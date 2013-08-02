(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Aug 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Trentino Trasporti
S.p.A.'s (TT) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'A-' and
Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F2'. The Outlooks on the Long-term
ratings are Negative, mirroring those on the Autonomous Province of Trento's
(PAT, 'A'/Negative) which is TT's sponsor under Fitch's criteria "Rating of
Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States", with a top-down approach.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
TT's rating reflects the PAT's 73% ownership, extensive control and financial
support for debt repayments. It also reflects TT's key role in the provincial
infrastructure development strategy and the expected gearing of its balance
sheet to fund the 2013-2015 capex plan.
PAT exerts a strong control and oversight over TT. The relationship is regulated
through a service agreement signed in 2009 and in force until 2017. The
agreement sets out TT's investments in the local transportation sector over the
period together with the relevant source of funding. The agreement is part of a
broader provincial strategic and programmatic plan in the transportation sector
with which TT's operations have to comply. Regular consultation mechanisms are
in place with PAT to align TT's operations and strategy to that of the province.
TT has budgeted a notable EUR192m of capital spending in 2013-2015, largely
concentrated on the upgrade of railway network and the bus and train depot
system. However, some of these projects are still in the preliminary phase;
therefore Fitch's central scenario forecasts lower-than-budgeted investment
execution over 2013-2015 and TT's debt will rise toward EUR65m by 2015 from
EUR8m currently.
To finance this plan, in 2012 TT contracted an EIB facility of EUR55m backed by
a provincial guarantee. In addition to this, the PAT will provide multi-annual
subsidies to fully amortise EIB and new borrowings that, under Fitch's base case
scenario, should total EUR75m over 2013-2015. Debt outstanding at end-2012
(EUR8.4m) is largely serviced by the province (EUR7.7m).
Fitch expects TT's sound cash holdings of EUR7.5m in 2012 to fall below EUR5m by
2014, reflecting PAT's strategy to centralise the liquidity of its subsidiaries.
TT submits to PAT a quarterly report with the following three months' funding
needs and receivables TT has towards PAT that could be promptly cashed in if
needed. TT has access to credit lines from PAT's treasury bank and the province
can advance subsidies to TT, providing a safety net if there is a temporary
liquidity shortfall.
TT roughly matches its operating income and expenses and covers other costs with
one-time revenue of EUR1m-EUR2m per annum, such as capital gains or transfer of
assets from the province. One-time revenue for TT is instrumental to lower
rental costs at charge of the service operator (TE). Efficiency gains achievable
from 2013 through the pooling of administrative functions in a provincial-owned
service company will be passed on to TE via rental fees curtailment mandated by
the province.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A dilution or reassessment of provincial support or a downgrade of the province
could exert downward pressure on the rating. Conversely, a positive rating
action could result from more formalised support from PAT, such as an explicit
guarantee of all financial liabilities.