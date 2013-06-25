(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Jabil
Circuit, Inc.'s
(Jabil) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
--Fitch believes that long-term secular shifts in the
Electronics Manufacturing
Services (EMS) sector will gradually lead to greater stability
and profitability
of leading market participants. Leading EMS providers such as
Jabil are
increasingly strategic to the business operations and strategy
of their
customers given their role in product design consultation,
component sourcing,
manufacturing and fulfillment logistics. In addition,
after-market services
(AMS), such as product repair, are becoming a larger part of the
overall
customer engagement.
--Jabil's global scale combined with its history of
best-in-class execution and
full suite of service offerings provides a significant
competitive advantage
versus smaller competitors.
--Jabil continues to focus on under-penetrated, rapidly growing
areas like the
industrial, medical, and defense and aerospace verticals.
Customer engagements
in these sectors tend to be much deeper with longer product
life-cycles and
increased opportunity for cross-selling services. Jabil expects
to close on its
acquisition of Nypro Inc. (Nypro) in July 2013 which is expected
to
significantly enhance Jabil's position in the medical market.
--Jabil's customer concentration issue remains significant. The
company has
experienced significant growth in recent years principally with
its specialized
services segment. Much of this growth is driven by one large
customer. The
company's investment in working capital and capital expenditures
to support
recent growth has been significant. Fitch believes that Jabil
has taken steps to
mitigate some of the risks associated with its customer
concentration issues,
having learned from prior customer engagements. Nonetheless this
is an inherent
risk in the industry and fairly pronounced with Jabil. The top
three customers
for Jabil in fiscal 2012, all of whom represented greater than
10% of revenue,
were Apple, RIM and Cisco.
--Fitch expects leverage (total debt / operating EBITDA) to
remain near 2x with
adjusted leverage (adjusted for off-balance-sheet accounts
receivable
securitization and operating leases) to be approximately 3x.
Fitch also expects
the company to fund share repurchases principally through free
cash flow
generation. Fitch estimates leverage at 1.6x and adjusted
leverage at 2.5x as of
May 2013.
Fitch does not expect Jabil's pending acquisition of Nypro for
$665 million to
have any near-term impact on the rating. Jabil has stated it
expects to fund the
acquisition through a combination of existing cash balances and
borrowings under
its credit facility. Fitch expects any resulting increase in
leverage to be
modest and temporary. Longer term, this business could
materially increase
stability and profitability in the business model, which would
have a positive
impact on the credit. As with any sizeable acquisition in this
space there is
also significant execution risk during the integration of Nypro.
Fitch believes
this risk is at least partially mitigated by Jabil's strong
record of execution
and prior successful acquisitions. In addition, Nypro is
expected to largely
keep its operations intact while absorbing Jabil's smaller
healthcare business.
Nypro is a manufacturer of precision plastic products for the
healthcare,
packaging and consumer electronics industries. This acquisition
complements
Jabil's 2007 acquisition of Taiwan Green Point which forms the
base of its
Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) segment. This business
in general has
higher margin than Jabil's traditional electronics manufacturing
business. In
addition, Nypro's mix of business generally has longer product
cycles than
Jabil's existing DMS business, which should help moderate
volatility in the
business model. Nypro's position in the healthcare market has
been a significant
focus for expansion for Jabil in recent years and represents a
significant
growth opportunity for the combined company over time.
Rating strengths include the following:
--Strong management team with a track record of delivering
best-in-class
execution with a disciplined approach to growing the business;
--Advantages in scale as one of the largest of the tier 1 EMS
vendors with a
balanced global manufacturing footprint, including a strong mix
of facilities in
low-cost regions;
--Favorable industry trends toward increased manufacturing
outsourcing,
particularly in the emerging industrial, medical, and clean tech
space where
Jabil has a leading position;
--Strategic positioning in increasingly complex EMS product
offerings including
product design, engineering, and product lifecycle management
which enhance the
value of EMS partnerships for customers;
--Vertically integrated operations which typically drive higher
margins in
periods of growth.
Rating concerns include the following:
--The potential for Jabil to pursue further vertical integration
capabilities
which could lead to additional debt-financed acquisitions or
execution risk in
an industry with minimal room for execution missteps due to the
relatively low
profit margin inherent in the business model;
--An intensely competitive environment which pressures
profitability across the
industry;
--Significant customer concentration risk with Jabil's top five
customers
accounting for 48% of revenue in fiscal 2012.
Liquidity as of May 31, 2013 was solid consisting primarily of
$1.35 billion in
cash and a fully available $1.3 billion senior unsecured
revolving credit
facility expiring in March 2017. Jabil also utilizes two
accounts receivable
securitization facilities for additional liquidity purposes,
both of which are
located off balance sheet: a $200 million committed foreign
receivables facility
and a $300 million committed North American receivables
securitization facility,
expiring in May 15, 2015 and October 2014, respectively.
Total debt as of May 31, 2013 was $1.7 billion and consisted
primarily of:
--$312 million in 7.75% senior unsecured notes due July 2016;
--$400 million in 8.25% senior unsecured notes due March 2018;
--$400 million in 5.625% senior unsecured notes due December
2020;
--$500 million in 4.7% senior unsecured notes due July 2022.
Jabil also had approximately $331 million outstanding under its
off-balance-sheet European and North American receivables
securitization
facilities and additional amounts under its accounts receivable
sales facilities
as of May 31, 2013, which are included in Fitch's adjusted debt
calculation.
RATING SENSITIVITY:
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
--Secular shifts or a large customer loss resulting in margin
compression with
limited visibility as to the potential to return profit margins
to historical
levels.
Positive: Upside movement in the ratings is limited given
Jabil's thin operating
margin profile and capital-intensive business model coupled with
significant
cyclical demand exposure. Greater diversification of the
business into markets
with significantly lower cyclicality could potentially create an
opportunity for
positive rating action.
Fitch has affirmed Jabil's ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
