MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Province of
Venice's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB+' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'. The rating
action affects
around EUR70m of debt outstanding, as well as future borrowings.
The Outlooks
are Negative, mirroring those on Italy's sovereign rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Venice is one of the 10 largest Italian provinces that will
likely have their
status changed from ordinary province to metropolitan city from
2H14 if the
government's proposed abolition of provinces is approved. This
could expand its
responsibilities to include inter-municipal services, and
funding will largely
depend on a recovery of both Italy's economy and its public
finances. However,
Fitch believes the new metropolitan city should benefit from a
wealthy
provincial economy and some tax leeway, including the
possibility to introduce
new taxes, such as a levy on port and airport transits.
The affirmation incorporates Fitch's expectation of satisfactory
operating
performance, supported by Venice's wealthy economy and control
over spending, as
well as by a continued balanced budget, despite expected
additional budgetary
pressure stemming from national fiscal adjustment.
After recording a strong performance in 2012 with an operating
margin of 18%,
preliminary results for 2013 indicate that additional cuts in
national transfers
of about EUR10m per year, or 10% of revenues, have been
partially offset by
growth in car-related taxes, resulting in a margin of 13%-14%
(EUR16m), in line
with Fitch's expectations. In Fitch's view, the province will
maintain this
operating margin in the medium term, ensuring a full debt
servicing coverage of
1x.
Fitch expects investments, mainly in roads and school networks,
to be around 20%
of total revenue in the medium term (or EUR20m-EUR25m per year),
to be funded by
non-debt resources. Fitch forecasts new borrowing totalling
EUR10m during this
period to complement Venice's asset disposal plan (of stakes and
real estate
properties), which could be negatively affected by the country's
protracted
economic downturn and uncertainties about the future status of
Italian
provinces.
Nevertheless, debt should continue to decline to EUR60m by 2015,
with a debt
payback ratio of 5 years, below the average life of its debt.
Although 50% of
the debt carries floating rates, Fitch does not expect a rise in
interest rates
to pressurise the budget, as the province can always curtail
spending to ensure
full coverage of debt-service.
Due to high collection rates on taxes and fees and despite full
payment of
suppliers in compliance with the requirements of Law Decree
DL35/2013 (exceeding
EUR10m), Venice should have maintained a sound liquidity
position in 2013, with
cash reserves of about EUR60m (EUR57m at end-2012), covering
debt service
requirements by 3x. With a fund balance exceeding EUR10m at
end-2013, and
despite the execution of some projects may further absorb
reserves in 2014-2015,
liquidity should not represent a risk.
Despite a modest GDP growth forecast of 0.5% in 2014 Fitch
expects the operating
margin to benefit from Venice's resilient taxes, mainly
concentrated in the car
sector. Although the unemployment rate could rise to 9% in
2014-2015 from 6%-7%
in 2012-2013, the wealthy local economy, as indicated by a per
capita GDP that
is 15% above the EU27 average, shields Venice's tax proceeds
from economic
fluctuations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Failure to control spending leading to debt service coverage
below 1x, or a
sovereign downgrade could prompt a rating downgrade. The Outlook
may be revised
to Stable upon the same rating action on the Italian sovereign,
provided that
Venice's operating margin remains at 12%-15% and its debt levels
are in line
with Fitch's expectations.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 879087 216
Fitch Italia S.P.A.
Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 879087 203
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14
August 2012 and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria'
dated 9 April
2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.