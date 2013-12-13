(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 13

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italy-based Trentino Sviluppo's (TS) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'A-' and its Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F2'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Negative, mirroring those of the Autonomous Province of Trento (PAT, A/Negative), which owns TS.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

TS's rating reflects the fully ownership by PAT as well as the extensive control and oversight the latter exerts over TS's operations. PAT appoints TS's board of directors and auditors, and retains final approval over TS's investment and borrowing choices. The province implements its policies for the support of local companies through TS with equity injections and/or financial leases.

TS's core mandate is to manage provincial funds on behalf of the province which provides a fee for this activity. The provincial funds under management have their own balance sheets and separate income statements from TS and a funding structure largely based on resources granted from PAT.

However, due to expected contraction of PAT's subsidies, TS may finance future capex with borrowing potentially contracted either on its balance sheet or on those of the provincial funds. In the latter case, TS would act as agent of the funds and debt transactions would not benefit from TS's ratings. In the former case, TS would in a "back-to-back transaction" lend the funds to the provincial funds which, in exchange, would provide rents generated from its portfolio of assets to service TS's debt.

If rental income is insufficient, the provincial law, 6/99, art 33, 8ter, states that PAT would cover the gap, although this top-up guarantee may not be available on credit lines that are not originated under back-to-back transactions. Under Fitch's baseline scenario, the EUR150m 2014-2016 capital plan of TS's largest managed fund (Fund 33-34) is expected to be predominantly funded by provincial subsidies and, to a lesser extent, by TS's direct borrowings of EUR45m in 2014-2015. Fitch's scenario also assumes a full drawdown of the new TS's EUR13m facility that was authorised by PAT to finance direct investments.

The company has a solid balance sheet with modest debt (EUR3.5m at end-November 2013), high level of capitalisation (EUR200m equity or 65% of total assets) and a large portfolio of real estate assets of around EUR200m. The incorporation of provincial-owned Trentino Marketing (TM) in 2012 inflated TS's costs and revenue by around EUR27m but without any impact on the net result. However, since most of TM operations were spun off during 2013, Fitch expects TS's revenue and costs to fall back to EUR18m and its income statement to remain balanced, in line with the company's not- for-profit mission.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A dilution of provincial support or a downgrade of the province could exert downward pressure on the ratings. Conversely, a positive rating action could result from more formalised support from PAT, such as an explicit guarantee of all TS's financial liabilities.