12% at
national level). This
should result in a larger tax base, and higher PIT and CIT
proceeds. With a GDP
of EUR35bn, the region should continue to be supported by steady
private real
estate and corporate R&D investments as well as by continued
public investments.
Fitch believes that capital spending will stabilise at EUR900m a
year in
2013-2015, after some compression due to consolidation efforts.
Part of the
region's planned investments in roads, tourism and economic
development will be
carried out through the regional development agency, Friulia,
and the companies
grouped thereunder, offering additional support to the regional
economy.
Fitch expects the region to largely self-finance its investment
plan with its
large reserve/fund balance surplus (EU2bn at end-2012). This
will allow debt to
stay at around 10-15% of operating revenue. Fitch's base case
scenario
encompasses EUR250m new borrowing, in light of the relaxation of
intergovernmental rules for subnational capital spending.
Nevertheless, debt
protection through the current balance should remain strong at
less than two
years, below its average debt maturity of more than seven years,
while debt
service coverage by operating surplus should hover at around 2x
from current
1.3x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of Italy's rating or continued decline of the
region's operating
margin from 7.5% in 2012 could be negative for the ratings.
Conversely, an eventual revision of Italy's Outlook to Stable
from Negative
and/or an improvement in the operating margin towards 12%-15%,
with debt to
current balance remaining below five years, would be
rating-positive.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 879087 216
Fitch Italia S.P.A.
Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1
20123 Milano
Secondary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 879087 203
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 10
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14
August 2012,
'Rating Subnationals above the Sovereign - outside United
States' dated 2 May
2012, 'International local and Regional Governments Rating
Criteria - Outside
the United States' dated 9 April 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.