MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Region of
Valle d'Aosta's (VdA) Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F1'. The Outlooks
on the Long-term IDRs are Negative, mirroring those on Italy's
sovereign IDRs.
The agency has simultaneously affirmed the Long-term ratings of
the region's
EUR74m and EUR543m (bullet) bonds, maturing in 2026 and 2021,
respectively, at
'A'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'A' rating reflects Fitch's expectation that the region will
continue
recording solid, albeit declining, operating performance,
supported by
satisfactory budgetary flexibility and a robust balance sheet.
The ratings also
consider the reduction of the fund balance surplus, which Fitch
expects to be
fully absorbed by 2014-2015 by investments, as well as the
region's small size
and tax base concentration. This is, nevertheless, mitigated by
the sound
finances of the region's core taxpayers, including fully
controlled Compagnia
Valdostana delle Acque (A/Stable).
Preliminary 2013 figures point to a 17% operating margin, down
from 25% in 2012,
mainly due to the region's contribution to the national budget
consolidation.
Fitch expects the margin to be 15% over the medium term
(EUR150m). VdA's tax
resilience and a mild GDP recovery (0.5%) expected for 2014
would only partially
compensate for on-going governmental contributions to balance
the national
budget, which are expected to double to almost EUR200m in
2014-2015.
To maintain a balanced budget, and given the high quality of its
socio-economic
infrastructure, Fitch believes that VdA will downsize its
cumulative direct
investment to match available resources, or EUR200m a year over
2014-2016, down
from EUR400m in 2010-2012. In Fitch's view, regional companies,
primarily the
development agency Finaosta, will however increase their share
in public
spending, playing a more active role in supporting the local
economy.
In line with VdA's zero-borrowing policy, direct debt declined
towards EUR275m
at end-2013 (net of the EUR323m sinking fund for the bullet
bond), or 20% of
operating revenue, from EUR308m in 2012. Fitch believes that,
even if VdA should
eventually start borrowing again alongside an economic upturn,
debt protection
ratios would remain solid, with the current balance at almost 3x
debt service
and a payback ratio below two years. Fitch expects VdA's direct
debt to further
decline to EUR190m by 2016 ,or EUR550m when Finaosta's committed
debt is taken
into full consideration.
VdA's robust liquidity - EUR250m at end-2013 (based on
preliminary figures) - is
underpinned by strong tax compliance, despite a prolonged
economic downturn (GRP
-1.9% in 2013). Fitch expects liquidity to be at EUR150m-EUR200m
over the medium
term, almost matching the region's outstanding debt and more
than 2x annual debt
service. The fund balance surplus, which accounted for 25%
(EUR400m) of
operating revenue in 2008, is expected to have declined to
EUR21m in 2013,
following the region's decision to self-finance its investments.
VdA's ratings are above Italy's sovereign ratings, as budgetary
flexibility
allows the region to maintain a healthy budget while coping with
external
pressures, including contributions to national budget
consolidation. Protection
granted by its special autonomous status shields the region from
the risk of
unilateral interference from the state, including risks of
annual budgetary
appropriations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of Italy, a prolonged economic downturn that
weakened tax
generation, or a structural decline of the margin below 10%
could result in a
downgrade of VdA's ratings.
Its ratings are two notches above the sovereign's, down from
three notches,
following Italy's latest downgrade in March 2013. The narrower
rating
differential reflects the risk that an intensification of
economic stress
weakens the predictability of inter-governmental relations.
